Sir Bobby Charlton congratulates Wayne Rooney on England record

Sir Bobby Charlton has congratulated Wayne Rooney on becoming England's record goal scorer, after he netted his 50th international goal in the 2-0 win versus Switzerland on Tuesday night, and Charlton has backed Rooney to score even more.

Rooney broke Charlton's 45 year England goalscoring record

Rooney finally broke Charlton's England goal scoring record of 49 goals, which stood for 45 years and Charlton is very happy that Rooney was the one to break the record as he is both England and Manchester United captain, who Charlton is affiliated with,

Charlton spoke to Manchester United's website saying "I would like to congratulate Wayne Rooney on becoming England's leading goalscorer" which shows the respect that Charlton has for Rooney for breaking such a fantastic record that nobody could for years.

Charlton is backing Rooney to hold record for a long time

Charlton continued to say "it is record that Rooney will hold for a long time, and it's clear Rooney will continue scoring for club and country" which is true as Rooney has the appetite to score as many as he can before he retires.

Charlton admits he was slightly disappointed that he no longer hold the record for England, but if anyone was going to to he was glad it was Rooney, and has backed him to go on and do the same for United as well.

Charlton disappointed record is gone but happy that Rooney was the one that did it

Charlton's says that he "cannot deny that he is disappointed that he now doesn't hold this record" but Charlton was happy it was "Wayne, as he is the captain of my beloved club and country" and if your getting the backing of Charlton then that's fantastic.

Rooney's next task will be to conquer the United goal scoring record, which is not too far away, and if and when he finally manages go break Charlton's United record, it's pretty clear that Rooney is a very special player who deserves a huge amount of credit for a fantastic career he has had to date.