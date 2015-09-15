Louis van Gaal's perplexing substitutions show ugly head as Manchester United are embarrassing in loss

Manchester United missed out on a magical return to the UEFA Champions League and instead will travel home with a poor performance hanging over their heads and a star youngster with a broken leg.

Yet they faced a PSV Eindhoven side who looked predominantly average throughout the game and still travel home sitting third in their Champions League group thanks a 2-1 loss.

United were wasteful with the ball and subs were strange

Wasteful and disappointing are two words that come to mind watching Louis van Gaal's Manchester United side but something that continues to rear it's ugly head is the perplexing substitutions the Dutch manager is making at vital moments.

On his arrival at United, excitement rose for his game-changing substitutions, having brought goalkeeper Tim Krul on in the World Cup quarter-final just for the penalty shootout, of which Krul gave the Orange a win in.

Yet after just over a season sitting in the dugout at Old Trafford, Van Gaal has had his first taste of the Champions League proper with the Red Devils and that taste was a sour mixture of flavours that simply should not go together.

His substitutions leave cogs in the brain whirring throughout the night, even if they provide excellent conversations at the pub.

Tonight provided an unrivaled example of this. Van Gaal's first substitution was to replace Luke Shaw after a horrific leg break, which can obviously be used as a reason to excuse the poor performance, and bring on Marcos Rojo.

United took the lead and dominated, and might have doubled or trebled that lead on many an occasion with more chances created, more pace to their game than before this season.

Fellaini substitution was expected but tactics than used were unbelievable

The expected substitution of Marouane Fellaini in the latter stages of the first half produced the traditional sigh for United fans who have seen this 'plan B' fail on far too many occasions. What was especially strange in this case in particular was that the qualities of Fellaini, which may not be attractive but are effective, were not used.

The Belgian came on for Ander Herrera, on a booking, but didn't replace Herrera in central midfield. Instead, Juan Mata, playing one of his worst games in a United shirt, shifted into the unnatural deeper position alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger. This caused a huge issue, with PSV counter-attacking consistently after the sub to exploit Mata's lack of pace and lack of strength in midfield.

Next, we saw Fellaini playing in the number ten role behind Anthony Martial, moving superbly as the lone striker. Yet the long balls didn't come. Nor did the high, floated crosses. Instead the ball was played to his feet, where Fellaini is renowned for lacking the skill of someone like Michael Carrick who was also on the bench, or Herrera whom he replaced.

The crosses from Ashley Young which came in, or Memphis Depay, were at his lower body and the lack of ball control he has with his feet showed.

The final substitution was Young, who hadn't been fantastic with some erratic crossing but had been far from the inconsistency of Juan Mata, off for Antonio Valencia who hadn't played in the right-wing position for over a year.

United's focus on possession flew out of the window, not due to a lack of trying to keep it in the house but due to the lack of quality of the players on the pitch.

Valencia dithered on the right flank and failed to get crosses in. When he finally did, again it came to Fellaini's feet instead of his head.

Late set-pieces were wasted, and failed to use Fellaini's strengths

The icing on top of the bitter cake was too incredibly poor, wasteful set-pieces for the Reds during a spell of pressure.

This was the first set-piece in the 90th minute, as Memphis played the short corner to Juan Mata. He then recieved it back and hit the first man, despite having Fellaini, one of the finest headers of the ball in English football, in the box.

Memphis Depay steps over the ball to allow Juan Mata to slip the ball to him. Yet the angle given to him by that little slip to Memphis was a minor change from the angle of the free-kick. So Marouane Fellaini stood in the box with no ball coming in. This was where the ball ended up within 7 seconds, back to David De Gea in goal for Manchester United.

Substitutions by Louis van Gaal have been nothing been out of the ordinary for Manchester United, and the tactics then used for those substitutions have been out of the ordinary too.

It was a better performance than usual for the Reds, but a loss. Possession with chances, but less goals than the opposition seems to be a reoccurring theme for Van Gaal's United team.