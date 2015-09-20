de Bruyne eager to move on following disheartening defeat

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has admitted that the Sky Blues must move on, having lost two consecutive matches in a row after respective 2-1 defeats against Juventus and West Ham in the space of a week.

Having joined the Citizens for a club-record transfer fee, believed to be around £52.5million pounds in the final week of the summer transfer window, he was a heavily-anticipated arrival following his impressive displays for VfL Wolfsburg - both in the Bundesliga and UEFA Europa League.

Big expectations for an impressive arrival

After two substitute appearances against Crystal Palace and Juventus in midweek, he was rewarded with his first competitive start as a City player - and scored the hosts' only goal of the match, giving them hope of a dramatic comeback against Slaven Bilic's side.

It wasn't to be, but the talented Belgian was undoubtedly City's brightest player. Constantly looking for a team-mate in space to pass to, he was a threat that the Hammers struggled to deal with, and he was given the freedom to roam through midfield; whether that be from the right, or in the middle.

Time to move on and improve

Ahead of their Capital One Cup clash away against Sunderland on Tuesday night, Manuel Pellegrini's men will be eager to banish their lack of a clinical touch, and de Bruyne himself said the team must "move on" from their defeat.

As quoted by the club's website, de Bruyne admitted although the team created a plethora of chances, they were ultimately not good enough to prevail. "We didn't start well, conceding two goals with the two chances they fashioned. After that, we created lots of chances, and 2-1 was a good place to be at half-time, but in the second half our final ball wasn't good enough."

"We knew they would have ten men behind the ball and we would have to be patient, but unfortunately we couldn't score the second one. It was a shame to lose three points and we wanted to win after the defeat to Juventus. I don't think we played badly, but we have to move on."