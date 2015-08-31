Manchester United summer transfer deadline day live 2015: Martial deal complete, De Gea stays

Thank you for being with me today, I'm Harry Robinson, you can follow me for Manchester United news from VAVEL UK throughout the season on Twitter at @HarryRobinson64. I'm the United editor at VAVEL, and you can view all of my work here. I guess the only thing left to say is, Viva Anthony Martial.

The last transfer was of Anthony Martial, costing an upfront fee of £36million, and he signed today on deadline day. He has said he's happy to be at the club, of course, you can read all of his quotes here, and read of all of Louis van Gaal's quotes on him here.

Out of nowhere, Sergio Romero then signed for United on a free transfer. He's already played six games for the club and conceded just three goals.

The big deal of the summer was Bastian Schweinsteiger. As Darmian signed for the club, rumours began from German newspaper Bild that a deal would happen and it was laughed off by many, including myself. However, rumours began to grow. The ridiculous then happened, Schweinsteiger signing for Manchester United, Mr Bayern Munich at Old Trafford.

Morgan Schneiderlin then joined United for around £25m before the Reds flew across the pond to the US. They beat Arsenal to his signing and he's looked great so far, providing a solid base of midfield and consistently providing cover the United defence.

The second signing of the summer was from Torino, the first time a player had arrived from the Italian club since Denis Law in the '70s. It was right-back Matteo Darmian who signed for the club on the Friday before United flew out to the United States for their pre-season tour. It was then that things began to get busy.

Manchester United's first signing of the window was Memphis Depay. He was unveiled in early June having signed after the end of the season in May. After that transfer, I spoke to a few people to find out what United could expect from Memphis, he's already scored twice.

18:20. That brings an end to the summer transfer window 2015. Let's recap.

17:56. Anthony Martial is Manchester United's new number nine, as @ManUtd have confirmed.

17:24. Welcome to Manchester United, Anthony Martial!

17:23. Louis van Gaal: "I am delighted he has joined Manchester United as I believe this is the right club for him to continue his development as a young player."

17:22. Louis van Gaal on Martial: "Anthony is a talented young forward with great potential. I believe this is the club for him to continue his development."

17:21. Martial: "I'm so excited to join United. "I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and look forward to meeting my team-mates."

17:20. MANCHESTER UNITED SIGN ANTHONY MARTIAL!

16:30. ESPN report that United turned down the chance to sign Marcos Reus, whom Borussia Dortmund valued at £60m. The Reds were only willing to pay £50m.

15:50. Victor Valdes set to stay at United despite De Gea failed exit and falling out with Louis van Gaal earlier this year

15:35. It appears Victor Valdes will stay at United, according to Paul Hirst of the Press Association.

15:29. Still awaiting confirmation on Anthony Martial to Manchester United. A reminder that an extension of two hours can be given to United if most of the deal is completed but a few more bits need to be done.

14:22. There has now been £800,000,000 - yes you read that right - spent by English clubs in this transfer window. The signing of Anthony Martial by United should take that up to at least £836,000,000. Incredible.

14:00. Real Madrid have released a statement regarding the failed transfer of David De Gea. Here it is in full.

1. United did not open the lines of communication over the transfer of David De Gea until the morning of deadline day.

2. Madrid, despite recognising the difficulties of such an operation, accepted that they should initiate the conversations.

3. When Man Utd accepted these lines of negotiation on Monday morning, this was done supposing that an agreement should be reached with Keylor Navas and they commenced talks with representatives of the player.

4. Madrid and United reached a quick agreement for the transfer of both players and leaving enough time for forms to be completed with the LFP and FIFA Transfer Matching System, Real Madrid sent the contracts to United at 1339.

5. United sent their comments about the agreements at 21.43 Spanish time, including some small changes. They were immediately accepted by Real Madrid with the aim of registering the player with the LFP and FIFA Transfer Matching System.

6. Madrid, after having the signatures of David De Gea and Keylor Navas, sent the forms back to United at 2332 Spanish time, awaiting the return of the signed documents from United.

7. United reached agreement with the representatives of Keylor Navas at 23:53 Spanish time

8. Manchester United put in the facts regarding the David De Gea operation at 00:00 Spanish time but not those of Keylor Navas, sending simultaneously to Real Madrid the signed contracts. Madrid received official documents at 00:02 and tried to access the TMS but it had by then closed.

9. At 00:26, the TMS invited Real Madrid to put in the facts regarding De Gea, given that the period of registration continues in England through to today. Real Madrid, wary of the possibly contentious nature of the transfer, decided to send the contract to La Liga, in the knowledge that the period of registration had expired.

10. Definitively, Real Madrid have done everything necessary, at every moment, to bring to a conclusion these two transfers.

13:00. James Wilson is likely to leave Manchester United on loan today, with more than ten Premier League and Championship clubs interested in bringing him to their club.

12:43. So, De Gea staying at Manchester United is confirmed.

12:31. The Champions League Twitter account has confirmed David De Gea is staying at Manchester United!

12:28. The French FA have confirmed Anthony Martial has moved to Manchester United! BIG NEWS!

