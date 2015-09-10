Everton players international round-up

With a number of Everton players taking part in international duty, VAVEL wrap up their performances and take a look at what they achieved.

Belgian Blues barely used

Everton’s Belgian internationals, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin Mirallas were barely used during their countries qualifying games. Lukaku was able to play 83 minutes against Bosnia Herzegovina but was an unused sub against Cyprus.

Mirallas was an unused sub in both games as he continues his fight for game time for both club and country.

Fellow Toffee, Muhammed Besic played for Bosnia Herzegovina against Belgium but was unable to make an impact on the game. He was however able to make an impact against Andorra as he was sent off after 63 minutes.

English Blues impress

Everton’s England internationals, John Stones, Phil Jagielka and Ross Barkley impressed against San Marino. Barkley himself was able to get on the scoresheet for his first senior international goal.

Barkley after the game said he was “delighted” to score his first international goal but maintained that the main thing was “getting three points.” He also said that he hopes to “show consistency” throughout the season with his goals and assists.

Everton captain, Phil Jagielka also paid tribute to Ross’ performance and said that he “did well” but joked that his goal could have been a bit more “spectacular.”

Both Stones and Jagielka were barely tested in the San Marino but lost their places for the Wembley game against Switzerland. They were replaced by Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling.

Barkley replaced Fabian Delph after one minute during the Switzerland game and put in a solid performance. This international break will be a big confidence boost for Barkley going into Everton’s game against Chelsea.

John Stones replaced Nathaniel Clyne after 70 minutes against Switzerland and was solid once again.

Mixed results for Home Nations' Blues

James McCarthy and Aiden McGeady both played a part in the Republic of Ireland’s win over Gibraltar. McCarthy started and was substituted after 70 minutes, while McGeady was a substituted on with 15 minutes to play.

Seamus Coleman missed the game with a hamstring concern but returned for the win over Georgia at the Aviva Stadium. McCarthy also started during the 1-0 win but McGeady was an unused substitute this time.

The Irish Toffees kept their hopes to qualify for Euro 2016 alive during the break and all three will be hoping they’re available should they reach the competition.

Steven Naismith played an hour during Scotland’s 1-0 away loss to Georgia. The forward was then dropped for the loss to Germany at Hamden Park.

Naismith didn’t play a part in Scotland’s 3-2 loss. His and Scotland’s qualification hopes for Euro 2016 took a huge blow after two losses.

Funes Mori impresses for Argentina

One of Everton’s new signings, Ramiro Funes Mori impressed as Argentina ran out 7-0 winners against Bolivia. Funes Mori started alongside Manchester City new boy Nicolas Otamendi.

The Argentine will be hoping his performance goes a long way into making his case to make his Everton debut after signing from River Plate on deadline day.

With both Bryan Oviedo and Brendan Galloway facing late fitness tests for the game against Chelsea, Funes Mori could find himself starting at left back for the Blues.

Howard returns for the USA

After a year long hiatus, Tim Howard returned to international duty for the USA but was an unused substitute during the game against Brazil.

The goalkeeper, 36, will have to wrestle back the starting spot from Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan who was named the USA’s number one choice after Howard decided to go on a sabbatical from International football.