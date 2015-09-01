2015 Summer transfer window live news updates and deals

With that final deal, our transfer coverage at VAVEL concludes. Over 800 million has been spent in the Premier League this season. Thanks for tuning in, everyone.

CONFIRMED: Premier League new-boys Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Aston Villa's Joe Bennett.

CONFIRMED: Middlesbrough have finally announced the signing of Carlos de Pena from Nacional. The winger signs a three-year deal.

Despite speculation linking Mile Jedinak and Dwight Gayle with moves away from Crystal Palace today, they have both stayed at the London club.

In a bizzare turn of events, Aston Villa have failed to sign ex- Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov.

CONFIRMED: Veteran goalkeeper Lee Camp has joined Rotherham United on a permanent deal.

CONFIRMED: Newcastle United forward Harris Vuckic has joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan.

CONFIRMED: Dundee United have recruited Aaron Kuhl on loan from Championship outift Reading.

CONFIRMED: Barnsley have completed the loan signing of Michael Smith from Swindon Town.

CONFIRMED: Derby County have completed the signing of Bradley Johnson from Norwich City.

RELEASED: Swansea City have cancelled the contract of defender Dwight Tiendalli by mutual consent.

CONFIRMED: West Ham United have loaned out young full-back Sam Westley to VVV-Venlo for the season.

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed a deal with Liverpool for the season-long loan of Tiago Illori.

There will still be deals going through in the next few hours so stay tuned...

The Summer transfer window has now closed.

Completed: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Reading's Michael Hector

John Walters will not be leaving Stoke City despite interest earlier in the day

It is believed that Bournemouth are making a last ditch move for Aston Villa's Joe Bennett on a six-month loan deal and are believed to be in advanced talks

Completed: Dundee United complete the loan signing of Fulham's Adam Taggart

Completed: Victor Ibarbo has completed his loan move from Roma to Watford

20 minutes until the window slams shut, looks unlikely that any major deals will go through before 6PM.

Sadio Berahino has expressed his disappointment at West Brom's desicion to reject another bid from Tottenham taking to Twitter to say that he can't exactly say how the club has "treated" him but he has said he will not play under chairman Jeremy Pearce

Completed: Adlene Guedioura has completed his permanent return to Watford from Crystal Palace

Completed: Anthony Martial's £36m move to Manchester United has finally been confirmed

Completed: Sunderland have completed the loan signing of DeAndre Yedlin from Tottenham

Doncaster Rovers have completed a loan deal for QPR midfielder Oscar Gobern

Manchester United's deal for Anthony Martial from Monaco is set to be completed in the next hour

Norwich City have reportedly offered Crystal Palace's Dwight Gayle a four-year deal at Carrow Road and the two club's are believed to be discussing a fee

Little less than an hour to go until the window slams shut, still many deals to go through

Everton have rejected a bid in the region of £7 million from Norwich City for the services of Scottish international, Steven Naismith.

Aaron Lennon could be set to re-join Everton from Tottenham Hotspur today. The move will be a permanent one if the deal does indeed go through before the deadline.

Stoke City are said to be looking to bring Mile Jedinak to the Britannia.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly rejected two bids from Chelsea for Marquinhos. Both offers are said to have been in the excess of £30 million.

CONFIRMED: Obbi Oulare has signed for Watford from Club Brugge on a five-year deal.

CONFIRMED: West Ham United have announced the signing of Michail Antonio from Nottingham Forest.

According to the Daily Telegraph, West Brom have rejected a third bid from Tottenham Hotspur for Saido Berahino. The club had set asking price at £25 million. Judging by the reported rejection of a third bid for the player today, Spurs do not seem to believe that the player is worth that fee.

In League One, Jonathon Obika is reportedly set to join Sheffield United on a free transfer from Swindon Town.

Hi everyone, I'm Jack Gallagher, and I'll be taking you through the next hour of deadline day!

Looks like Sunderland are after after another defender, this time in DeAndre Yedlin, with the Black Cats in talks with Tottenham over a potential loan move.

CONFIRMED: Aston Villa have completed the signing of Joleon Lescott from West Brom.

Reports suggest that Hull City have had no approaches for the likes of Tom Huddlestone, Mo Diame and more key players, meaning that the relegated side aren't likely to lose any of their stars late on in the window.

