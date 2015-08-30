Liverpool 0-3 West Ham United: Player ratings from an unforgettably poor Reds performance

Liverpool fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday, as they limped into the international break despite an otherwise satisfying start to the season.

Manuel Lanzini gave Slaven Bilić's visitors the ideal start, opening the scoring after just three minutes - before Mark Noble added a second after half-an-hour, taking advantage of defensive mistakes to double the Hammers' lead.

Philippe Coutinho was sent off early in the second-half after Brendan Rodgers had made changes in an attempt to swing the pendulum Liverpool's way.

That set them back further, as they desperately tried to claw themselves back into the game, before West Ham captain Noble was also dismissed in the final stages.

Nevertheless, the 10-man away side put the icing on the cake as Diafra Sakho completed the scoring in the 92nd minute, sealing a dreadful 90 minutes for the Reds.

But with Liverpool having started so strongly before their encounter with the London side, was it they themselves who contributed to their emphatic loss? Or were their opponents just that much better than them?

Goalkeeper

Simon Mignolet: Could do very little for the first goal, which his defence should have defended better, and it was a similar story for the second. The No.22 did most things right, doing well to keep out Aaron Cresswell and Cheikhou Kouyaté in particular, but came under pressure for his distribution - as he often opted to go short as opposed to getting his side up the pitch quickly. The Belgian was again hepless for the third goal, which gave the visitors a deserved win and brought Mignolet's run of clean sheets to an abrupt end. Rating: 6/10.

Defenders

Nathaniel Clyne: Easily the brightest and most capable defender on the day, even Clyne wasn't at the levels Liverpool have seen of him so far this season. He was the Reds' biggest threat in the first half, helping to try and provide some genuine width down the right, but with few options ahead of him was unable to ask any real questions of his opposite number. Defended better than his peers, both in a back-four and as a wing-back as the hosts switched systems a number of times and did well to provide balance defensively and offensively. May have been able to fare better for West Ham's first two goals, had he closed down Cresswell and been more decisive with his attempted clearance from Lanzini's cross for the second, but otherwise still the best of Liverpool's back four. Rating: 6/10.

Martin Skrtel: Didn't do nearly well enough for the first and third goals of the game, his poor defensive header inviting what proved to be telling pressure on the Reds three minutes in. Back-tracked far too much for the final goal, gifting Sakho the space to tee up a shot and send a low drive past Mignolet for the killer blow. Elsewhere, he struggled up against Sakho - who ran tirelessly up top, and provided zero organisation and leadership to a back-four who were in desperate need of someone to hold them together. Was also caught back-tracking for a number of other opportunities, particularly as Lanzini advanced at pace towards him in the first half. Having stood so strong alongside Lovren thus far, there were signs to suggest plenty more needs to be done before the Reds have a solid and settled back line. Rating: 4/10.

Dejan Lovren: Having performed so well in doing the simple things right, a seemingly over-confident Lovren was arguably the poorest performer on the pitch. Despite picking out some excellent crossfield passes throughout, the Croatian overcomplicated things and got into areas he simply didn't need to be in. One perfect eample of which, was when he drove into the midfield and laughably tried to execute a stepover before beating his man, which ended in him running straight into a claret and blue shirt and being dispossessed. The worst of his afternoon was yet to come, as he made a dreadfully amateuristic error for West Ham's second goal. He looked to have dealt with the threat after Lanzini, chasing down a loose ball, lost his footing but despite having numerous opportunities to get rid of the ball - Lovren miscontrolled at his own byline, gifting the ball to Lanzini - whose cross deflected out to Noble to give West Ham their second goal. The 26-year-old had the Reds' only shot on target, a speculative 30-yarder straight at Darren Randolph, but was shockingly below-par overall. A case of one step forward and two steps back for the defender this season. Rating: 4/10.

Joe Gomez: Should have done much better for the first goal, as he allowed Lanzini to steal between him and give West Ham a vital early lead. Nevertheless, he showed good attitude to continually find space and ask for the ball down the left-hand side in the first-half, but was limited with his options. With no outlet ball ahead of him, as Coutinho tucked in centrally, Gomez was often forced to pass inside on his right foot. His impact was restricted throughout, though he looked a bit more comfortable in a back-three after the break. A disappointing performance compared to his early form, but given his age and inexperience, he cannot be overly chastised. Rating: 5/10.

Midfielders

Lucas Leiva: After such an impressive tactical display away at Arsenal, the Brazilian holding midfielder offered none of the usual protection and shielding he brings to the Reds' defence. He was nowhere near the levels of his opponent, Mark Noble, as his lacklustre reactions and leisurely distribution played into West Ham's hands. He had too much to do when West Ham countered, as he was often dragged over towards the right side to help protect the space Clyne - in trying to add width down the right - left behind. One such instance was when Lanzini picked up possession and raced through into acres of space before shooting wide. The 28-year-old was arguably pretty lucky to have lasted the full game, and perhaps should have been the man brought off at half-time though he did improve somewhat in the second 45. Rating: 5/10.

