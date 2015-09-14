Louis van Gaal backs Memphis Depay to improve after shaky start in Premier League

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has backed summer signing Memphis Depay to improve over the season, having had a shaky start to his United career in the Premier League.

Memphis, 21, signed for United for around £25,000,000 in May 2015, having been top scorer in the Eredisivie for PSV Eindhoven. He now faces his former club, where he spent ten years, in the opening fixture of the UEFA Champions League Group Stages.

Memphis scored brace in Europe but has struggled in Premier League

Despite scoring twice and assisting once in United's 3-1 first leg win over Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off, Memphis has been criticised for the consistent selfishness on the ball and the lack of impact in the Premier League.

However, Van Gaal says that "there is a huge rhythm in the Premier League" and it is hard for players coming over from Europe, Memphis included, and "he has to adapt."

A key example of this is Luke Shaw who despite having played in the Premier League already struggled in his first season at Old Trafford, but is now shining out from United's average start as one of the best players in the side.

Van Gaal backs Memphis Depay to improve

Van Gaal thinks that Memphis "will improve" and that it's obvious that there hasn't been an incredible impact from him because "he has played every game so far" and fans and media alike "have to accept that players of 21 years old are not consistent."

United face PSV at the Philips Stadion in Tuesday night in the opening matchday of the Champions League group stages, having been drawn alongside the Dutch champions in Group B, alongside CSKA Moscow and Wolfsburg.

Red Devils legend, Champions League winner in 2008 with United, Ji-Sung Park has also backed Memphis as he faces some criticism, having been subbed off against Liverpool in a 3-1 win on Saturday evening.

Park says that Memphis "has power, pace and technique" and will "be important" for Van Gaal's side.