12:27. ​Guillem Balague: "They are not going to appeal to the league. The case is over. David De Gea will stay at Manchester United."

12:21. It appears James Wilson will leave on loan. More than 10 Championship/Premier League clubs are interested and Louis van Gaal wants to send him away, with the possibility of recalling him. It would leave United with just Martial and Rooney as strikers.

12:20. Phil Nevile: Martial is "a better bet than spending the same on Edinson Cavani [PSG striker] or someone similar."

12:16. In the meantime, United legend - now Valencia assistant manager - Phil Neville has heaped praise on Martial. The Englishman says that Martial is a better signing than Edinson Cavani. Read here.

12:13. Real Madrid president Floretino Perez will reportedly hold a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu at 12:30 UK time. Not confirmed but Spanish reports suggest it will happen, we'll see.

12:00. Anthony Martial has completed his United medical according to Sky Sports, read here

11:40. Anthony Martial has completed his Manchester United medical according to Sky Sports.

11:30. Here's all the news on the 17-year-old defender Regan Poole. He started for Newport County in the Capital One Cup against Wolves, at the age of just 17, and has previously trained with Fulham and Liverpool. He also had a bid rejected for him from Hull City. The fee is around £400,000 based on future appearances.

11:22. United are close to signing Newport County youngster Regan Poole for around £400,000. We'll have more on this soon.

10:58. United, especially Louis van Gaal, are calm over the David De Gea situation. Read about it here.

10:40. Both the Guardian and the Telegraph say that Manchester United are expecting David De Gea to act professionally if he is to remain at the club due to the 'mishap', shall we say, of the paperwork. With the European Championships coming up in 2016, De Gea must do so to get a place in the Spain squad for the Euros.

10:26. Nothing apart from De Gea for United fans at the moment. The deal for Anthony Martial is likely to be annouced at some point today. We understand that he was scheduled to travel back to France late this morning, meaning all photos, interviews will be done by then. We then have to guess that an announcement will come a few hours later.

10:05. In other news, it appears the silly rumour of Charlie Austin to Manchester United can be shut down. Sam Cunningham of the Daily Mail says that Austin will stay at Championship side Queens Park Rangers b

09:57. It appears that Manchester United handed all paperwork in time, even if it was a minute or so before the deadline. What then happened is guesswork, although what's coming out of Spain is that Real Madrid failed to hand documents to the LFP, meaning it is at fault with them. The good thing for us Reds is that De Gea will know it is not the fault of United, therefore not look like an angry llama when he returns.

09:45. Sky Sports now report that no paperwork whatsoever was received by the LFP (Spanish League) regarding the David De Gea transfer.

09:30. It remains a mystery if the David De Gea will be allowed to go through. At the moment we understand that a decision from FIFA will come soon, as per Richard Conway of the BBC.

We'll be updating for you throughout the deal with the futures of De Gea, Rojo, Wilson, Martial and the Manchester United squad in doubt. The deadline is at 6PM, it's going to be a very busy few hours up until that deadline. Good luck surviving it, we'll be here to help you through it.

Meanwhile, Marcos Rojo has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, just a year after joining the club for around £15million. Louis van Gaal is willing to see him leave, having previously offered him in negotiations for Anthony Martial. Rojo was late for United's pre-season tour, with a passport issue stopping him joining the rest of the squad on time, which is believed to have enfuriated Van Gaal. Rojo is now frustrated with how he has been treated by Van Gaal.

Adnan Januzaj joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan move, saying that "Dortmund are a great club. The fans here are supposed to be really incredible and I want to achieve great things with the team."

Former-United captain Gary Neville said the Reds need two more signings, read about here. He says that United "have to resolve the centre-forward and the goalkeeper situation in the next two days".

Meanwhile, James Wilson could leave the club on a loan move if United sign a striker today, with West Brom interested - seems to be a lot going on between the two clubs.

Javier Hernandez, 'Chicarito', left for around £9million to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. AS Monaco striker Anthony Martial is set to sign for United, having had a medical at Carrington after being allowed to leave the French national set up to do so.

Another United player signing for the Baggies was goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, leaving after making just 29 appearances in four years at Old Trafford.

Tyler Blackett has left United for the season, joining Celtic on a season-long loan. Another centre-back has left United, another youth product, however this time permanently. After a few poor seasons for the Reds, including a six-match ban for spitting, Jonny Evans signed for West Bromwich Albion.

It has been a manic few days for United fans, and we're set for another manic one today. Let's take a look at a few done deals before we look at the rumours.

It was an evening of stupidity and ridiculousness yesterday with David De Gea appearing to stay at United after a mishap in the paperwork with Real Madrid. Reports suggested the paperwork was sent one minute after the deadline as United looked to spite Madrid but then later it appeared United wanted the deal to happen and it was really a mistake. We'll see what happens today and if there is an appeal from either club to UEFA or FIFA.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of all of Manchester United's action on the last day of the 2015 summer transfer window. The window shuts at 6PM UK time, leaving us with hours and hours for the ridiculous, the unbelievable, and hopefully a deal or two.