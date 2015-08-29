Advocaat talks quitting rumours and de Guzman link ahead of clash with Aston Villa

Dick Advocaat answered plenty of questions circulating Wearside in his press-conference on Friday afternoon, whilst looking ahead to Sunderland's trip to Aston Villa.

The Black Cats got their first point on the point last weekend, at home to Swansea City, and registered their first win of the season on Tuesday, at home to Exeter City in the League Cup, and will be looking to use this momentum to grab their first league victory of the campaign at Villa Park.

Advocaat discusses midfield options after Toivonen signing and de Guzman link

Just hours prior to his encounter with the press on Friday, Advocaat's Sunderland completed the signing of Ola Toivonen on a season-long loan from Rennes.

Whether the Swedish international, who can play as an attacking midfield as well as a striker, was to be an alternative to the rumoured target of Jonathan de Guzman was unclear, until Advocaat clearly stated in his press conference that the deal for the Dutchman "is dead."

Sunderland struck a deal with the midfielder's club, Napoli, last week, with the player still contemplating the move, it was understood. However, the manager continued, saying that, to "be clear," De Guzman "didn't want to come" to Sunderland and that, "if a player doesn't want to come," then they can "stay away."

Advocaat was then questioned about Toivonen, a player unfamiliar to most. He described his new addition, who "played with [him] at PSV [Eindhoven]" and is "a regular Swedish international," as someone who the Black Cats do not currently "have in the squad" - someone "who can score with a good header from midfield."

The manager then clarified that he will use the player "as an attacking midfielder rather than a striker" and continued to explain his style to the media, calling him someone who is "sometimes...a little bit nasty and irritating to the opposition," but that this is something about Toivonen that Advocaat "like[s]."

Sunderland are hopeful of getting "one or two more [players in] by Tuesday," deadline day, but the Dutch coach believes that "in midfield [they] are okay" now.

Dutchman won't quit Sunderland despite rumours

Following frustration at a lack of transfer activity and funds available at the club, plenty of rumours began to circulate suggesting that Advocaat could leave Sunderland soon if he was unable to build the squad he wanted.

However, this was another big question the manager answered on Friday afternoon, stating that he has "never said that [he] would leave."

Advocaat admitted that "maybe sometimes [his] face wasn't happy," but he had his "reason[s] for that" and he has "never said that [he] would quit this club," as there is simply "no reason to."

The coach continued, saying that there are "really great people [at Sunderland] at the moment," and that all the staff "[know] what to do," whilst he also speaks "regularly with the president" and "fully understand[s] his concerns from the past," so there is no tension there that could lead to his exit.

Advocaat looks forward to Villa clash

As aforementioned, Sunderland are currently enjoying their best run of form of the new season right now as they head into Saturday's game.

Advocaat admitted that "the last two games" have shown that the team "can score goals," even if they still "have to improve defensively," having shipped four goals in these two games whilst scoring seven. He cited "the work-rate and passion against Swansea" as "positive," and believes that Sunderland will "improve again" this weekend, adding that they "can only become a better team."

Toivonen will be on the bench for the clash, whilst Steven Fletcher is fit despite leaving the pitch on Tuesday with concussion, yet, another player who failed to complete that cup game in midweek, Adam Matthews, will be absent for six weeks with an ankle injury.