Manchester United handed uncertain Champions League draw

Manchester United's route to the San Siro next May was revealed, as the draw for the group stages of the Champions League was made in Monaco on Thursday afternoon.

Louis van Gaal's men were in Pot 2 in the principality, after overcoming Club Brugge on Wednesday night, winning 7-1 on aggregate.

Sitting in the seeded Pot 1, were the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint Germain, but in the end, The Red Devils drew Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.

That of course means a speedy reunion for Memphis Depay with his former club. Both Memphis and Georginio Wijnaldum's departure for the Premier League has largely torn the heart out of the Eredivisie side, but who still have a number of individuals to watch out for.

PSV an unknown quantity

Luciano Narsingh will now carry much of the burden for Phillip Cocu's men, as will Adam Maher in midfield. United will need to be watchful of Mexican international Andres Guardado and former Oranje left-back Jetro Willems. All said though, United will be happy with their top-seeded draw.

CSKA and Wolfsburg likely tougher opponents

Indeed, their other two opponents are likely to cause United more issues. The perennial Champions League Russians, are no strangers to United, who faced off last in the 2009 group stages, losing 0-1 to an Antonio Valencia strike at the Luzhniki Stadium, before holding Sir Alex Ferguson's charges in a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford a few weeks later.

Alan Dzagoev and Milos Krasic notched on that evening and though Krasic has departed, former Red Devil Zoran Tosic will look to reciprocate, causing Louis Van Gaal more headaches and much use of the clipboard. CSKA Moscow were undefeated home and away versus Manchester City in last season's competition.

The loan return of pacy Ivorian striker Seydou Doumbia should be noted, which combined with the threat of Ahmed Musa is likely to cause problems for United, who will also have to beat veteran 'keeper, Igor Akinfeev.

For Wolfsburg much depends on De Bruyne

Like CSKA, Wolfsburg were United's group opponents in 2009-10 and sees an almost identical line-up to that year. For United's other group rivals, much will depend on Kevin De Bruyne's much touted move to the other half of Manchester, to Manuel Pellegrini's City.

If De Bruyne does leave for The Etihad as expected, Dieter Hecking's men will be a hugely unknown element to group.

Wolfsburg have already been victorious over Bayern Munich this term, winning the German Supercup on penalties and with or without Belgian De Bruyne, are a side that should not be underestimated.

Die Wolfe have the prodiguous Max Kruse in their midst and Ivan Perisic is a fully established international for Croatia. Vieirinha is a pacy right-back that could cause problems for Matteo Darmian and former Chelsea man Andre Schurrle will be a an ever-present menace also.

Like Vieirinha, Ricardo Rodriguez is a regular for Switzerland and his marauding runs from right-back have reportedly caught the eye of Real Madrid. Brazilian centre-back Naldo will cause problems from set pieces, but the Germans will also be well organised with Luiz Gustavo and Josh Guilavogui (both having been linked to Arsenal) in central midfield.

Perhaps Manchester United have been given a comparatively favourable draw, but there still remains enough threat for United to consider. Louis van Gaal has much to ponder, as he aims to escort his side through to the knockout stages.