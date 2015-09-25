Tottenham - Manchester City: Citizens clash against Spurs in early afternoon fixture

Tottenham Hotspur face arguably their biggest test of the 2015/16 Premier League season as Manchester City travel to White Hart Lane for Saturday's early kick-off. Spurs have had a mixed start to the season with them currently sitting on nine points in the league. The North London outfit will certainly be fired up for this encounter having tasted bitter defeat against local rivals Arsenal midweek in the Capital One Cup. Harry Kane will also be looking to get his first Premier League goal of the season.

Midfield trio Ryan Mason, Moussa Dembele and Nabil Bentaleb are all out with respective injuries.

Spurs' last six results (in all competitions):

FORM - DDWWWL

Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal (Capital One Cup)

Tottenham 1-0 Crystal Palace (PL)

Tottenham 3-1 FC Qarabag (Europa League)

Sunderland 0-1 Tottenham (PL)

Tottenham 0-0 Everton (PL)

Leicester City 1-1 Tottenham (PL)

The Citizens will be looking to carry on the way they left off after an impressive 4-1 victory against Sunderland in midweek. Star striker Sergio Agüero will also be looking to finally get his season started properly against Spurs, the Argentinian has scored an outstanding 10 goals in seven appearances against Spurs. City won both games last season at a combined score of 5-1.

That being said though, Manuel Pellegrini's men are ravaged injury-wise. David Silva, Eliaquim Mangala, Wilfried Bony, Gäel Clichy, Kelechi Iheanacho and Fabian Delph are all out of contention for the sky Blues.

City's last six results (in all comps):

FORM - WWWLLW

Sunderland 1-4 Manchester City (Capital One Cup)

Manchester City 1-2 West Ham (PL)

Manchester City 1-2 Juventus (Champions League)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City (PL)

Manchester City 2-0 Watfford (PL)

Everton 0-2 Manchester City (PL)

Danger Men: Newboys Kevin de Bruyne and Heung-Min Son have had excellent starts at their respective new clubs. 24-year-old Belgian midfielder, de Bruyne, has already contributed two goals as well as an assist in just three matches in the blue half of Manchester.

Meanwhile, Son has already become a fan favourite with the Spurs faithful - scoring a well-taken brace in their Europa League victory over Qarabag as well as another in their previous fixture. You should definitely keep your eyes out for this attacking duo.

Predicted starting elevens:

Spurs: Lloris; Davies, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker; Dier, Alli; Son, Chadli, Eriksen and Kane.

Manchester City: Hart; Kolarov, Kompany, Otámendi, Sagna; Fernandinho, Touré; Sterling, Nasri, de Bruyne and Agüero.

Last five games between the two sides -

Tottenham 3-1 Manchester City

Manchester City 6-0 Tottenham

Tottenham 1-5 Manchester City

Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham

Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City