West Ham's two domestic loans are those of Carl Jenkinson and Victor Moses, the latter of which was completed earlier today. They're also in the process of signing Michail Antonio from Nottingham Forest, with the finishing touches currently being placed on that deal. They've certainly been one of the busiest clubs today, signing Nikica Jelavic and Alex Song too.

On the complicated subject that is Emmanuel Adebayor, it looks like the striker may buy out his contract with Tottenham, in order to move to West Ham on a free. It had looked like the striker would move on loan, but the Hammers already have the two allowed domestic loans, meaning they'd have to sign him permanently.

Despite being linked with nearly every single Premier League club during this window, Austin hasn't completed a move anywhere, and has recently tweeted about having a big season ahead with QPR, before re-tweeting a story about him staying.

BREAKING: Charlie Austin won't be leaving Queens Park Rangers today.

CONFIRMED: Chelsea themselves have now confirmed the transfer of Papy Djilobodji, with the defender signing a four-year-deal.

Just three hours left in the window now, with the clock quickly ticking down as clubs look to get that final bit of business done.

Breaking: Jose Enrique's proposed move to West Brom has been cancelled, even though the left back travelled to West Brom's training ground earlier today for a medical.

Liverpool are still waiting on deals to see Tiago Ilori and Jose Enrique exit the club, while Joao Carlos Teixeira may also attract late interest from some Championship clubs.

CONFIRMED: Harris Vuckic has signed a new deal with Newcastle, but has now gone out on loan to Wigan.

CONFIRMED: Queens Park Rangers have signed Gabriele Angella from Watford.

Premier League clubs have now spent £813,750,000 as they close in on record breaking figures.

CONFIRMED: Aston Villa have signed the highly rated goal keeper Matija Sarkic from Anderlecht.

CONFIRMED: Southampton have signed Virgil Van Dijk from Celtic for a fee believed to be £11.5 million, with the defender signing a five year deal.

Leonardo Ulloa has attracted interest from a host of clubs ranging from Hull, Brighton, Wolves to Norwich and Bournemouth, as Leicester look to loan the striker out.

Bournemouth could be set to add Eder from Sampdoria to their ranks if a deal is not reached for Lewis Grabban.

Jonathan Walters is the subject of much interest from the likes of Norwich and Leicester, although Stoke City have said they will only sell for £3 million.

Charlie Austin will stay at QPR despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs according to Sam Wallace.

CONFIRMED: Glenn Murray has signed for Bournemouth from Crystal Palace.

CONFIRMED: Leicester City have signed Nathan Dyer on a season long loan from Swansea.

There is just under four hours remaining before the transfer window slams shut, with plenty of big moves still waiting to be completed.

The word from the South-Coast is that Southampton have blocked attempts from Victor Wanyama to secure a move away, and they've rejected a bid from Tottenham for the midfielder.

CONFIRMED: Glenn Murray has completed his move from Crystal Palace to AFC Bournemouth on a three-year-deal.

CONFIRMED: Nathan Baker has moved from Aston Villa to Bristol City on a season-long loan deal.

An interesting link coming out of the Liberty Stadium today, with Swansea City chasing the late signature of QPR's Junior Hoilett.

CONFIRMED: Derby County have completed the signing of Jacob Butterfield from Huddersfield Town. He's signed a four-year deal.

So, in short, we've had confirmation from Real Madrid that the deal won't go through, and it looks like they're laying the blame at Manchester United's door.

RM: "In short, Real Madrid has done everything necessary, and at all times, to pull off these two transfers."

RM: "Man Utd sent the TMS data for the De Gea transfer at 00:00 Spanish time, Real Madrid received confirmation two minutes later, after the window had closed."

RM: "Man Utd sent they're reply to the contracts eight hours later (21:43), with some minor adjustments, all accepted by Real. After De Gea and Navas signed, RM sent MUFC the contracts at 23:32 Spanish time. Man Utd reached final agreement with Keylor Navas' representatives at 23:53 Spanish time, and then the contracts were sent to the player to be signed.

RM: "Man Utd made it conditional on reaching an agreement with Keylor Navas, and informed us they were in contact with the player's representatives. With a rapid agreement made, Real Madrid forwarded Man Utd the documents at 13:39 Spanish time."

