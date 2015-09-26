Manchester United 3-0 Sunderland: Comfortable and impressive Red Devils top table for first time in 770 days

The champagne corks aren't out just yet, but the goals are flowing nicely instead as Manchester United slipped past local rivals Manchester City and into top spot in the Barclay's Premier League, for the first time in 770 days.

Blind's superb pass finished by Mata and Memphis before break

A weary-lethargic first half was sparked to life late on thanks to the superb vision and delivery of centre-back Daley Blind. The Dutchman replicated his millimetre-perfect pass to Robin van Persie in the World Cup last summer, softly lofting the ball to Juan Mata whose first touch pass to Memphis Depay was finished easily.

1000 minutes of Premier League goal drought for captain Wayne Rooney ended, with Anthony Martial the runner behind the scenes to give his current mentor the chance to open his league account.

The French youngster, on the back of four goals in his first four games for United, sneaked past two Sunderland's defenders before cutting it back, weighted perfectly, to Rooney who finished with delight, relief spreading across his face as he pointed to the skies in a Premier League game for the first time since April.

United look comfortable as they went top of Premier League

United looked comfortable again, in control of the game but striving forward. Michael Carrick was replaced by Bastian Schweinsteiger with thirty minutes to go, as Louis van Gaal eyed up United's second UEFA Champions League group game against Wolfsburg on Wednesday in Germany.

A relentless desire to attack, with Martial's movement not providing a goal for him but sending Sunderland sprawling across the Old Trafford pitch and allowing him to hold up the ball for Rooney, Memphis and Mata.

The 19-year-old, not scoring in a game for the first time in his Manchester United career, provided a glorious chance for Memphis to get his second for the Reds. Driving through Sunderland's half, away from the Stretford End, Memphis followed him as they took on one Black Cats' defender. Yet as Martial completed his job perfectly, drawing the defender away from Memphis and towards him, before offloading nicely, Memphis couldn't finish as Pantillimon got down well to deny him.

Chris Smalling, who has improved in heaps this season, looked excellent once more as his centre-back partner Blind was subbed off following a clash of heads, with Phil Jones making a return to the Premier League after months of injury.

Jones had little to do but get used to the rhythm of the Premier League again, as United continued to dominate the game and assert their dominance on the country and on the league.

Juan Mata scores United's third

Juan Mata continued his incredible numbers game, having already got an assist in the first half, by finishing off the game with a goal. The Spaniard used his ever-brilliant deft touch to take the cross Ashley Young, who came on for Memphis with ten minutes left, into his feet before powerfully striking it into the roof of the Sunderland net.