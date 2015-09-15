Score PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Manchester United in UCL 2015

Thank you for joining me for VAVEL's coverage of United's return to the Champions League. You can find me on Twitter @Danialkennedy95. Until next time, have a great evening!

However it was downhill from there when PSV equalised in first half extra-time after the horrific injury to Shaw and never really looked the same after the Dutch sides second goal

They very much dominanted for the majority of the match and deserved to take lead through Memphis before the break.

It is a poor return to Europe's elite competiton for United

FT - PSV 2-1 Manchester United

90'- Three minutes added time

85'- SUBS for both sides with Lestienne replaced by Locadia for the home side. Valencia replaces Young for United

83'- Lestienne's shot is parried by De Gea and De Jong skies the rebound

75' - SUB Fellaini comes on for Herrera

74'- Game has died down since PSV's second goal with United still looking for a equaliser, still 2-1 to the home side

60'- Moreno booked for his challenege on Young

51' - Despite their dominance, United have found themsleves behind when Lestienne whipped a dangerous ball into the area and was met by the head of Narsingh who nodded beyond De Gea

51'- GOAL PSV 2 - 1 Manchester United

49'- Depay and Martial play a one-two before Depay had the shot but Zoet got down well to make the save

45'- PSV get the second half under way !

However, they find themselves on level times with Moreno's header but United's biggest blow will be the loss of Luke Shaw who has been excellent so far this season and will be sorely missed

What a dramatic final moments in the half, it got off to a sheltered start but the final minutes were a dramatic one with Depay's effort looked to have sent United into the lead at the break.

HT- PSV 1-1 Manchester United

45+6'- Depay has a chance at the post but the opportunity goes begging

47'- Right at the end of the half PSV have managed to equalise, Moreno managed to get his head to the cross and it comes off the head of Blind and into the net

47'- GOAL PSV 1-1 Manchester United

41'- Had to be Depay! Blind played it through to the former PSV man who does well to get past the two defenders before hitting a low shot under the keeper

41'- GOAL PSV 0-1 Manchester United

23'- SUB Rojo has come on for the injured Shaw

22'- Moreno's tackle was firm but fair and Shaw is been stretchered off to a huge ovation

19' - Luke Shaw has been done for a quite a while with injury and it doesnt look good

10' - Been a very enclosed affair so far but it seems that United have dominated in the possession stats but have failed to do anything with thus far. Remains 0-0

1'- And we are underway !

We are moments away from kick off here as the players walk out onto the pitch

15 minutes away from kick-off at the Philips Stadion

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Darmian, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Schweinsteiger, Herrera, Young, Mata, Memphis, Martial.

PSV starting XI: Zoet, Arias, Bruma, Moreno, Brenet, Propper, Hendrix, Guardado, Narsingh, De Jong, Lestienne

This will be United's return to the eilte competition after a two year absence and Louis Van Gaal will be hoping for three points. Team news to follow.

Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and welcome to VAVEL's live text commentary of PSV - Manchester United

These two domestic giants in their own countries have surprisingly met on only a handful of occasions with the last time that they locked horns coming back in 2000 with United coming out on top at Old Trafford with a 3-1 score line, the same score that their Dutch counterparts defeated them at the Philips Stadion earlier in the group stage process.

Team news: The major absentee from Van Gaal’s squad will be Captain Wayne Rooney who missed the victory at the weekend with a hamstring problem and hasn’t travelled to Holland with the rest of the team which could present Martial with the opportunity of his first start after his excellent display off the bench.

Depay showed his class in the qualifiers but has failed to shine domestically so far and that cost him an opportunity to play his old club who he moved from only this summer with Ashley Young giving an impressive display at the weekend.

After making his first appearance of the campaign against the Anfield club, David de Gea is expected to keep his place as well as Chris Smalling and Daley Blind in the centre of the defence. Former Southampton man Morgan Schneiderlin could be brought into the side at the expense of either Michael Carrick or Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Cocu is expected to keep faith in the four-three-three system that has seen them unbeaten so far with defender Jetro Williams expected to be recalled after he was rested at the weekend through injury.

The Red Devils will be optimistic ahead of their return to the elite competition of European football after an absence of two years.

They managed to reach the stages after an impressive showing in the final stages of qualifying when they took on Belgian side Club Brugge. It was a routine passage into the group stages with 3-1 and 4-0 victories in the home and away leg respectively.

Louis Van Gaal’s side prepared brilliantly for this match with their convincing 3-1 victory over their bitter rivals Liverpool.

Goals from Daley Blind and Ander Herrera gave them a comfortable lead before a spectacular bicycle kick from Christian Benteke put Brendan Rodgers’ side back in the match, the three points were sealed by debutant Anthony Martial who came off the bench with a great solo striker for his first goal for the club since his deadline day move from Monaco.

The current champions of the Eredivisie have made an excellent start to their league campaign as PSV look to retain their title, they have made excellent inroads on that journey as they remain unbeaten in their opening five matches with three victories and two draws.

Many would have believed that Phillip Cocu’s side could struggle for goals after the departure of Memphis Depay, but it hasn’t seen that way so far having scored 14 goals in five fixtures.

They proved their goal-scoring credentials at the weekend when they thumped Cambuur 6-0 with Luuk De Jong was able to grab a hat-trick.

Manchester United will face a tough test on their first return in the Champions League group stages in over two years when they travel to take on PSV Eindhoven.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of this evening fixture; PSV Eindhoven vs Manchester United live score. Today's game kicks off at 7:45PM in the UK but there's plenty to discuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.