Flashback: When Southampton thrashed Manchester United

It was the follow-up fixture to the game that was notorious not so much for the football itself, but for the colour of shirt worn on the day.

After Southampton's previous April 3-1 defeat for The Red Devils, the loss for Manchester United, was expected to produce a reaction from Sir Alex Ferguson's side, with 'Fergie' infamously blaming the grey kit worn, for the 0-3 scoreline after 45 minutes. What we got, however, was simply more of the same from a Saints team that had become a thorn in the side of Sir Alex during the '90s.

It was only the week before, that United had been demolished 5-0 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park, where Phillippe Albert's chip of goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, will live long in the memory for The Magpies.

Hat-trick hero Ostenstad

On this afternoon in Hampshire back in 1996, there was to be an unlikely hat-trick hero for Southampton. Not their prolific talisman Matt Le Tissier. Nor Israeli midfielder Eyal Berkovic. Instead it a little-known Scandinavian, who made his mark

Egil Ostenstad had arrived on the south coast for just £800k from FK Viking Stavanger earlier that month, but on this day, the Norwegian was to record a famous treble.

Graham Souness' men led early through Berkovic, before Le Tissier doubled their lead after thirty-five minutes, via a chip which saw The Great Dane lobbed from outside the penalty area twice, in consecutive games. David Beckham reduced the deficit six minutes later before Ostenstad notched his first on the stroke of half-time.

Roy Keane sent off in the first half

The Saints were 3-1 up against United once more, but it was against ten men. Roy Keane had been dismissed on twenty minutes after a second bookable offence, which the visitors failed to recover from.

After the break, David May brought the scoreline back to 3-2, before the Berkovic added his second before the Norwegian scored either side of a Paul Scholes goal to complete a veritable rout.

Four-match defeat for Ferguson

The defeat for Manchester United was arguably Sir Alex Ferguson's most humiliating defeat in the midst of a four-match period, where his side suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats - the third versus Chelsea the following weekend - conceding a previously unheard of eleven goals.

The biggest loss perhaps, was four days later, when United lost their 40-year unbeaten home record in Europe, to Fenerbahce.