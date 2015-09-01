James Wilson likely to leave Manchester United on loan, many clubs interested

Manchester United striker James Wilson is likely to be sent out on loan before the end of the summer transfer window, which closes at 6PM today.

Wilson set to leave Manchester United on loan

19-year-old Wilson has started just five times for the club, having made his debut in May 2014, scoring twice against Hull City.

After a brilliant start, Wilson has struggled to consistently make the starting eleven under United boss Louis van Gaal.

He's made 13 appearances from the substitutes bench, as well as those five starts, scoring four goals in his United career.

Despite van Gaal selling academy-bred striker, whom which Wilson is too, Danny Welbeck last summer because he believed Wilson could be better than him, the Dutch manager is now looking to let Wilson leave on loan.

Huge amount of clubs interested as Wilson touted as possible loanee

More than ten Premier League and Championship clubs interested in signing Wilson on loan, and many have enquired already. The English striker has yet to be a part of any of United's six match day squads this season, seeing Wayne Rooney start all six games.

Meanwhile, Javier Hernandez has left United for Bayer Leverkusen meaning Wilson and Rooney are the only striking options at the club. AS Monaco striker Anthony Martial is expected to sign today, for a record fee for a teenager of around £36million.

United have very few options up front, Wilson leaving on loan is surprise

He'll provide another option but United saw strikers Robin van Persie, Radamel Falcao leave this summer already. Wilson leaving is a huge surprise, with United having so few options up front.

You can follow deadline day for Manchester United fans live on VAVEL here, with the deadline at 6PM and United expected to complete at least one more deal before then.