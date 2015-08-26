Club Brugge (1) 0-4 (7) Manchester United: Sparkling display from Reds as Rooney nets hattrick

It began as a sense of relief and soon spread quickly to a stunning display of how to respond to your critics, and how to captain your side to the Champions League.

Somewhat like a new signing having to prove himself, Wayne Rooney ended a ten-game goal drought with three superb goals, as Memphis Depay's magic played a part again.

Ten years and eleven months since he netted three on his Champions League debut against Fenerbahce for United, Rooney scored three times again to see United through to the Champions League group stages.

United were ahead within twenty minutes due to Memphis, who has embraced the iconic number seven shirt with ease. His assist for Rooney was his second of the tie, having already scored twice in the first leg.

Rooney gives United lead, Memphis provides beautiful assist

This time it wasn't the shiny step-overs or the cheeky flick over the head as in the first leg, but a beautiful defence-splitting pass which Rooney took in his stride to dink the goalkeeper Sinan Bolat.

The champagne corks remained safely in their bottles until the second half, but burst out, accompanied with goals, style, swagger and beauty as United looked simply superb.

Rooney doubled his tally within minutes of the restart as Memphis inititiated the attack again. This time he fed Ander Herrera in the box who squared it, well weighted, to Rooney and with confidence and class oozing he finished.

Defying critics and past performances, Rooney netted his eighth hattrick of his United career as Juan Mata replicated the first goal from the right flank. The little Spaniard, magic at his feet, cut inside before feigning a shot and then pushing delicately the ball between two defenders and into Rooney's feet. There was no doubt about the finish, no doubt that the hattrick was coming for everyone watching in the splitsecond between receiving the pass and making it three nil.

August had been a month full of worries regarding the striker situation at Old Trafford but one goal changed it all. A smile returned to Rooney's face, and he strode across the pitch with confidence, shaping the game himself. After his opener, a stunning pass to Memphis wasn't taken in the same style, the winger needing to stick a boot into the middrift of Bolat to even touch the ball, conceding a free-kick, and he drove through midfield with Januzaj, Memphis and Mata alongside him, disregarding the options and instead going alone, never more confident.

Another concern this month has been the goalkeeping situation but tested twice late on the first half, Sergio Romero looked confident, fantastic. As United's defence split poorly to allow Brugge through, Romero was faced with the challenge of the one-on-one which quickly changed to a four-on-four. Looking to go past him the Brugge attacker felt a strong hand, almost a grapple, at his feet to keep the ball away from the goal. As the ball bounced out of his hands, he leaped up and flicked it away from the goalmouth before jumping up once more to block it and deflect it away.

For all the stardust of Memphis, and there were many moments of it, there remain weaknesses in his game. With Rooney powering alongside him on the counter-attack, instigated by a clever interception and pass from Luke Shaw, Memphis opted to dither on the ball before having his shot deflected for a corner. It should have been two nil in the first half but Memphis' desperation for goals, similar to Cristiano Ronaldo, saw it remain just the one.

A period of Brugge pressure near the half hour mark showed the stability of United's back four. Yet when the counter-attacks arrived, it wobbled slightly, as it did in the early stages. Without the protection of Morgan Schneiderlin, sitting on the bench, the defence looked less solid than it has done in the Premier League.

Carrick, in place of Schneiderlin, and Herrera, in place of Schweinsteiger, was a partnership not tested in months - the latter starting for the first time since May - and failed the test of a Wednesday night in Belgium. Herrera was starkly contrasting to the composed class of Schneiderlin and Schweinsteiger and looked very much a back-up despite calls from the fans to be different. A desire to impress, perhaps one too great, saw him dive in strongly in the twelfth minute to pick up a booking.

The start from United starkly contrasted from against Newcastle United, which was quick, penetrative football resulting in chance after chance. The lack of a need to get a goal saw goal-driven Memphis and Mata stand out from a side very much possession-focused, perhaps something to do with the return of Carrick.

Januzaj kept his place in the side over Marouane Fellaini but in his native country, his native city, didn't look at all comfortable. Absent from the majority of the first half, sitting behind Rooney, he appeared to have no role in which to play in. Louis van Gaal, having given him a third start in a row, lost his faith at half-time and changed United to a 4-3-3 formation, something not used yet but an easy option to use for van Gaal.

Having struggled in the first half, it appeared that much like Rooney, a little confidence boost was all Ander Herrera needed. With the assist of Rooney's second to his name, Herrera relaxed in a midfield three, a far more comfortable system for him.

The instinct to go forward, not focus soley on retaining possession, for Herrera saw him finish his time on the pitch with a great goal, something of beauty, something of true world-class quality. Bastian Schweinsteiger took out five players of Brugge's defence and midfield with a single, perfectly weighted pass to see Herrera one-on-one with Bolat in goal, and finish it off. That single moment is why a mere amount of money can never be important when looking at someone like Bastian Schweinsteiger.

With four goals, United looked free from possession-based football. With the creative talents of Memphis and Mata on the flanks, United looked superb. The latter was replaced by Ashley Young, van Gaal keeping his squad fresh and the attacking impact was lessened.

The Champions League music sang of the champions earlier, bringing up the goosebumps for youngsters like Shaw and Januzaj and although they have looked far away from it in the Premier League, United looked truly like champions in Belgium.

Javier Hernandez put a small, extremely so, dampner on the evening as he missed a harshly-given penalty for handball. Slipping on his run up, the 'Little Pea' hit it wide to the right of Bolat's post.