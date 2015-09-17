McManaman encourages Liverpool not to take Europa League for granted

Ex-Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has insisted that the Reds must treat the UEFA Europa League seriously as they prepare to open their 2015-16 group stage campaign.

Brendan Rodgers flew his squad to France yesterday prior to their clash against Bordeaux this evening, whilst they also face Rubin Kazan and FC Sion in Group B of the competition, which is often treated as inferior to the Champions League.

Nevertheless, McManaman believes Liverpool should take the advantages of the Europa League should be taken into account - now that the winners are granted entry into the next year's premier European competition.

Liverpool should be aiming to win Europa League

Now a BT Sport pundit, McManaman explained that "it is a big European trophy" which now brings the "added bonus" of Champions League qualification to the Liverpool ECHO.

Referring back to Sevilla's triumph over Dnipro back in May, which sparked "great scenes" as Spain became the first country to have five representees in the tournament's group stages.

He said that the new system has added "prestige" to the competition - which "the likes of Sevilla, Benfica and Valencia always really embrace."

He said Liverpool need to emulate that approach, insisting that English clubs tend to get "a bit blasé" about European's second-tier, with West Ham United and Southampton both eliminated in the qualifying stages.

The 43-year-old, who scored 66 goals in 364 games for the Reds, said that he dislikes how English teams look down upon the Europa League "as getting in the way of league games" and said more teams should give it "a real go."

He added that, with Rodgers' charges currently struggling domestically, it is a trophy they "should be looking to win."

Squad depth shouldn't be a problem

McManaman believes that for "a club like Liverpool" - having to worry about the disruption Thursday-Sunday fixtures each week has on their form shouldn't be an issue.

He said that the money they have spent strengthening the squad over the summer means they should be able to cope with two games a week and added that they just have to "get on with it" as teams from other countries manage to do so.

A mass of changes is expected from Brendan Rodgers as he juggles his side for an all-important home game versus Norwich City on the weekend and whilst McManaman is unaware of what he's planning, he said it is a "great opportunity" for those outside of the current plans to stake their claim.

The Reds have hit just three goals this season and the former winger, who also played for Real Madrid, can use tonight's tie "to get some confidence back."

He challenged those involved to "step up to the mark" and help get the team "back to winning ways" as doing well in Europe could potentially boost them in the league.

Reds have nothing to fear in group stage

Liverpool's opponents in their first game have had a similarly mixed start to the campaign, taking six points from the first five games despite drawing 2-2 away at reigning champions Paris Saint Germain recently.

With FC Sion and Rubin Kazan having only qualified via the Swiss Cup and after a narrow qualifier, McManaman says Liverpool have nothing to fear in their group.

McManaman said he expects Liverpool to "qualify with flying colours" given their ambitions to return to the Champions League and explained Kazan as the one difficult trip because of the travel time.

He called the other trips to France and Switzerland "relatively straightforward travel-wise" and suggested that because Bordeaux "only narrowly qualified" after a play-off against FC Kairat, the Reds should not be afraid to take their Ligue One opponents head on.

Despite the Europa League "playing second fiddle" to the top-flight European competition, McManaman urged his former club "not to disrespect the trophy" as they need to "embrace" the possibility of a new European adventure.