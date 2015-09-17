Rossiter hoping to realise "dream come true" by making European bow against Bordeaux

Jordan Rossiter could reach another huge milestone in his Liverpool career if he features against Bordeaux in their Europa League opener this evening.

The highly-rated midfielder is in the squad that has flown to France to play against the Ligue 1 side for their first Group B game on Thursday night, nearly a year on from his senior debut.

That night, he took just 10 minutes to mark the occasion with a long-range strike as the Reds eventually triumphed past Middlesbrough in the League Cup - whilst he also made his Premier League debut earlier this season.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to take up a defensive midfield role away at Arsenal, as the two sides shared the spoils in a thrilling goalless draw.

And featuring against Bordeaux would allow Rossiter to add his first European berth to his CV, with the local Scouser steadily making his way through the ranks at Anfield.

Rossiter, who has been tipped to start, told Liverpoolfc.com that he wants to show what he can do if he's given the opportunity to play, adding that he wants to "repay the faith" that Brendan Rodgers has shown in him recently.

He hailed the entire experience, and the last 12 months, as a "dream come true" after being a part of the Liverpool set-up since the age of six, but admitted that he has to keep his feet on the ground.

The popular defensive anchor said that he still has a "long way to go" and that the needs to focus on "improving every day" as he continues to "hope for the best for the future."

Rossiter says Reds should have a "good go" at Europe this year

The relatively short journey to the Nouvea Stade de Bordeaux is the first of six group games, with encounters against Russian Premier League outfit Rubin Kazan and Swiss Super League side FC Sion to come.

With the Europa League offering an alternative route to the esteemed Champions League, Rossiter believes the Reds should take it as seriously as they're treating their other competitions.

The England youth international said that the first group game is "always going to be an important game" and said that a club the size of Liverpool should aim to have a "good go" in Europe.

He declared their group opponents as a "tough test" but said the squad are hoping to do well and bounce back from recent disappointments domestically.

Rossiter explained that Rodgers has "run through" several different drills on the training pitch to counter how the French side play and set up, as well as how Liverpool will set up themselves.

He added that the away side are looking forward to going abroad and playing "exciting football" - because the club, historically, have "always had a massive influence" in European competitions.

The young midfielder reiterated their desire to "get into the Champions League" - which is their main aim this year - saying that "any way" they can do that, they will try their utmost to do so because that is where they want to be.