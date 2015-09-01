Hector Bellerin called into Spain squad

Hector Bellerin has been called up to the Spanish national team for the first time for La Roja’s upcoming European Qualifiers with Slovakia and Macedonia.

Bellerin was one of the surprises of the season for Arsenal last term, as the 20-year-old right back established himself as the Gunner’s starting right back after a string of impressive performances when the Spaniard filled in for the injured Mathieu Debuchy during the injury crisis.

That also saw the emergence of Francis Coquelin for the Gunners, and his impressive form over the past few months has caught the eye of the Spain manager, Vincente del Bosque.

Bellerin’s pace and attacking prowess made him one of the most threatening and exciting right backs in the league, and Bellerin featured for Arsenal in the FA Cup final as the Gunners cruised to a 4-0 win against Aston Villa.

The former Barcelona academy player has represented Spain at every youth level, but so far Bellerin has only featured in one appearance for the under-21 side back in March, in a 4-0 thumping over Belarus.

A huge honour

Bellerin was initially called up to the Spanish under-21s team this week, however today it has been announced that del Bosque has called Bellerin into the senior team. Bellerin has joined Arsenal teammate Santi Cazorla, and a whole host of Premier League stars, such as Manchester United’s Juan Mata and Chelsea quartet Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas, Diego Costa and Pedro.

The Spain squad now features three right backs, Juanfran of Atletico Madrid and Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid, meaning that Bellerin could see little playing time in the upcoming European qualifiers with Juanfran and Carvajal already established members of the Spanish first team, and both players playing for two of the biggest teams in Spain.

The call-up to the Spain squad is the icing on the cake for what has been an incredible year for the young right back.