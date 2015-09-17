Brendan Rodgers: "Reds must rediscover identity"

Brendan Rodgers has acknowledged that Liverpool FC need to rediscover their identity as they vye to get improve upon their dismal recent form.

The Reds are without a win in over a month, losing their last two games convincingly after substandard performances.

Rodgers' side have been the subject of scathing criticism for their dull displays, which have recently seen them abandon their attacking principles but also struggle to stay strong defensively.

The Liverpool manager readily accepted that his side haven't been at their best in their last few games and targeted a return to upturned fortunes against Bordeaux on Thursday night.

Ulsterman wants Liverpool to reinforce attacking principles

Rodgers told reporters that it is good to have an "identity" and "a way or working" as a coach - which throughout his career has he has made clear.

He accepted that, given that, the criticism of his side's recent performances is warranted because they have been well away from the vision and model he aspires his side to play to.

The Northern Irishman acknowledged that it is his duty to ensure the Reds "get back to playing that way" and they will continue to work "very hard" to "reintroduce and reinforce" the principles of how they work successfully in previous seasons.

To get back to the level they want to be at, Rodgers said that they must concentrate on performance levels and revealed he will be "much happier" when they show signs that they are "heading in the right direction."

He spoke about the "big transformation" that Liverpool have undergone in the "last couple of years" with the amount of incomings and outgoings, a number of which he called "world class" players.

Rodgers said that he has to personally integrate all of those into a new-look side with the task of returning the side to "the exciting way of working" they showed in the last few years.

Having disappointed with dejecting performances in their last two games, Rodgers accepted that their performances are not "how you want to lose a game" given that losses are almost inevitable at some point in the season.

He said that getting back to "that way of working" with their more attacking brand of football will give them a "much better chance" of picking up better results and achieveing their targets.

Changes aplenty for Rodgers' Reds in France

To ensure their first-choice squad maintains fitness and freshness, Rodgers has rested a whole host of regulars for the trip to France - with a number of players on the fringes of the first-team and youngsters set to come into the team.

The Reds' Europa League opener could see them change from their 4-3-3 system to a three at the back and wing-back set-up, the same one which helped trigger a return to good form midway through last season.

That would mean Joe Gomez moving from left-back to his preferred centre-back role, playing alongside Mamadou Sakho and Kolo Touré with Jordon Ibe and Alberto Moreno taking up roles on either flank.

Further forward, Emre Can and Jordan Rossiter could hold central midfield roles, whilst Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi could make up a three-pronged attack.

That would mean just two players keeping their places from the loss to Manchester United last weekend, whilst the bench is likely only to hold a small number of more established options such as Roberto Firmino.

The move to rest so many regulars has been seen as a gamble by the Northern Irishman, but he is unfazed by the scrutiny - insisting that it is the same as it ever has been.

The pressure remains at the same level according to Rodgers, who said it hasn't increased "at all" and that it all comes with "managing a great club" such as Liverpool.

Though he accepted the last two results have been "disappointing" he pointed to the fact that the criticism that has come with it "says a lot" but waived away concerns that the pressure is getting to him by saying he both embraces and enjoys the level of pressure he has to work under because it is all about "result and performances" and reminds him he is at a "top, elite club."

He said that the group must "focus on getting it right" because they need to "get the ball rolling sooner rather than later", as they battle to bounce back, insisting that the season is still at an early stage and they are only a "few points off" where they want to be.

Rodgers hoping to see Liverpool play with more attacking intensity in Bordeaux

Their domestic disappointments are temporarily put aside as they face Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in their first group game of the Europa League on Thursday.

Willy Sagnol's side, who held Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw recently, make for difficult opponents according to Rodgers - who has done his homework on the French club.

He explained that they play "fast, counter attacking football" and said the Reds must "respect them greatly."

Rodgers hopes that his mix of experience and youth will mix to "get a good result" because they have to improve their performance level "across the board."

He said that the aim is to see "more control, intensity and creativity" because their main principle is "being on the front foot" and having the "courage to play with freedom" and create opportunities.

He further explained that being both structured and creative is something they will "really focus on" to allow their talents to showcase the best of their abilities.

The Reds boss conceded that it is something Liverpool have only shown in "small patches" thus far, saying that "going forward" they need to be "much better" - particularly in Europe, which is a competition they "want to do well in."