RM: "Manchester United opened negotiations yesterday morning. In spite of the difficulties this posed on the last day, agreed to begin talks."

BREAKING: Real Madrid have released a statement over the transfers of David De Gea and Keylor Navas. More to follow.

More developments from Merseyside, this time from Goodison Park and Everton. They've rejected a bid from Norwich for Steven Naismith, and are still chasing Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon.

UPDATE: Another club have supposedly joined the race for Jon Walters, with Aston Villa making a late bid for the striker. They're looking elsewhere after having a loan bid for Dwight Gayle rejected earlier in the day.

Over on Merseyside, there could be some further outgoings for Liverpool today. Jose Enrique the man rumoured to be moving away, with West Brom his suitors. He's been out of the Liverpool team for quite a while, and will look for pastures new before the deadline.

UPDATE: Dwight Gayle trained as normal with the Palace side today, those not on international duty. Norwich and Aston Villa are amongst those still interested in him, though.

UPDATE: Earlier today, Stoke striker Jonathan Walters handed in a transfer request. Norwich City made a bid for him, undisclosed, but Mark Hughes rejected it - and now, Leicester City are also interested... IF Walters is to leave, The Potters want a new forward as a replacement.

BREAKING: Chelsea are close to securing the services of Reading centre-back Michael Hector, for a fee of £4m. A intriguing signing if it does materalise, as the 23-year-old has plenty of Championship experience, but the step up to the reigning champions? Wow.

Dundee United are reportedly close to signing Fulham striker Adam Taggart, on what is believed to be a season-long loan basis, whilst West Ham still have a deal in the pipeline, to secure the signature of Nottingham Forest winger Michail Antonio.

Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor has also been linked with a move to Upton Park, although rumours suggest that'd only be a loan deal; the league states a side can only have two loan signings in one window and they already brought in Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song so any deal would have to be a permanent one.

BREAKING: David de Gea's move to Real Madrid, is OFF! The goalkeeper is in Spain and set to join his national side team-mate's later this evening, but his proposed deal to join the La Liga giants is no more, at least for now... You get the feeling that's not the last you'll be hearing, but you have to feel for the respective 'keepers, how must they be feeliing?

Real's club president, Florentino Perez, has set up a press conference for 12.30PM UK time today, presumably to confirm the situation at the club - de Gea was supposed to be unveiled at 1PM, coincidentally enough...

As talked about earlier, a word on Keylor Navas. Currently, with Íker Casillas sold to FC Porto earlier in the window, the Costa Rica international was the number one goalkeeping choice at Madrid. However, de Gea would only join the Bernabeú as long as Navas went the other way, to Old Trafford. The fee was believed to be around £11m, and although Navas was reluctant to leave, it was all seemingly finalised. Until, last night...

CONFIRMED: Olympiakos have signed West Brom forward Brown Ideye, for an undisclosed fee, whilst Watford are close to finalising a loan deal for Roma winger Victor Ibarbo. Lucas Piazon becomes another name in Chelsea's list of players loaned out this summer - joining Reading for the rest of the 2015/16 campaign.

As for outgoings, Leeds United are believed to be interested in out-of-favour winger Will Buckley, but Sunderland may still have to pay some of his wages, with them too high for the Yorkshire club.

Sunderland, who we are yet to talk about really today, are looking to sign a defender today, though who that will be is uncertain for now. The Ilori link has been dismissed, whilst another target in Jason Denayer has joined Galatasaray on loan from Manchester City.

BREAKING: Nantes have announced that Papy Djiobodji has joined Chelsea on a four-year deal. The fee is believed to be around £3million and is expected to end the Blues' pursuit of Everton's John Stones.

BREAKING: Joleon Lescott has completed a medical at Aston Villa ahead of a move from West Bromwich Albion.

As well as that, Newcastle United's Shane Ferguson has extended his loan with League One side Millwall. The midfielder initially signed on a one-month deal, but will now remain with the Lions until January after impressing in his four appearances so far.

Another deal has gone through in the Football League too, with Southend United announcing the signing of Luke O'Neill, who cancelled his contract with Burnley earlier today. The defender had been on loan with the League One club since the start of the season, but now he signs permanently on a two-year deal.