Emre Can: Wasteful in possession in his brief 45 minute showing, Can was another of several players to have produced a polar opposite performance from Arsenal to West Ham. He wasn't quite up to standard in his pressing, giving the visitors free reign on the counter attack, and sometimes found himself out of position - but could have provided the steel and drive from the centre of the field had he not been subbed off at the break. He made some excellent challenges in the first-half, but was not at his best. Whether he was the right man to be sacrificed at half-time is debatable. Rating: 5/10.

James Milner: Though far from the impactful presence he can be, Milner was better than his midfield team-mates as he donned the armband. As is a standard when the 29-year-old features, he was constantly running and attempting to force the Reds forward - but was held back by the poor performances on his team-mates. His final ball was lacking, particularly from set-pieces, but remained the most direct and threatening Liverpool force throughout. A damning indictment of just how poor they were on the day. Rating: 6/10.

Forwards

Roberto Firmino: Off the back of an encouraging first full debut at Arsenal on Monday evening, where he should have come away with an assist, Firmino was unable to make much work. The highlight of his game was a speculative strike from distance which rebounded back off the woodwork after some nice footwork, but elsewhere he ran into blind alleys too many times and produced little of the creative magic Liverpool were crying out for. His work-rate was a positive, but Firmino will be hoping for a more consistent output from himself next time out after being pulled off at the hour mark. There's plenty more to come from the ex-Hoffenheim man yet. Rating: 5/10.

Philippe Coutinho: A first red card in his 106th Liverpool appearance will be the only thing Coutinho was really remembered for on this occasion. He was the Reds' brightest player in their first three games, with that sublime match-winning strike at Stoke the obvious highlight, but was a far cry of his usually creative self. The vision, and ideas, were still there but nothing worked for the Brazilian, whose through balls, link-up play and efforts on goal were all below his usual standards. He looked gutted to have received a second yellow in the 51st minute but as a result, misses a massive trip to Manchester United in two weeks' time. Rating: 4/10.

Christian Benteke: Have to sympathise with the Belgian, who was given less service on Saturday afternoon than he was afforded in an Aston Villa side missing the talents Liverpool boast in the final third. He cut a frustrated figure at times, as his team-mates put balls into the air and expected him to create chances single-handedly. Still, the £32.5 million striker put everything into his performance and did as much as he possibly could by offering a physical presence against a burly West Ham defence and making numerous runs off of the shoulder of his marker. Unfortunately, his hard work was to no avail as he was left isolated up top. He was brought in to the game a bit more when Danny Ings offered some support, which should provide food for thought for Rodgers, but certainly wasn't to blame for the result. Needs more support around him and better service before Liverpool are to see some bang for their buck. Rating: 6/10.

Substitutes

Alberto Moreno (Can 45'): Replacing Can at the interval, Moreno's introduction was meant to give the Reds a more attacking left-footed outlet down the left side, but they didn't make enough of his threat. Though the Spaniard tracked back and made some inspiring recovery challenges to help out his defence, Moreno was unable to help Liverpool add width and penetrate West Ham's back-line. Rating: 6/10.

Danny Ings (Firmino 61'): One of only a small number of positives from Liverpool's afternoon, Ings made his debut in unfavourable circumstances but set about trying to change the game as best he could. He worked hard from the front, pressing endlessly and adding some support and movement for the likes of Benteke to work with. However, he still couldn't prevent the Reds from failing to score for a second successive game. Rating: 6/10.

Jordon Ibe (Gomez 78'): Made fairly little impact in his brief cameo in an advanced right-sided role. Swung one particularly threatening cross in towards the near post, was largely ineffectual as his end product continued to disappoint. Rating: 4/10.

Subs not used: Adam Bogdan, Mamadou Sakho, Jordan Rossiter Divock Origi.

Manager

Brendan Rodgers: An afternoon to forget for the Northern Irishman, who even despite setting up relatively conservatively saw his side hammered - to pardon the pun. His decision to bring Can, who was not the worst Reds performer, off at half-time puzzled, whilst he may have been better advised to have gone more positive from the start - giving Benteke a strike partner and sacrificing one of the more defensive-minded midfielders. He was not the sole man responsible for the afternoon, as a number of his players let him down, but made a number of questionable decisions which contributed to the defeat - as his systematic change at the break paid no dividends. Plenty of unnecessary pressure is back on the boss now. Rating: 4/10.