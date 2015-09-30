Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Manchester City: As it happened

That concludes tonight's fixture, both sides gave their all but it was City who prevailed tonight in a game full of chances for both sides, only separated by a last gasp penalty from Sergio Agüero. City sit third in the table now, behind on goal difference but take home the all important three points. I've been Oscar Norman, thank you for tuning in!

21:38 - FULL TIME! Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 Manchester City.

21:37 - Sommer is patched up, City take the ball to the corner flag but lose it.

21:36 - Borussia have used all their substitutions so an outfield player could replace Sommer!

21:34 - Sterling is replaced in the final few minutes by the returning Pablo Zabaleta.

21:33 - Sommer is down injured after taking a blow to the face.

21:32 - Poor challenge from Dominguez is punished by Aguero as he slots home!

21:32 - GOAL AGUERO! 2-1 CITY

21:31 - PENALTY MANCHESTER CITY!

21:31 - Into the last two minutes of regulation time here as City look for an opening on the edge of Borussia's box.

21:29 - Raffael breaks on the counter only to halted by Demichelis.

21:28 - Borussia in possession, Traore finds Hahn who's shot is blocked for a corner, the resulting one saved.

21:27 - Mahmoud Dahoud is replaced by Harvard Nordtveit.

21:26 - An excellent cross from Navas finds Sterling who heads over.

21:25 - Into the last ten minutes here as both sides look to take advantage.

21:23 - Aguero pulls the trigger inside the box but again puts the shot wide.

21:22 - City maintaining the pressure here as Borussia struggle to find avenues of play.

21:19 - Ibrahima Traore replaces Julian Korb.

21:18 - Fernandinho with a shot from the edge of the area just places the shot over Sommer's crossbar.

21:17 - Good play between Navas and De Bruyne, the later attempting a cross that sails wide.

21:15 - City are beginning to dominate now, with Aguero and De Brune frequently testing the Borussia defence.

21:13 - Patrick Herrmann is replaced by Andre Hahn.

21:12 - Fernaninho tries his luck from 25 yards, but the effort is wide.

21:11 - Xhaka is brought down in Borussia's half by Fernandinho.

21:09 - Prior to the corner Jesus Navas was introduced with David Silva departing.

21:07 - Otamendi with a solid header from the resulting corner levels it for Manchester City, Game on!

21:06 - GOAL OTAMENDI!

21:06 - City again patient on the edge of Borussia's box, a cross from the right is cleared for a corner.

21:04 - Raffael is casuing all kinds of trouble for City tonight!

21:02 - City struggling here to string together any meaningful passes as Borussia are alert with their interceptions.

20:59 - Borussia Park is buzzing now after that opener, City piling numbers forward.

20:58 - Borussia are the first to capitalise this half, City now scrambling to get forward.

20:56 - Herrmann breaks down the right who then cuts it back to Stindl who slots bottom left!

20:55 - GOAL STINDL!

20:53 - City clear and break only to lose possession again.

20:53 - Fernando is forced to clear for a corner after pressure from Stindl.

20:51 - Patient build up on the edge of Borussia's box is cut out for a City corner that is then cleared.

20:49 - Passing is very slick from Borussia enjoying the bulk of the possession so far.

20:47 - Early chance as Raffael breaks and yet again Hart pulls off a superb save!

20:45 - Both teams are out again for the second half.

Borussia Mönchengladbach on the other hand were successful in 85.7% of all their tackles!

Manchester City enjoyed 66.2% of the possession however only had two shots out of ten on target! Clinicality is a must for both sides in the second half.

20:30 - HALF TIME It's goaless here at Borussia Park, both sides with a fair share of chances, most notably Raffael's saved penalty kick.

20:29 - Corner for City is poor as header from Fernandinho loops over the bar.

20:27 - City probing here as Sterling heads towards goal but lacks power and it is easily collected.

20:25 - City again look to cross but unable to beat the first man.

20:23 - Borussia certainly feel robbed here!

20:23 - Stindl is booked for a dive after a tough challenge from Fernandinho.

20:22 - Hart is called upon yet again as he is forced to make a good save as Herrmann is found in space.

20:21 - Resulting corner cleared, City regain possesion swiftly and begin to probe Borussia's back line.

20:19 - Borussia pressing here as Raffael is slipped through with a perfect through ball, Joe Hart alert and clears for a corner.

20:16 - Borussia break only to be halted by Sagna

20:16 - Sterling's cross is a good one however nobody is on the end of it.

20:15 - Sterling sends Aguero through who controls well only to put the shot wide again.

20:13 - End to end stuff here, possession frequently changing hands but neither side able to capitalise here!

