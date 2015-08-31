Sunderland agree deal for Borini, according to reports

Sunderland have agreed a deal for Fabio Borini, according to reports.

The Express, the Times and the BBC are all claiming that the Black Cats have had a bid accepted by Liverpool for the striker, one believed to be an initial offer of £8 million, with up to £2 million worth of add-ons also included.

Internazionale and Fiorentina were interested in taking Borini back to his homeland, and the Serie A, whilst another Premier League side in Watford were monitoring the player's situation, but he looks set to return to Wearside now after a successful loan spell there in the 2013-14 season.

Borini still needs to agree move

However, one big factor still left in this potential transfer is the player's decision, with Borini yet to have agreed terms with Sunderland or even expressed his desire to join the club.

This proved to be an almighty obstacle last summer, with Liverpool accepting a bid of £14 million for the Italian from the Black Cats, only for him to reject the move and instead stay at Anfield to fight for his place in the first team.

However, opportunities proved to be scarce for Borini last season, with him making just 18 appearances across four competitions, and scoring just one goal - this coming in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in January.

This season so far, the striker has yet to appear in any of Liverpool's matchday squads, and thus he will have surely accepted the fact that he needs to move on this summer.

Striker made his mark on Wearside

A return to Wearside would be a return to fond memories for Borini, who quickly won over the Sunderland faithful during his loan spell two years ago with some big goals.

The Italian netted 10 times in 40 games for the Black Cats, helping them to the 2014 League Cup final by scoring an equaliser in the quarter-final triumph over Chelsea - taking the game to extra time before assisting Ki Sung-Yeung's winner - and the winning goal against Manchester United in the semi-final. Despite Sunderland eventually losing 3-1 to Manchester City at Wembley, Borini was the scorer of his side's only goal on the occasion too, one which opened the scoring in the game.

In the league, he was also a key figure in their successful scrap for survival that season, scoring in wins against Chelsea, Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion in the final few weeks of the season, as well as netting in both Tyne-Wear derbies as Sunderland again did the double over Newcastle United.

Borini's arrival would certainly be a signing that appeases the fans, who still possess these marvellous memories of the striker, and the move could help him revive his career too as he returns to a club where he enjoyed great form and success two years ago.