BREAKING: West Ham United have announced the £3 million signing of Nikica Jelavic from Hull City after the striker completed a medical earlier this morning.

The Hornets have also shipped a player out today too, with Miguel Layun joining FC Porto on a season-long loan. The deal contains an option to buy, and the defender would cost the Portuguese outfit £4.4 million if they choose to use this next summer.

More deals are on the table for Watford too, with Victor Ibarbo set to join on loan from Roma and due in for a medical alter today, whilst Abdoulaye Doucoure is close to completing a move to the club after a fee was agreed with Rennes for his services.

Let's head back to the Premier League though, where Anthony Martial has passed a medical with Mancheter United. He is understood to have rejoined his French international teammates, with the deal's announcement imminent.

Derby County are attempting to lure Huddersfield Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield to the iPro, whilst Brentford are keen on Shrewsbury Town's Ryan Woods.

Elsewhere in the division, Bristol City are attempting to complete loan deals for two Premier League defenders today - those being Aston Villa's Nathan Baker and Leicester City's Liam Moore.

Reading are a busy side today too, with them set to sign Matej Vydra on a season-long loan from Watford. The deal is believed to come with a loan fee of around £2 million.

More news from the Championship in that Burnley have cancelled the contract of defender Luke O'Neill by mutual consent.

In the Football League, Sheffield United have had a bid for Fulham's Dan Burn rejected, with it not matching the Cottagers valuation of the player. The two clubs remain in talks over a possible deal.

Yet, Watford have their eyes on another attacker instead, with Sky Sports understanding that Club Brugge striker Obbi Oulare is currently having a medical with the Hornets ahead of a proposed loan switch to Vicarage Road.

However, let's go back to Bournemouth, who look like they could sign at least two players before the end of the day. Sky Sports are reporting that the Cherries are also in talks with Genoa of Italy regarding the availability of winger Diego Perotti on loan. Watford are also reportedly interested in the 27-year-old.

A few more done deals already today - former Manchester City man Roque Santa Cruz rejoins Malaga on a season-long loan from Cruz Azul; Swindon Town wing-back Nathan Byrne joins Wolverhampton Wanderers for £1 million; and another ex-Citizen in Adam Drury signs for Bristol Rovers following his release from the Etihad this summer.

Moses signed a new four-year deal with the Blues before making the move to Upton Park too.

BREAKING: West Ham United have announced the signing of Victor Moses on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Andrade has been pictured arriving at Bournemouth's ground this morning and is currently undergoing a medical.

However, it appears that Jonathan de Guzman, who was also linked with Sunderland, will not join Bournemouth - though Tomas Andrade is set to sign for the club on loan from River Plate, after a temporary move to Everton collapsed last month.

Bournemouth meanwhile, are on the verge of sealing a move for Palace striker Glenn Murray. He's been pictured at the training ground this morning, and just needs a medical + personal terms to complete.

Southampton have been in pursuit of a defender over the past few weeks, and it seems as though Celtic centre-back Virgil Van-Djik will be their man shortly. The talented Dutchman said he'd leave Scotland if, and only if, Celtic were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League - which they were, against Malmö FF last week.

Another striker, Hull's Nikica Jelavic, has completed his medical ahead of a £3m switch to Slaven Bilic's West Ham side.

According to Sky Sports, the bid itself has been described as "a stupid bid" - so it seems Gayle is staying in Selhurst, at least for now.

BREAKING: Aston Villa have had a transfer bid (undisclosed) rejected for Crystal Palace forward Dwight Gayle. The exciting striker was linked to a Bristol City switch, but was eager not to drop down a league in search of regular first-team football.

Everton have completed the £9.5m signing for River Plate's defender Ramiro Funes Mori - after the South American was pictured in the stands during their 2-0 defeat against Manchestter City a week ago.

Here are just a few of today's done deals, and it's still early morning! Alex Song has joined West Ham on another season-long loan deal, the club has confirmed. Newcastle's former midfielder Jonas Gutierrez, who they infamously released at the end of last season, has joined Spanish side Deportivo.

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer - David de Gea's proposed to Real Madrid, is OFF. The goalkeeper has cut a frustrated figure, having said in the stands for all of United's fixtures recently, with Louis van Gaal saying that he's not in the "right frame of mind" to compete at the highest level, considering all of the spectulation surrounding the 24-year-old's future. A twist though: Real did not receive the necessary paperwork to make the transfer official! Dramatic stuff, indeed.

