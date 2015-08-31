Brentford take Austrian youngster Djuricin on loan

Brentford have completed the signing of Austrian youngster Marco Djuricin on a season-long loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

Djuricin started his career in Germany with Hertha Berlin, but really made his name in the first half of the 2014/15 season with Sturm Graz, as he scored 17 goals in 21 appearances.

He joined Salzburg in January on a three-and-a-half year deal, scoring just three times in the second half of the season but still managing to lift the Austrian league title. In the first five games of the new season, however, he has already matched that total and looks to be on top goalscoring form.

Djuricin has nine goals in 26 appearances across all youth categories for Austria, and made his senior international debut earlier this year against Liechtenstein.

Dijkhuizen happy with new signing

New Brentford manager Marinus Dijkhuizen is confident that Djuricin can bring something new to his side, and prove an adequate replacement for former top scorer Andre Gray, who recently completed a big-money move to Championship rivals Burnley.

Dijkhuizen told the club's official website that Djuricin is "similar in style" to Gray and "a very good replacement", noting that he has played "at a very high level" thanks to his time in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin.

He went on to praise his new signing, saying that "He is a good finisher but also has specific qualities that can suit us, like running in behind defenders".

The Bees have been hugely active in this summer's transfer window, and Dijkhuizen is looking forward to seeing Djuricin link up with his fellow former Bundesliga forward, Philipp Hofmann, claiming that the club now has "two quality strikers with differing styles".

Djuricin looks to help Bees improve

Thanks to the timing of the signing before the imminent international break, Djuricin will have two weeks to train with his new teammates before their next game, away to Leeds United in the league.

Despite an impressive summer in the transfer market, Brentford have had a disappointing start to the season with just four points from their first four league games and a humbling exit from the Capital One Cup at the hands of a ruthless Oxford United.