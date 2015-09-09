Wayne Rooney gives rousing dressing-room speech after becoming England's top goalscorer

Wayne Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton’s 45-year-old goalscoring record against Switzerland yesterday and gave a rousing post-match speech in the dressing room to his team mate’s.

The England skipper thanked his coaches and encouraged young guns like Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane to break his record in a manner similar to the one in which he broke Chalrton’s

Rooney gives dressing room speech after record-breaking night

The FATV gave viewers a rare insight into the post-match atmosphere of the national team in a recently released video in which Rooney is seen entering the dressing-room amidst a round of applause.

Rooney thanked his team-mates for supporting him, whilst Roy Hodgson urged him to give a speech. The former Everton man obliged and said that youngsters like Ross Barkley, Sterling and Kane should strive hard and try to break his record.

"Thank you to everybody, coaches, players, staff I've worked with such a long time," he said in the video released by the FA.

"This is such a huge moment with myself, my family and my career, so hopefully for the team, for myself, a lot more to come."

Rooney tells Kane, Sterling and Barkley to beat his record

"We can be successful and hopefully there's a lot of the young lads, Harry coming through, Ross, Raheem coming through, can come close and even pass me in the future, so I'm grateful.

"It means the world to me. Thank you very much."

To make the occasion even more special for his captain, manager Roy Hodgson presented Rooney with a number 50 shirt bearing his name at the back, thereby monumentalizing the 50 goals he scored for his country.

One would hope that the joy of achieving such a magnificent accomplishment would finally kick start a run of good form for Rooney in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact so far for Louis Van Gaal’s side but attaining such an accomplishment would be the perfect tonic for the Manchester United striker to kick on, especially with Liverpool making a visit to Old Trafford this Saturday evening.