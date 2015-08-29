Liverpool - West Ham United: Four VAVEL writers pick their Reds line-ups for Anfield fixture

Charlie Malam: Three games in and seven points from nine is a very good start, considering two of those same fixtures last season saw us lose both games - conceding a total of 10 goals.

But that could all totally change unless Liverpool maintain their focus for the clash against West Ham United, which is a must-win encounter prior to the international break.

Things have gone well thus far, with the performance at Arsenal demonstrating yet another week's work on the training field - and Brendan Rodgers will be expecting more improvements against Slaven Bilic's side.

It'll be a tough game. Make no mistake about that. They may have suffered back-to-back home defeats against Leicester City and Bournemouth, but their performance away at the Emirates Stadium on the opening weekend showed their capabilities.

But with the way things have gone, there's little need for changes - with Rodgers seemingly having a fully-fit squad available, despite initial concerns that Joe Gomez and Christian Benteke - after pictures in training on Thursday morning indicated Alberto Moreno would be starting, according to the 'bib theory' whilst Benteke seemed absent.

Starting from the back, Simon Mignolet's inclusion in goal needs no explanation - whilst the back-four of Nathaniel Clyne, Martin Skrtel, Dejan Lovren and Gomez should also stay the same. Unless there is indeed an injury to Gomez, after which, Moreno should theoretically come in to replace him.

Barring that, however, the back line stays exactly the same. In midfield, Lucas Leiva was superb last time out and really helped give the Reds' organisation and shape in the midfield.

Whilst West Ham at home naturally requires less defensive focus to Arsenal away, without any offence caused to the Hammers, Lucas should retain his place in midfield to help give the Reds' forwards the platform to get forward and make an impact.

Jordan Henderson doesn't seem to have recovered from the ankle injury which kept him out of the trip to the capital on Monday night, so Emre Can and James Milner make up the other members of my three-man midfield.

Can, despite losing the ball fairly regularly, showed what he can bring to the side in a central midfield role last time out - and he should retain that with Milner situated alongside him, bringing the pressing and harrying which would otherwise be absent without Henderson.

That brings us to the front three and with Philippe Coutinho, this season's brightest performer so far, a certain starter every week - Roberto Firmino should be given his full home debut.

With Adam Lallana (injured) and Jordon Ibe both having struggled to move their pre-season form into the early games of the season, Firmino deserves his chance to back up that hour long cameo at Arsenal up with another promising display against a side who the Reds will look to get at more frequently.

Up top, with Daniel Sturridge still a few weeks away from his return, Christian Benteke is the obvious starting striker - though Danny Ings should finally be given his chance to come off the bench later on in the game, providing things go well.

The Brazilian duo behind Benteke was the most fluent attack the Reds have had so far this season, even with Firmino and the Belgian seeming to lack full match fitness.

With extra sharpness under their belts added to extra defensive stability with the inclusion of Lucas, the Reds' forward line should have a chance to be on the front foot for the full 90 minutes - giving us the first real glimpse of how they'll shape up throughout the season.

Charlie's XI - West Ham (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez; Lucas, Milner, Can; Coutinho, Firmino, Benteke.

Ollie Emmerson: Although Liverpool put in an excellent performance against Arsenal to come away from the Emirates with a very impressive 0-0 draw, I believe there is reason for change ahead of the West Ham game.

If you've been keeping up with these pieces recently, you'll be well aware that I'm a big supporter of Mamadou Sakho. This would make you surprised to hear, that I wouldn't play him this week, preferring to stick with the defence that has kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Although I do think Sakho should come back into the team after the upcoming international break, there is little reason to change it this weekend, meaning I keep Dejan Lovren in my line up.

Pushing further forward though, I would hope to see changes in midfield. Lucas Leiva, Emre Can and James Milner all did magnificent jobs against the Gunners, but I deem using all three of them at home to West Ham slightly too defensive minded.

I would bring Jordon Ibe into the line-up, giving him a chance to get back some of the confidence that appears to have evaded him in recent games. That change would see Philippe Coutinho drop into a deeper role, one which I prefer him in anyway.

One player that I'm particularly keen on seeing keep his place is Roberto Firmino, who looked impressive against Arsenal. Although not match-fit and up to speed with the English game yet, Firmino showed some touches of quality, and would have had an assist had Petr Cech not produced an incredible save from Christian Benteke's tap in.

On the subject of Benteke, I keep him in, although it will be interesting to see where Daniel Sturridge fits into the team when he comes back after the international fixtures.

Ollie's XI - West Ham (4-3-3): Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez, Can, Milner, Coutinho, Ibe, Firmino, Benteke.

