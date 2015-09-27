Five things to watch as Everton travel to play West Brom

Ahead of Everton’s trip to play West Bromwich Albion, here are five things to watch out for during the game.

Can Everton stay unbeaten away from home?

Everton are happy travellers at the minute as they are currently unbeaten away from home this season.

With a mixed bag of results in the Premier League including a win against Southampton and two draws to Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City, Everton will be looking to extend that run in this game.

West Brom, however, are doing well at home. Tony Pulis’ teams are usually hard to break down, well drilled and teams can find it very difficult to break them down. Chelsea proved that they can be beaten but it doesn’t come easily.

The Baggies will battle for 90 minutes which means the Blues will have to be in top form to get a result at the Hawthorns.

Will Everton get an injury boost?

Everton could enter this game without key players in John Stones and Seamus Coleman. Coleman has been missing since coming off with an injury in the 3-1 win over Chelsea while Stones was withdrawn as a precaution against Reading in the Capital One Cup.

Stones has been one of Everton’s best players this season since all the rumours and speculation about him died down and if he misses this game he will be a huge miss. Ramiro Funes Mori could step in but he’s not on the same level as John Stones.

Roberto Martinez has given an indication that Coleman could return for this game, but his recall of Jonjoe Kenny at Wigan Athletic from loan has sparked speculation that the Irish international could be missing for longer than expected.

Tyias Browning stepped in and deputised for Coleman against Swansea City but Coleman offers much more going forward and Everton will require that if they’re going to break down the Baggies.

Can the Toffees stop the Baggies attack?

Saido Berahino looked set to leave West Brom on deadline day and after a tweet and more speculation, he stayed put and didn’t get his move.

He did, however, score the winning goal against Aston Villa so that may go some way to getting the fans back on his side.

Salmon Rondon is a proven goal scorer and has started well after his summer transfer move. The Baggies record singing has already got his first goal and will be hoping for many more.

He has scored 100 career goals despite only being 25 years old and is a danger whenever he is going forward. Likewise Berahino, Everton will have to be aware when the pair are on the pitch and around the Everton goal.

Will Gerard Deulofeu finally start?

Gerard Deulofeu returned on a permanent transfer from Barcelona to the delight of masses of Everton fans but is yet to start a Premier League game this season.

He has shown what he can do in Capital One Cup games and appearances from the bench but he will be hoping to finally start again for the Blues.

The one time La Masia prodigy is adored by Everton fans for his ability in attack and what he can with the ball at his feet. He offers a different dimension which the Toffees support and coaches have not seen for a number of years.

He, like his Everton teammates, will have a difficult time breaking down the West Brom defence but his pace on the counter attack will pin the Baggies back.

Should he start, he will make everyone sit on the edge of their seats, hoping for the bit of magic and brilliance that Deulofeu has showed in glimpses that he can produce.

Can the form of Ross Barkley continue

Ross Barkley has been in phenomenal form already this season and added another goal to his tally in midweek. He has also racked up three assists already this season too.

His manager and teammates continually big him up to the press, with Gareth Barry saying he can reach the level of fellow scouser, Steven Gerrard. Roberto Martinez has described him as “immense” among a number of other positive things.

Barkley can change a game in an instant with his speed, strength and ability on the ball. He is able to dribble and struggle off players in a crowded midfield and this season he has added a touch when it comes to playing the ball into Romelu Lukaku.

Everyone associated with the Toffees will be hoping Barkley’s form continues into this game.