No wonder it's such an exciting day, with plenty of business STILL to be done.

After months of transfer speculation, constant rumours and tireless reports, the transfer window finally comes to a close today!

DEADLINE DAY:

Juventus close in on Hernanes

After a fairly big summer overhaul following their amazing Champions League run, Juventus are attempting to make one more signing before the deadline, as they chase Inter Milan's Hernanes.

Raul Garcia moves to Athletic Bilbao

Over in Spain, Raul Garcia has left Atletic for Athletic! Moving from Madrid to Bilbao, the central midfielder brings an end to a long spell with Diego Simeone's side.

Lindegaard joins West Brom

And another... goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has left on a free transfer to join West Brom, and David De Gea could be set to leave too.

Januzaj joins Dortmund

I don't mean to bore you, but here's news of another United exit! Adnan Januzaj has gone on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

Wilson nears United exit

Another striker is on the verge of leaving Old Trafford, with James Wilson searching for a loan move. West Brom are reportedly interested.

Hernandez moves to Leverkusen

Another striker on the move is Javier Hernandez, who has left Manchester United after weeks of speculation. Moving to Bayer Leverkusen, the Mexican will be hoping for a fresh start overseas.

Borini signs for Sunderland

Liverpool have finally discarded a player who was viewed as deadwood for some time, with Fabio Borini moving to Sunderand for around £7million

Draxler signs for VfL Wolfsburg

With Kevin De Bruyne having left for Manchester City, Wolfsburg have worked efficiently in finding his replacement. Julian Draxler has been bought from Juventus, in a £26million deal.

Anthony Martial set to sign for Manchester United, FFF give permission to travel to Manchester from French national set up

Manchester United are chasing 17-year-old Norwegian winger Rafik Zekhnini

17-year-old Rakif Zekhnini says it would a dream to join United, having impressed in the Europa League against Borussia Dortmund, when Mats Hummels did not believe he could be just 17.

DONE DEAL: Atlético Madrid sign Colombian forward Santos Borré

Atlético sign Colombian U-20 forward Santos Borré for a reported fee of £5m, but will loaned back out to Deportivo Cali.

DONE DEAL: Charles Aránguiz opts for Leverkusen switch

The Chilean midfielder, who enjoyed international success at last summer's World Cup as well as this year's Copa América has opted for a move to the Bundesliga - despite Leicester being interested in his signature.

DONE DEAL: Aston Villa sign Barça youngster Adama Traore

A £7.1m deal for the exciting winger has been completed, and although the Champions League winners hold a buy-back option on him, he's signed a five-year contract deal.

United considering bid for John Stones

Chelsea have already had two bids rejected for the talented youngster - the red half of Manchester are also reportedly interested in the defender's services.

DONE DEAL: Middlesbrough sign David Nugent

The Leicester forward has joined Aitor Karanka's Boro side, on an undisclosed fee.

Sunderland in talks with Borini

With their attacking options limited, Dick Advocaat is interested in the Liverpool star - who is available for a move elsewhere.

Reports: City table bid for de Bruyne

City have been rumoured to have made a bid in excess of £45m for Wolfsburg's coveted star, but the Bundesliga side have yet to respond.

Napoli eyeing Gilardino swoop

Gilardino is attracting interest from Napoli, as they attempt to bring him back to Italy - currently in China with Guangzhou Evergrande.

DONE DEAL: Everton sign highly-rated Barnsley defender

With speculation over Stones' future running rampant, they've signed 18-year-old versatile defender Mason Holgate from his former side.

AS Roma closing in on Rudiger move

The Giallorossi have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old, but need to persuade Stuttgart to let their coveted player leave

Adnan Januzaj rubbishes reports of loan move to Sunderland

The young Manchester United forward, who has struggled for action, has denied reports linking him to the Wearside club.

Liverpool reject AS Roma's loan approach for Mamadou Sakho

With reports suggesting the former PSG defender would not feature much in the first-team, Roma have tried to swoop in with a loan - which has been rejected.

Pedro asks to leave Barcelona

The big news over in Spain has been Barcelona confirming that Pedro has asked to leave the club, amid interest from Manchester United.