Ameé Ruszkai: Whilst the performance against Arsenal showed that Liverpool can compete for a top four place and the manner of the display suggested that there is little need for change against West Ham, there are many reasons for Brendan Rodgers to alter his starting line-up.

West Ham, with all due respect, pose less attacking threat that the Gunners, meaning that the Reds can pay less attention to this side of the game, and can focus more on going forward and attacking the Hammers.

The back five should remain the same - with Simon Mignolet in goal, Nathaniel Clyne on the right, Martin Skrtel and Dejan Lovren in central defence, and Joe Gomez at left-back - but there can be changes to the midfield.

With less need for concern in the defensive third, Liverpool can deploy a more attack-minded midfield. Lucas Leiva's presence, thus, will not be required, with Emre Can able to return to the holding role, whilst James Milner sits ahead of him and Philippe Coutinho completes the midfield trio - operating in a central role that he is more suited to, one which gets the better out of him by allowing him to be involved in everything going forward.

Of course, if Gomez is not fit, with injury concerns surrounding him ahead of the game, then Alberto Moreno should come in and take his place, which could affect the midfield choice. Moreno is less responsible for his defensive duties, meaning Lucas may instead have to come in, at the expense of Jordon Ibe, who I would deploy out wide instead of Coutinho, with him moving into the centre.

On the opposite flank, Roberto Firmino should make his home bow. The Brazilian linked up well with his compatriot Coutinho at the Emirates and showed glimpses of what he can bring the team, albeit in a very tight game, the manner of it limiting the impact he was allowed and the effectiveness he could have. However, Firmino will get many more chances to run at the opposition when West Ham make the trip to Anfield, and thus he should remain in the starting line-up.

Finally, Christian Benteke should lead the line once more. An impressive performer in his first handful of games as a Liverpool player thus far, there is no reason for the former-Aston Villa man to be dropped, especially considering the physical aspect he brings to his game - something that will be very useful against West Ham's physical back line.

Danny Ings and Divock Origi will be counting down the days until the Europa League begins, as this looks to be their best bet of a chance in the team, especially with Daniel Sturridge nearing his return. However, Benteke has fully justified his continued inclusion in the starting line-up in these first few games, and therefore they should understand Rodgers' decision.

Ameé's XI - West Ham (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez; Can, Milner, Coutinho; Ibe, Benteke, Firmino.

Mosope Ominiyi: An impressive away performance against Arsenal highlight plenty of things for Brendan Rodgers and his side. Firstly, although it's still early days, they can challenge for a top four spot. Not basing it on that display in particular, but you have to be objective at the same time.

Chelsea have started the season rather poorly, and narrowly scraped through past West Brom away from home last weekend. José Mourinho doesn't want any of his rivals to know it, but it's obvious. He's under pressure. Arsenal themselves, haven't started the campaign off to a flyer. They still need to bring in one or two players, and although Petr Cech is a world-class acquisition in himself, there are plenty more issues that meet the eye at the Emirates that need resolving first.

Onto the Manchester clubs. United, admittedly look solid. Louis van Gaal has spent a lot of money over the past twelve months, and that has been the case again this summer - with the likes of Memphis Depay, Matteo Darmian and Morgan Schneiderlin all settling in well at Old Trafford. However, they long for a world-class striker. Wayne Rooney, is not enough.

Manchester City meanwhile, are the best of the top four at the minute. Manuel Pellegrini was handed a new contract extension before the start of the new campaign, and his side have been impressing despite a few eyecatching results during their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia. An attacking quartet of David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne - when his deal is finalised - and Sergio Agüero? That's the stuff of nightmares.

The Reds are unbeaten, and travel back to Merseyside in the knowledge that they've started the season encouragingly. It's still premature to predict who'll finish in the top four, but ahead of the international break, Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the most impressive sides in the league. Not because they haven't been beaten, or because their signings are standout, but due to how much they've progressed since "that" 6-1 thrashing in May. There, I've said it now.

West Ham take a trip to Liverpool, and Slaven Bilic' players know they've underperformed after an efficient display away at London rivals Arsenal. Defeats to Leicester and Bournemouth respectively in consecutive weeks means, they need to get themselves back on-track after faltering in the Europa League and tumbling out of the competition - rather dramatically, it must be stressed.

Without further ado, here's my line-up for the intriguing clash in one of six 3pm kick-off's this Saturday lunchtime. The back five should stay the same, but everywhere else, have a look:

Mosope's XI - West Ham (4-2-3-1): Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez; Can, Milner; Firmino, Coutinho, Ibe; Benteke.