Score Southampton - Manchester United in Premier League 2015(2-3)

It was a great game at St. Marys with United winning a very difficult game with Martial scoring two and Mata getting the other. Pelle scored two for Southampton but that wasn't enough.

90+5' Full time Southampton 2-3 United. Big win for United away to Southampton.

90+3' Another great save from De Gea! Victor Wanyama has a good shot outside the box well saved from the United keeper. Nervous moments for United.

90+2' Chance for Tadic but he heads wide. 3 minutes left.

90' Five minutes of added time.

89' Pelle has header which just goes over the bar. Pressure on United at the end of the game.

86' Goal for Southampton! Pelle scores for Southampton again with a good header, and now there back in it. 3-2 to United.

83' A pause in play as Van Djik is suffering from cramp and needs some medical attention.

79 Free Kick from Depay goes over the bar. Still 3-1 to United.

77' Yellow card: Fonte receives a yellow card for hacking down Martial on the edge of the box. Dangerous Free kick here for United.

76' Third substitution for Southampton: Shane Long replaces Ward Prowse.

75' Penalty shout for Southamtpon! Mane does down after a challenge from Smalling, but the ref says no penalty. Correct decision.

74' Free kick from Mata was poor.

73' Yellow card: Virgil Van Djik gets a yellow card after he brings down Martial. United have a free kick in a good position.

69' Third substitution for United: Paddy McNair comes on Marcos Rojo.

68' Goal for United! Juan Mata scores the rebound after Depay's shot hits he post. 3-1 United.

65' United controlling possession well in the last five minutes.

60' Second substitution for United: Bastian Schweinsteiger is on for Michael Carrick.

59' What a save from De Gea! That's just incredible that save from De Gea to keep out a powerful header from Jose Fonte.

56' Second substitution for Southampton: Steven Davis is on for Oriol Romeu.

53' Shot from Depay from distance which goes wide. Good effort.

50' Goal for United! It's Anthony Martial again. Poor black pass from Yoshida and Martial calmly scores. 2-1 United.

Second half starts! Substitution for United: Antonio Valencia is on for Matteo Darmian. Substitution for Southampton: Cuco Martina is on for Mathew Target.

Half Time at St.Mary's and its 1-1. Southampton dominated during the first 25 minutes, but United played much better after they scored. Good game.

45' One minute of added time at the end of the first half.

44' Southampton's Matthew Target goes down with an injury and requires some treatment.

42' Close to a second for United! A well worked corner leads to a shot from Morgan Schneiderlin, but it was deflected just wide. The momentum of the game has changed.

40' United have been keeping the ball well since the goal and look much better.

34' Goal for United! And it's that' man again Anthony Martial and it came from a through ball to Mata who was tackled, but the ball came to Martial who finished very well. 1-1.

32' United having plenty of the ball in the last five minutes without doing much with it.

26' Penalty shout for Southampton! The ball is hit into he box and Ward Prowse goes down under challenge but the red says no penalty. Looks the correct decision.

24' Chance for United! Memphis Depay heads over from a good cross from Juan Mata. A bit better from the away side.

23' Header from Pelle goes over the bar. United need to up their game as it's very one sided.

20' Another shot from Southampton and this time it is James-Ward Prowse who hits a shot straight at De Gea.

17' First shot from United comes from Anthony Martial who shoots high over the bar.

16' Chance for Southampton! Pelle hits the post after getting past Blind but is just inches away from scoring a second.

13' Goal for Southampton! It's Graziano Pelle who stabs home after De Gea saves Sadio Manes first shot. 1-0 to the saints.

11' A dangerous attack from Southampton is defended well by Daley Blind, who cleared for s Southampton corner.

10' First shot of the game from Southampton is from Dusan Tadic, whose shot goes wide of De Geas goal.

9' Both teams happy to play slow at the start

5' Games begun very scrappy with both teams giving it away to easily

3' United keeping the ball well, just passing it around the back

We have kick off!

Five minutes until kick off, atmosphere around St Mary's is buzzing.

Four changes for United after the defeat midweek away in Eindhoven, with Marcos Rojo coming in for Luke Shaw who is injured, Wayne Rooney comes in to replace Ashley Young, Michael Carrick in to replace Ander Herrera and Morgan Schneiderlin comes in to replace Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Manchester United subs: Romero, McNair, Valencia, Herrera, Schweinsteiger, Young, Fellani.

Manchester United Starting XI(4-2-3-1): De Gea: Darmian, Smalling, Rojo, Blind; Carrick, Schneiderlin; Mata, Rooney, Memphis; Martial.

Southampton subs: K. Davis (GK), Cédric, Long, S. Davis, Rodriguez, Martina, Juanmi.

Southampton Starting XI: Stekelenburg, Yoshida, Fonte (c), van Dijk, Targett, Wanyama, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Mané, Pellè.

Line-ups will be out shortly. Just over an hour till kick off!

Last season's fixtures were very tense affairs between the two sides with each side winning one game each. United won the game at St Mary's 2-1 after a brace of goals from Robin van Persie and Southampton won the most recent game at Old Trafford in January 1-0 with a Dusan Tadic goal, and the expectation is this weekends game will be a close affair as well.

It's safe to say that Koeman and Van Gaal don't like each other very well, as they have had their problems with each other over the years, so that will also add an extra little taste to this weekend's game.

Southampton have a couple of injuries with Fraser Forster still out with a knee injury and will be out some time yet. Jordie Clasie and Florian Gardos are also set to be out of the game this weekend with injuries, while Ryan Bertrand has just returned to training after a long time out.

United go into the game with some good news regarding injuries as Phil Jones, who has not played this season has now returned to training with the group. Wayne Rooney has also recovered from a hamstring strain that has seen him miss the last two games and is likely to start against Southampton. Luke Shaw is off course missing from the game through his broken leg.

Louis van Gaal spoke about Shaw at his pre-match press conference and said "I called Shaw last night and he sounds very strong, which is amazing for me" as Shaw is set to return to Manchester on Saturday to continue with his recovery.

Ronald Koeman spoke about the Shaw Injury at his pre-match press conference saying "Shaw is a player from the academy of Southampton, we wish him a speedy recovery" which is great to see as it is a big blow for the young left back.

The game at St Mary's could have seen two former Southampton players Luke Shaw and Morgan Schneiderlin return to face their old club, but after Shaw's unfortunate leg break in the midweek game against PSV he will miss at least six months.

Southampton go into the game after a draw last weekend away at West Brom and have so far only won one of their opening five games, which came against Norwich at St Mary's and will be looking to Improve against united this weekend.

United go into this Premier League fixture at St Mary's after defeat midweek in the Champions League group stage to PSV Eindhoven 2-1, and will be looking build on last weekend's win in the Premier League against Liverpool where they won 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of this afternoon's fixture; Southampton vs Manchester United live score. Today's game kicks off at 4 pm in the UK, but there's plenty to discuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.