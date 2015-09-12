Arsenal 2-0 Stoke City: Jack Butland's super show not enough to save Potters

Arsenal climb into the top 4 of the Premier League table after a dominant 2-0 win against Stoke City. The star of the show was Stoke’s young goalkeeper, Jack Butland, who put in an incredible display in which the Englishman made save after save to keep Stoke in the game, however he could not stop Theo Walcott from scoring in the 31st minute, and Olivier Giroud put the game to bed in the 85th minute.

Arsenal started brightly as Alexis Sánchez hit the post just three minutes into the game, after the winger managed to beat the offside trap to latch onto a Santi Cazorla chipped pass, but Jack Butland reacted well and got a fingertip save onto Alexis’ header, to deny Arsenal an early goal. Sanchez came close again for the Gunners in the fifth minute when the hosts were awarded a free kick 30 yards out. The Chilean stepped up, and hit a sweet strike, but again Butland denied Sanchez with a great punch.

Sanchez unbelievably hit the post again in the eighth minute as the winger dribbled his way through the Stoke half, before firing from distance, and again the ball bounced off the inside of the post, and out of play. However Hector Bellerin won the ball back moments later, and picked out The Walcott with a great cross, but the striker’s header from close range flew high over the bar.

Stoke’s shaky defence continued to let Arsenal players attack as Walcott tested Butland in the 12th minute when the Englishman sprinted down the left wing, before cutting inside and trying to beat Butland from a tight angle, but again, the England under-21 captain saved well.

Butland produced another brilliant save in the 24th minute when Laurent Koscielny took a rare shot from distance, but the strike was strong enough to see Butland produce another great save, to keep the score at 0-0.

Walcott breaks the deadlock

Finally in the 31st minute, the deadlock was broken through Walcott. The striker used his pace to beat the offside trap after Mesut Ozil sent in a brilliant 30-yard ball to split the Stoke defence, Walcott controlled the long ball perfectly, and slotted the ball under Butland to make it 1-0 after half an hour of play and to score Arsenal’s first goal at home in five games.

Going into half time, Stoke would have felt lucky to only be a goal down. The Potters could thank Jack Butland for a heroic first half performance; where the England keeper made save after save to keep the score at only 1-0.

Mark Hughes would have expected a response from his team for the start of the second half, and Stoke did. The side looked better defensively, and record signing Xherdan Shaqiri was pulling all the strings in the attack. However Gabriel and Koscielny both defended well to put out an end to the Stoke attack early on in the second half. Shaqiri had the first real chance of the half when the Swiss international fired a strong shot from close range, but Petr Cech did well to stop the strike, and Francis Coquelin cleared the danger.

Stoke continued to throw bodies forward as Shaqiri turned up the pressure on Arsenal’s defence. The former Inter Milan playmaker tried two efforts from 18-yards out, but both attempts were blocked. Phil Bardsley was next to test the Arsenal defence as the fullback fired from 25-yards out in the 63rd minute, but Petr Cech easily smothered the ball.

Arsenal, who had been on the back foot for most of the half, could had been 2-0 up when Walcott was picked out by Bellerin, but his poor first time effort from close range was again save by Butland. Butland was called into action again when Ozil played a good one-two with Cazorla to play Ozil through on goal, but Jack Butland again stopped his shot from an acute angle. Walcott should have doubled his tally moments later in the 70th minute when the goal scorer made a good run to latch onto a through ball, but his chipped shot from inside the box was parried away by Butland.

Arsenal substitute Olivier Giroud should have put the game to bed in the 77th minute when the ball fell to Giroud from eight-yards out, but the Frenchman comically fired wide of the post. Cazorla came close as well as the little Spaniard danced his way through the Stoke defence, however his strike from the edge of the penalty box skimmed the post, and out for a goal kick.

Giroud doubles Arsenal's lead

Giroud redeemed himself for his earlier shocker as the Frenchman made it 2-0 to Arsenal five minutes from time. Cazorla whipped in a free kick from the left wing, which found the head of Giroud, who headed the ball past Butland at the near post, to seal the three points for Arsenal.

Koscielny could had made it 3-0 in the 89th minute with the final chance of the game when Mikel Arteta sent in a floating free kick that Koscielny got onto the end of, but his powerful header was again denied by Jack Butland with a superb save.