20:11 - Borussia enjoying the possession in City's half, Raffael makes an effort from 30 yards, it goes high and wide.

20:08 - An intense opening 25 minutes for both sides here!

20:07 - Offside, Herrmann is slipped in down the right only to be flagged up.

20:05 - Resulting corner is then saved by Hart who kicks up field to Aguero who misses a one on one with Sommer!

20:04 - SAVE! - Raffael's shot is easily parried by Joe Hart!

20:03 - PENALTY! - Raffael is brought down clumsily by Otamendi!

20:02 - Cross from Kevin De Bruyne cleared by Christensen.

20:01 - Resulting free kick from Silva doesn't give any trouble for the Borussia defence.

20:00 - Sterling attempts to make headway down the left hand side only to be fouled by Xhaka.

19:58 - Resulting corner cleared for a second which is then collected easily.

19:57 - Sterling cuts inside from the left to have a shot, again cleared for a corner.

19:55 - The resulting corner leading to a counter attack from Borussia with Herrmann only putting just wide.

19:54 - Korb clears a dangerous ball form De Bruyne for a City corner from which Borussia gain repossesion.

19:53 - A poor cross from Kolarov sees the effort fly past everyone only for a Borussia throw,

19:49 - Chance for City, as Sterling breaks down the right and squares Aguero who hits first time, forces Sommer to make a good save.

19:48 - Sloppy pass from Yaya Toure early on, gives Raffael another chance only for him to blast over the crossbar.

19:46 - Borussia enjoy the early possesion sending Raffael through early on, only for Hart to collect with ease.

19:45 - We are underway here at Borussia Park, with Borussia playing from left to right and City vice-versa!

The teams have both emerged now, kick off to follow shortly!

Picture credit: Manchester City's official Twitter account - as well as Bundesliga's one too! Looks particularly chilly out there, I bet you don't envy the players! City will be hoping for a good performance after their European disappointment a fortnight ago, but an away trip is never easy - not least against a side with nothing to lose in Gladbach. The ultimate underdogs.

The two sets of teams are out completing their respective warm-up sessions now, here are a few pictures snapped:

As for the visitors, Joe Hart and David Silva return! Willy Caballero drops to the bench after a forgettable afternoon at White Hart Lane on Saturday - whilst Jesús Navas is on the substitutes' bench, with a trio of talented youngsters hoping for their chances to come on at some stage tonight.

Interesting team selections, all-round! For the hosts, Josip Drmic and Thorgan Hazard are surprisingly, amongst the substitutes' bench. Two of the side's best players, it'll be intriguing to see how Andre Schubert sets his side up tonight.

Manchester City: Hart; Sagna, Demichelis, Otámendi, Kolarov; Fernandinho, Touré; de Bruyne, Sterling, Silva and Agüero. Subs - Caballero, Zabaleta, Maffeo, Evans, Navas, Fernando and Barker.

Gladbach: Sommer; Christensen, Korb, Dominguez, Wendt; Xhaka, Dahoud, Johnson, Stindl; Herrmann and Raffael. Subs - Heimeroth, Hahn, Schulz, Nordveit, Drmic, Hazard and Traore.

It's 6.45, and you should know what that time means! CONFIRMED team line-up's, are as follows.

The one and only finished result from the competition this evening, is in Group C. FC Astana drew 2-2 at home with Turkish giants Galatasaray - meaning that group is nicely poised with both sides joint third with a point each.

Elsewhere tonight, there are six other Champions League fixtures taking place across Europe. Amongst them, are City's local rivals Manchester United - where they entertain Dieter Hecking's VfL Wolfsburg team at Old Trafford.

Before the confirmed team line-up's are announced, take a look at the match preview ahead of tonight's encounter - written by City's editor Mosope Ominiyi here:

STAT: City's surprise defeat at the hands of Spurs on Saturday, was their second Premier League loss of the season; they've only won one of their last four matches in all competitions! They'll be hoping to improve that with an impressive away display tonight, you can be sure of that!

Mönchengladbach come into tonight's fixture off the back of a 3-1 away victory over fellow Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart on the weekend. Unlike tonight's opponents, who visit Borussia-Park tonight - probably sitll feeling the sting of an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:45pm (UK time), in what looks to be an intense game for both sides. Mönchengladbach, like City, lost their opening Champions League fixture with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Europa League winners Sevilla.

Good evening everyone! My name is Oscar Norman and I'll be bringing you commentary of this evening's Champions League fixture as Borussia Mönchengladbach take on Manchester City, in what is expected to be a tough fixture for both sides.