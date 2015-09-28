Navas: City must not panic, regardless of form

Manchester City winger Jesús Navas has had his say on the team's form, ahead of their UEFA Champions League away clash against Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach. Despite only winning one of their last four fixtures in all competitions, the 29-year-old Spaniard has maintained the belief that Manuel Pellegrini's men will bounce back from their frustrating blip of form.

Having conceded twelve goals in thirteen days, the Citizens have been far from their sparking best with recent displays highlighting a distinct lack of clinical finishing in-front of goal, as well as some defensive issues that still need resolving after a summer full of change at the Ethiad.

City going through disappointing spell of form

They beat Sunderland with an emphatic 4-1 scoreline at the Stadium of Light during midweek, but being defeated in their opening Group D clash against Serie A giants Juventus - sandwiched by losses against West Ham and Tottenham reiterate the problems at hand for the sky Blues.

Despite their frustrating displays of late, Navas remained a source of encouragement. When speaking to City TV with a translator nearby, the former Sevilla man stated: "The season is very long, we are working well, we are up there and we've got to continue. We've still got a lot of games ahead of us - and we'll do a good job as always."

Navas remains positive ahead of a big month in October to come

On their away defeat in north London: "We were doing a great job, scored first and were performing very well. But the goal right before half-time, I think that was very painful for us and it was hard to come back."

City will be hoping for a better all-round performance this Wednesday, as they travel to Germany with a tough test against manager-less Gladbach. You can follow all of the build-up, commentary and post-match reaction live on VAVEL UK, as the title favourites continue their quest for European glory from the Group of Death.