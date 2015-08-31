Nottingham Forest accept West Ham United's £7m bid for Michail Antonio

Nottingham Forest have today accepted a £7m bid from West Ham United for star player Michail Antonio, a day before the transfer window slams shut.

On Wednesday 26th of August, Slaven Bilic had seen a £4m bid plus England international Matt Jarvis on a season-long loan in return - with the former Gillingham and Wolves man's wages paid in full - knocked back.

Forest then publicly claimed that they would not sell for anything below £8m, but clearly their resolve diminished when the Hammers offered a straight £7m offer.

Forest have a day to replace their star man

The 25-year-old, who was signed for £1.5m from Sheffield Wednesday, has scored 18 goals in 52 games for the Reds, including 14 league goals last season as Forest flirted with relegation and a play-off race in equal measures before finishing 14th.

The writing had maybe been on the wall, as prior to the 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic a few weeks ago, Antonio was withdrawn from the squad by manager Dougie Freedman as he claimed that the winger wasn't in the right frame of mind to feature.

Despite this, Antonio was back in the fold for the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers, and scored what seems certain to be his last goal in Forest colours in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Freedman will now have the unenviable task of trying to replace the former Reading man's presence and goals despite a transfer embargo.

Paterson remains with Forest

One player that won't be leaving The City Ground - perhaps given the circumstances - is Jamie Paterson. The ex-Walsall man was seemingly frozen out of the squad by former boss Stuart Pearce, but chances under Freedman haven't been easy to come by.

Charlton Athletic are believed to have recently expressed an interest in the forward, who can operate on either wing or behind a lone striker, but according to the Nottingham Post, he will be staying on Trentside.