Reports say Burnley want Bridcutt loan

Another possible loan from a Premier League side to a Championship one could be that of Liam Bridcutt, with reports suggesting that Burnley want to loan the youngster from Sunderland.

Kirkland signs for Preston North End

Elsewhere in the second division, former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has signed for Preston North End on a free transfer.

Reading hopeful of loaning Chalobah

Reading are looking at the possibility of loaning Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea, following a successful spell at the Madjeski Stadium last season.

Bristol City chase Konchesky deal

Elsewhere in the Championship, Bristol City are looking to land the signing of left-back Paul Konchesky.

Wolves to loan Ojo

In the Championship, news broke today that Sheyi Ojo was close to completing a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers from parent club Liverpool.

Yohan Benalouane signs for Leicester

It's not Leicester's only signing of the day either... after they completed the purchase of Yohan Benalouane.

Leicester complete Kante signing

Leicester City are bidding to survive for a second straight season in the Premier League this year, and they've made another addition to their squad today, in N'Golo Kante.

Blues legend joins MLS side Montreal Impact

Didier Drogba has today completed a move to Major League Soccer with Montreal Impact after leaving his beloved Chelsea in June.

Aston Villa complete Ayew signing

Many questions were asked about who Aston Villa would replace Christian Benteke with, and they appear to have been answered, after the Villans confirmed the signing of Jordan Ayew earlier today.

Manchester United sign Romero

Manchester United have made their fifth signing of the summer transfer window, signing goalkeeper Sergio Romero on a free transfer.

Birmingham open talks with Dutch midfielder Kieftenbeld

FC Groningen captain Maikel Kieftenbeld is on his way to Birmingham to discuss personal terms with the club after a bid for his services was accepted.

Villa have bid accepted for Ayew

In their bid to replace outgoing striker Christian Benteke, Aston Villa have had a bid accepted for Jordan Ayew in the region of £8.5million

Rotherham complete Maguire signing

Chris Maguire has completed a move to Rotherham United on a free transfer, while Millers defender Kirk Broadfoot has received a lengthy ban from the FA.

Wigan sign Manchester United youngster

Manchester United youth product Reece James has joined Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal.

Bristol City splash €3 million on first summer signing

Bristol City have signed striker Jonathan Kodjia from French side Angers for a fee of €3 million, or £2.1 million.

Gillingham loan Chelsea youngster

Gillingham have signed Chelsea and England under-20 midfielder Jordan Houghton on loan until January.

Fulham want Garbutt loan

Fulham are interested in taking Everton left-back Luke Garbutt on loan for the season, according to ESPN.

Aston Villa chase Adebayor

With Christian Benteke seemingly on his way to Liverpool, Aston Villa have begun the search for his replacement, with Emmanuel Adebayor the target.

Sergio Romero set for Manchester United medical, says Gianluca Di Marzio

The Argentina goalkeeper has been heavily linked as a replacement for outgoing second choice Victor Valdes.

Derby look to offload Albentosa

Derby County centre-back Raul Albentosa has been given permission to talk to Malaga ahead of a potential move away from the Championship club.

Charlton to sign Algeria international Kashi

Charlton Athletic are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Algerian international midfielder Ahmed Kashi from FC Metz.

Delph completes City switch

Fabian Delph completed a transfer to Manchester City yesterday, leaving his captaincy role at Aston Villa.

Darida signs for Hertha

Vladimir Darida has joined Hertha BSC from recently relegated SC Freiburg on a four-year deal, with the Berlin-based club paying a reported €3.5 million for his signature.

Valencia interested in Australian 'keeper, according to reports

According to the Telegraph, Valencia are looking at Club Brugge's Mathew Ryan as an alternative to Victor Valdes.

Đurđić makes loan switch to Malmo

Nikola Đurđić has today completed a loan switch to Swedish side Malmo FF from Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg.

Kalas returns to Boro

Chelsea youngster Tomas Kalas has today joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, having spent a short spell with them at the back end of last season too.

Bridcutt for sale, not for loan

Liam Bridcutt will only leave Sunderland on a permanent deal this summer, not on loan, Sunderland Echo have reported.

