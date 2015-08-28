Five things to look out for against Swansea for Manchester United

As Louis van Gaal takes his unbeaten Red Devils to the South Wales this weekend, here are five things to keep an eye on in at the Liberty Stadium:

Can Memphis notch his first Premier League goal?

Memphis Depay will likely make it four out of four starts for Manchester United in South Wales on Sunday. The Dutchman is yet to get off the mark in the English top flight, or assist as of yet, however there are signs that his form is bubbling under, ready to announce itself on the domestic scene.

Versus Newcastle last Saturday, Memphis found the space on the left of The Magpies defence, but composure deserted him - as it has thus far in the Premier League.

Versus The Swans, the attacker is unlikely to be afforded such freedom against the pacey Kyle Naughton at right-back. The balls may yet however, fall into Memphis' court and a goal this Sunday would not be a surprise.

Gomis' threat up front for the Swans

Bafetimbi Gomis has begun the campaign for Garry Monk's side in a rich vein of form. The French striker has scored in all three league outings so far this term and his physicality and eye for goal will likely cause Chris Smalling and Daley Blind problems at the heart of defence.

Darmian must keep Montero quiet

Matteo Darmian has been a revelation at right-back for United so far and is yet to concede a league goal. The Italian however, will face a stern task against Jefferson Montero.

The tricky Ecuadorian winger has become a regular fixture in Monk's starting eleven, since moving to Swansea after last summer's World Cup.

Having been cautioned after Georginio Wijnaldum escaped his patrol against Newcastle, Darmian will face a similar, trickier prospect, in attempting to shackle the South American live-wire.

Shelvey's growing influence in Swansea midfield

Since Ki Sung Yeung's injury on the opening day versus Chelsea, Jonjo Shelvey has taken over the reigns as The Swans distributor-in-chief in the South Korean's stead.

Shelvey's passing and movement has been a thorn in the side of many a side, but of late that awkward style of playing against him, has become more frequent. The former Liverpool man will be keen to inflict misery on the old enemy, come Sunday.

Clean sheet no.4?

Having yet to concede a goal in 270 minutes, United go to Swansea with hope of extending that run. Luke Shaw has cast the shadows of last season off and has become a more than capable presence on the opposite flank to Darmian. The defensive instincts of Blind, have also seen United be able to pass their way out of harms way.

Nevertheless, Swansea will always be a tough place to visit and in their current form, will be a thorough examination of Manchester United's improved defensive credentials. Sunday's trip to the Liberty, will be amongst Louis Van Gaal's tougher assignments this campaign.