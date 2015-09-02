Nabil Fekir says joining Manchester United would be a dream

Olympique Lyonnais attacker Nabil Fekir says that in the future it would be a dream to play for Manchester United.

At France's Clairefontaine tranining camp ahead of their two games against Portugal and Serbia, Fekir was speaking as a member of the French national set up for the third time, having scored a hattrick against Caen in Ligue 1 last weekend.

Fekir would love to play for Manchester United

Fekir, 22, has been previously compared to Arjen Robben and Cristiano Ronaldo. Yesterday, his former-teammate at Lyon and current France teammate, Anthony Martial joined Man United for £36million in a record fee for a teenager, and Fekir would love to follow him.

The young attacking midfielder asked "why not play one day at Manchester United" because "this is a club of dreams". Fekir has played for Lyon fifty-nine times now, scoring twenty goals and assisting a further seventeen.

Fekir says he must play well for Lyon to earn a move to England

Speaking to Europe1 he confessed his love of the Premier League but says that a move "is not there yet" and he "must have a good season for Lyon and after that" something might happen.

Fekir did in fact sign a new contract at Lyon keeping him at the Stade de Gerland until 2020.

Young Lyon player praises teammate Anthony Martial

On Anthony Martial, only 19 years old and already signed for millions and millions by United, Fekir says that the young striker is "a very good player" who Fekir "played with in Lyon."

"Of course this a very large sum" that United have paid for Martial but "we know that clubs like that [Manchester United] are able to put that kind of money [£36million] for good players."