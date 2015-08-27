Uncertainty continues after Adomah transfer request

Middlesbrough are bracing themselves for a busy end to the summer transfer window after reports that star winger Albert Adomah has submitted a formal transfer request after an alleged disagreement with manager Aitor Karanka.

Though the Spanish boss said today in a press conference that he was unaware of any such request and expected Adomah to remain a Middlesbrough player, both club and player have been left in a difficult position with uncertainty the order of the day.

Adomah was believed to have fallen out with Karanka following his omission from the starting eleven as Boro faced the Ghana international's former side Bristol City in the Championship last weekend.

Though he was brought on as a late substitute as Boro failed to claw back a one-goal deficit against the Robins, he was left out of Tuesday's Capital One Cup squad to face Burton Albion entirely, fuelling rumours of discontent.

A solid relationship shows signs of strain

Now, reports of a formal transfer request have circulated widely, though Karanka today told BBC Tees that while he had not spoken to his CEO on the matter, he "can't imagine that Albert has put in a transfer request."

The story has come largely out of the blue for most Boro fans, with Adomah and Karanka's player-manager relationship seemingly going from strength to strength in recent weeks.

Karanka had recently praised the winger's development into a "leader" at the club under his management and rewarded him with the captain's armband for a cup game at Oldham Athletic, a responsibility which the winger told the Gazette was "a great privilege" which showed "respect from the manager".

Karanka insists Adomah will stay

In his press conference today, Karanka said that Adomah would "of course" remain a Boro player at the end of the transfer window, but he was non-committal on whether or not he would return to the squad for this weekend's trip to notorious bogey team Sheffield Wednesday.

While he claimed that there was "no disagreement", he said he would have to check over the next two days what he thought would be the best squad as the Teesside club look to get past a distinctly average start to the season.

In context, the prospect of Karanka looking to keep an unhappy player at the club would seem to jar with his oft-repeated desire to ensure that only players committed to the cause would be permitted to pull on the red shirt.

Middlesbrough would need an instant replacement

As a result, the chances of Adomah leaving the Riverside Stadium are currently difficult to gauge given the lack of certainty surrounding the situation.

If he is sold, Karanka will be left with the task of replacing one of his top performers at a moment's notice with only a few days of the window remaining.

Michail Antonio has been linked, but his club Nottingham Forest are thought to be hugely unwilling to sell to a Championship rival and in any case Boro would likely face Premier League competition with West Ham widely reported to have made a bid for his services.

Recent summer signing Cristhian Stuani has played on the right for Boro and previous club Espanyol, but is seemingly more suited to a central striking role.