Forestieri tipped to shine at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal expects new signing Fernando Forestieri to become a very important player for the club, after making the switch back to the Championship in August.

The 25-year old joined the Championship side from Watford for around £3million and after playing a role in his former team winning promotion to the Premier League last season, he had failed to make a top flight appearance this season.

A quality addition

Carvalhal told BBC Radio Sheffield, that he has "quality" and he was sure that he would "become a very important player for us." Carvalhal continued by saying that Forestieri will "give us more quality in attack" due to his ability to connect the midfield and strikers.

"Since the beginning of the season we have missed a player in the second line of midfield playing near the striker," added Carvalhal. Forestieri seems to be the exact player Sheffield Wednesday were looking for and could be in line for his best ever season.

Can he help them to promotion?

Forestieri appeared in 91 games for Watford, scoring 21 times in process while helping them during two promotion bids, including last season's success. Since making the switch to Sheffield Wednesday, the Italian, who has featured throughout his country's youth levels, should prove his quality back in the Championship where he thrived for the last three seasons.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 15th in the Championship but it's early in the new campaign and Forestieri could certainly provide a spark to propel them up the table. A key player for Watford since signing in 2012 and still only 25, Forestieri looks to be the perfect signing for Carvalhal's side.

Carlos Carvalhal and company travel to Burnley when club football returns this weekend as they aim to begin their climb up the table. Forestieri could feature in what would be his debut for his new club.