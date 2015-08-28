Everton - Tottenham Hotspur: Five things to watch

With Everton traveling to White Hart Lane to play Tottenham Hotspur in their second away Premier League game of the season, here are five things to watch.

1. How does John Stones play?

After all the news and speculation about a potential transfer for John Stones, Everton have formally rejected his transfer request.

Stones didn’t have his finest game against his former team Barnsley and will be hoping to bounce back. Bad games for Stones are rare and he doesn’t have back to back bad games.

Everton boss Roberto Martinez said that he hopes he is able to look after and support Stones, after coming under immense pressure this summer and how he utilises Stones in this game will be interesting.

Will Stones be able to handle bringing the ball out from the back like he normally and if he is able to handle the pressure from the Spurs attack, are questions he has to answer.

2. How did the Barnsley game affect fitness?

After 120 minutes against Barnsley for many key players, fitness may be an issue for Everton. Spurs didn’t play a Capital One Cup game due to Europa League commitments and will be fresh for this game.

Christian Eriksen will miss the game through injury so Everton may be able to take advantage of a lack of creativity from the Spurs midfield.

Players such as Seamus Coleman, Gareth Barry and Tim Howard were all rested during the Barnsley and should be at full fitness for this game.

3. How does Roberto Martinez set up?

In Everton’s away fixture to Southampton in the Premier League, Martinez set his team up to play without the ball and hit their hosts on the counter attack.

He again tried it last week against Manchester City and found less success. Martinez set his team up to play two strikers but only one, Romelu Lukaku, led the forward line.

Arouna Kone found himself out on the wing in defensive positions but closely bunched to Lukaku on counter attacks.

Kone supplied Lukaku's first goal against Southampton with a deft chip but after struggling against Manchester City, he could find himself on the bench.

Gerard Deulofeu made an incredible impact as a substitute against Barnsley, supplying three assists and going close to scoring on numerous occasions.

Martinez may alter his 4-1-4-1 system to accommodate both Deulofeu and fellow winger Kevin Mirallas. Everton may shift to a more natural 4-2-3-1 or even 4-1-2-1-2 system.

Both wingers have struggled for playing time so far this season but both impressed against Barnsley.

4. Can Bryan Oviedo nail down the left back position?

With Leighton Baines and Brendan Galloway injured, Bryan Oviedo finds himself as Everton’s only fit natural left back. Gareth Barry can fit in that role but Martinez prefers to use him to protect the back four as a holding midfielder.

Oviedo himself is just getting back from a horrific injury suffered last season but could benefit from Everton’s injury situation.

Roberto Martinez has recently talked about moving Leighton Baines into central midfield, following Pep Guardiola’s move with Phillip Lahm at Bayern Munich.

With Martinez wanting to experiment with Baines, Luke Garbutt out on loan and Brendan Galloway being more of a central defender, Oviedo could fit in at left back long term.

5. Can Martinez change Everton’s White Hart Lane hoodoo ?

Everton have not beaten Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane since 2008 and lost both games to them last season.

Roberto Martinez himself has only won one game against Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino in the pairs five meetings. Everton and Martinez will be chomping at the bit to change that record come Saturday evening