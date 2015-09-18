Southampton - Manchester United Preview: Van Gaal's men must come back from Shaw horror at his former club

Manchester United have improved on their start to the Premier League from Louis van Gaal's first campaign in charge, but not by a lot. United find themselves in third place, already five points behind rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United will be determined to get a win at the St Mary's at the weekend, and bounce back from their frustrating defeat to Eredisivie champions PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

Team News

Luke Shaw's gruesome leg break leaves him out of action for around 6-9 months, which will be a major blow for United.

However, the good news for United is that captain Wayne Rooney is fit to play. The Manchester United skipper has been ruled out of action for two weeks, following a minor injury sustained just before the Liverpool game. Phil Jones is back in training, but unlikely to start.

Predicted Manchester United Starting Line-up: Man Utd: De Gea - Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind - Schneiderlin, Carrick - Mata, Herrera, Memphis - Rooney.

Opposition

Team News

For the home side, Jordy Clasie, Gaston Ramirez, and Florin Gardos are expected to be out, and goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still out, suffering from a long-term injury.

Southampton have won just one of their opening five Premier League games and have struggled to find the momentum they had in the 2014/15 season. However, since their return to the Premier League, Southampton have always produced a good game against Manchester United and have never made it easy for the Reds. It will definitely have to be a dominating performance if United want to take three points at the St Mary's.

Predicted Southampton Starting Line-up: Stekelenburg - Fonte, Soares, Dijk, Targett - Rodriguez, Wanyama - Tadic, Ward-Prowse, Davis - Pelle.​

Last time out

Last time Manchester United took on Southampton, Dusan Tadic was the main man, who got the only goal at Old Trafford. However, last time out at the St Mary's, it was a different story. Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie (now at Fenerbache) scored both goals, securing a tight 2-1 win for the Reds.​

Score prediction

The St Mary's is never an easy place to go, but United will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing night in Holland. It should be a physical game, with Morgan Schneiderlin key for United, and Victor Wanyama the engine for Southampton.

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United