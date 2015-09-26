Rodgers hails "outstanding" Daniel Sturridge after Aston Villa brace

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers was delighted with the contributions of captain James Milner and Daniel Sturridge as the Reds overcame Aston Villa in an entertaining 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Milner relieved some of the tension inside Anfield after just two minutes, finding the bottom corner with a low strike from the edge of the area to give them an excellent start.

After failing to build upon their early goal, they finally doubled their advantage before the hour when Daniel Sturridge hit his first goal since March after meeting Milner's flick over the top and volleying across goal and past Brad Guzan.

Rudy Gestede pulled one back for Villa only a few minutes later, before Sturridge restored the hosts' two goal advantage with a well-worked goal after linking up exquisitely with Philippe Coutinho.

Gestede netted his and the away side's second on 71 minutes, but the Reds saw it out for their first win in six games to lift them six places up the Premier League table.

"Outstanding" Sturridge gives Reds extra dimension

The Northern Irishman hailed a "really good performance" after the final whistle, telling reporters that he was pleased with "the creativity and effort" that his squad showed in the victory.

He went as far to say that the Reds were "absolutely outstanding" and labelled it a "really good win" for his side, as they scored three goals for the first time since they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield.

The win alleviated some pressure, at least temporarily, with Rodgers' side having been on a run of six games without a win - which included a frustrating 1-1 draw with Carlisle United after extra time, before a 3-2 win on penalties to reach the fourth round of the League Cup.

And Rodgers said that, with top four still very much the aim for his side, the "big quality" and "very good players" they have in their ranks will play a huge part to "compete at the top of the table."

He labelled goalscorer Sturridge, who made his second appearance of the season, a "really top talent" and admitted that his side suffered without the England international available for selection.

The 26-year-old injected some much-needed class in the final third and Rodgers lauded him as "outstanding" despite adding he could be "disappointed" not to have scored a hat-trick and stated that his "overall game and touch" in addition to his two finishes were all outstanding.

He was also pleased with the "great combination" Sturridge showed alongside Danny Ings up-front and said that though the 23-year-old was unable to get a goal himself, he "played his part" with his effort and endeavour for the full 90 minutes.

Rodgers explained that the "understanding" that both Ings and Sturridge, who he called "good players", showed was promising and said their qualities of being able to "run in behind", "come short" and "press the game well" are "very good."

Milner, replacing the injured Jordan Henderson as captain on the afternoon, also produced an inspired performance in the centre of midfield and Rodgers was equally as satisfied with the 29-year-old's display.

The Liverpool manager, who signed the midfielder on a free transfer in June, explained that he is a "top-class professional" and has took on a role of "much greater responsibility" with confidence.

He insisted that it was "only a matter of time" until Milner got his first goal for the club, referring to his regular goalscoring at all of his previous teams, and hailed his early opener as a "wonderful finish" off of his weaker left foot, which gave them a "good start in the game."

Rodgers keen not to allow Reds to get carried away

The result welcomingly brought an end to the Reds' wait for a win since a 1-0 triumph over Bournemouth over a month ago and helped carry the Reds up to seventh in the league table.

It also saw the Reds look much more cohesive and generally more threatening higher up the pitch, as they registered 21 efforts on off the back of the 70 in their previous two games.

Rodgers, however, said that they can't "get carried away" despite their "good performance" as they look to put together a consistent streak of form.

He said that Liverpool have "played well gradually" and have looked much more creative in their last three games at home in all competitions, insisting that they have had "a lot of the ball" and "around 80 shots" over the course of their last three fixtures.

He highlighted their "clinical" finishing against the Villans and said they "got their rewards" for an improved performance, which will help give the squad "that bit of confidence" which they will take into the next game as they "recover" and "focus" on their Europa League clash with FC Sion on Thursday.