Besiktas close in on Gomez

Turkish club Besiktas are closing in on Fiorentina's Mario Gomez

Sunderland complete Younes Kaboul signing

Sunderland have completed the signing of Younes Kaboul from Tottenham Hotspur, with the player signing a four-year deal.

Sunderland under 21 goalkeeper will not complete loan move

Sunderland goalkeeper Max Stryjek will not be rejoining Boston United on loan this season after the clubs could not agree on the length of the player's spell in the States.

Ajax to take Yaya Sanogo on loan according to reports

The Daily Mail are reporting that Ajax will take Yaya Sanogo on loan this season from Arsenal, with the French striker having struggled to have an impact at the Emirates thus far.

Drury in Leeds talks

Former Manchester City man Adam Drury is in talks with Leeds United regarding a potential move to Elland Road.

Downing set for Boro return

Stewart Downing is set to return to his former side Middlesbrough from West Ham United.

Murphy ends transfer speculation with new Ipswich contract

Daryl Murphy has ended speculation linking him with a move away from Ipswich Town by putting pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club, running until the summer of 2017.

Kapino makes Olympiacos switch

Stefanos Kapino has joined Olympiacos on a three-year deal, leaving FSV Mainz 05 after just a year with the German club.

Lens set for Sunderland medical

Jeremain Lens will today undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move from Dynamo Kiev to Sunderland, according to Sky Sports and the Sunderland Echo.

Lombaerts fails Sunderland medical

Zenit St Petersburg defender has failed a medical with Sunderland according to Sky Sports and Sunderland Echo, after a deal was agreed between the clubs and with the player regarding a switch to England.

Di Maria exit possible as family are unsettled in Manchester

Angel Di Maria's future at Manchester United has been thrown into doubt with the arrival of new signings at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Martin Skrtel reveals he turned down Inter Milan for Liverpool stay

Martin Skrtel rejected a move to Inter Milan before signing a new Liverpool contract, the defender has revealed.

Wolves pair deemed surplus to requirements

Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Björn Sigurðarson and Georg Margreitter have been informed by manager Kenny Jacket that their futures lay elsewhere.

HSV secure services of Japanese youngster Tatsuya Ito

The Japanese has signed a three-year deal until June 2018.

Cavani is Louis van Gaal's number one choice to replace Robin van Persie

Edinson Cavani is said to Louis van Gaal's first choice to replace Robin van Persie at Manchester United, according to the Guardian.

Crewe Alexandra make third summer signing in midfielder David Fox

Crewe Alexandra announced their third signing of the summer as experienced midfielder David Fox put pen-to-paper on a 12-month contract at Gresty Road.

Charlton reject Wigan bid for Harriott

Charlton Athletic player Callum Harriott have rejected a bid from Wigan for the player.

Gladbach insist midfielder Granit Xhaka is "not for sale"

Borussia Mönchengladbach have no desire to sell Granit Xhaka to Bayern Munich this summer.

Leonardo Bittencourt completes move to 1.FC Köln

Bundesliga side, 1.FC Köln have completed the signing of German Under-21 international, Leonardo Bittencourt on a four-year deal.

Dundee Utd approach Wigan Athletic over striker Billy McKay

Dundee United have approached Wigan Athletic over the availability of striker, Billy McKay.

Raheem Sterling completes £49 million move to Manchester City

The talented 20-year-old forward, who has been in the press for quite some time, has finally concluded his future - signing for the sky Blues on a five-year contract deal believed to be worth up to £200,000-a-week. The transfer fee itself, is £49 million pounds, making him the club's record signing too.

Angel Di Maria's future is uncertain, with his wife wanting a move back to Spain

The Telegraph report that Di Maria and his wife are unsettled in Manchester with the first choice destination a return to Real Madrid.

Adeyemi joins Leeds on loan

Cardiff City midfielder has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan, linking up with manager Uwe Rosler again after they worked together at Brentford.

Lens confirms Sunderland talks

Jeremain Lens, speaking to Fox Sports, has confirmed that he and Sunderland are in talks regarding a move to England with the club.

Dundee United sign QPR youngster

Dundee United have signed 20-year-old defender Coll Donaldson on a three-year deal, following his release from Queens Park Rangers.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's move to Manchester United is official



Both Bayern Munich and Manchester United have confirmed the transfer of Bastian Schweinsteiger, leaving Bayern after 17 years at the club. The club CEO said