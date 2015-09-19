Everton U18s 1-1 Liverpool U18s: Adam Phillips' last-minute header salvages point for Reds

Adam Phillips rescued a point for 10-man Liverpool U18s with a last-gasp header in a 1-1 mini-derby draw against Everton at Finch Farm on Saturday.

The Reds fell behind after just four minutes, when Herbie Kane turned Michael Donohue's cross into his own net, before the Reds were reduced to 10 when Conor Masterson received his marching orders in the final minutes.

With the game looking over, 17-year-old Phillips rose high in the 93rd minute to meet George Johnston's cross and nod past Ciaran O'Loughlin just days after travelling to Bordeaux with the Reds' first-team for their Europa League draw.

Everton strike first early on courtesy of mix-up

Neil Critchley's young charges, who took just their second win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Derby County last time out, shot themselves in the foot early on after a series of defensive mistakes.

Donohue, who stood out for the home side, sent a cross inside the area which Liverpool should have dealt with easily, but as Kane looked to clear, he miscontrolled and ended up deflecting the ball beyond Shamal George, who could do very little.

The visitors struggled to get the ball regularly enough to 15-year-old lone striker Ben Woodburn, who could have had an assist from their best chance of the first 45 minutes - teeing up Ovie Ejaria who could only fire over the crossbar.

The young Reds, lining up in a 4-2-3-1, could have struck level in the 17th minute after Kane - sitting in front of the back-four in a defensive role - fed through Paulo Alves, who couldn't keep his shot on target despite being one-on-one.

Liverpool were lucky not to be two down to Paul Tait's side at the interval, as Donohue - who proved a threat throughout - found Jack Bainbridge in the centre of the box, but his header was central enough for George to save comfortably.

Both sides create opportunities but fail to convert

After the break, Everton continued in their attempts to double their advantage, with Donohue at the heart of everything - as his effort from Liam Morris' cross was blocked by Kane Lewis as it looked to be heading goalwards.

The Reds were unlucky not to have been given a penalty after Kane's header struck the arm of Josef Yarney, but referee Daniel Bruce seemingly decided the distance between the two was not sufficient for the contact to be deliberate.

A frantic end-to-end affair saw Alves waste another opportunity up against O'Loughlin, unable to poke the ball past the 'keeper after Kane's through ball, whilst Delial Brewster headed wide for Everton with Donohue again the creator.

Donohue - who signed a professional contract with the Blues in July - came close with an effort himself after his George was equal to his first-time strike in the box.

And any hopes of a comeback looked to have been crushed with just seven minutes remaining, as Irishman defender Masteron brought down an advancing Brewster in a last-man challenge and saw straight red though Kane and Johnston seemed to be tracking back.

The hosts almost wrapped up the proceedings when Jack Kiersey found himself with a gilt-edged opportunity 30 yards out, but with George off of his line, the midfielder couldn't find the target after a quick counter.

Then in the final moments, Phillips leaped to loop a header over the goalkeeper and pinch a point at the death for the Liverpool under-18s.

Liverpool U18s' XI: George, Lewis, Johnston, Masterson, Whelan, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Kane, Woodburn, Alves (Brimmer, 67), Ejaria.