Rodgers backs Lovren to put mistakes behind him with Croatian set to keep his place for United

Dejan Lovren is set to keep his place in the Liverpool defence for the trip to Manchester United after manager Brendan Rodgers came to his defence.

The Croatian had a horrific individual display in the Reds' shock 3-0 defeat at home to West Ham United before the international break, as an amateur error helped the Londoners to their second goal after half-an-hour.

Yet regardless of the performance, which broke their run of three straight clean sheets after the defence had seemed to have improve, is not representative of Lovren's quality - at least according to Rodgers.

The Northern Irishman is set to retain his faith in the £20 million centre-back, as opposed to bringing Mamadou Sakho into the starting line-up for the first time this season.

Rodgers says whole team were at fault for defeat

Rodgers declared that Lovren, just as much as the "other players", knows that he played below-par against the Hammers.

However, the Liverpool boss refused to apportion the blame to Lovren alone, insisting the performance was the result of the "collective" playing below their level, and that the display and the result cannot be isolated to just "one player."

He confessed that Lovren made a "mistake" for West Ham's second goal of the afternoon, but said it is something he just has to live with. Rodgers stated that no matter who commits any errors, Liverpool will "always be about the collective."

Though Lovren was not up to the standard he had set in the first three games of the campaign, as he looked more solid and more organised in a new-look back-four, Rodgers said the entire team "didn't play well enough" after conceding so early on.

As a result, Rodgers says his side "need to get back" to the mentality they displayed in their first three games, in which they conceded no goals despite travelling to Stoke City and Arsenal - where they conceded a combined total of 10 goals last term.

Lovren showed his quality in first three games, says Rodgers

Having come to Lovren's defence, Rodgers is expected to demonstrate his faith in the 26-year-old further by granting him a start in the Reds' huge clash at Old Trafford against their bitter rivals.

Despite coming under such scrutiny for his poor performance against West Ham, Rodgers insisted that "there is always focus" at Premier League level and at a club the size of Liverpool.

Nevertheless, he believes the defender lived up to that expectation before their first loss of the season - explaining that he showed his "quality and consistency to defend well" beforehand.

He said that, to get back to that initial level, Lovren must let go of his mistake and put it behind him. Rodgers said he is "sure" that Lovren will show his character by doing so, with the Croatian international expected to keep his place alongside Martin Skrtel against United.