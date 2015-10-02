Arsenal - Man Utd: Statistical preview

After contrasting fortunes midweek, Arsenal and Man Utd go head-to-head in what is probably the first genuine title clash between the two giants in a long time. There was once a time when Arsenal v Man Utd meant who was going to win the title, heck in 2002 Arsenal even won the title at Old Trafford. In more recent times competition from billionaire backed Chelsea and Man City, along with transition periods at both clubs, have reduced the importance of this fixture on the league table. But ask fans of either club, and they will tell you this is not a match to take lightly.

Many did not expect either side to be considered genuine title contenders this season. A lack of spending at Arsenal and a continued transition at the Manchester club seemed to show that both were off the pace. However, the early season form has put both teams at the right end of the table. The clash between first and fourth is key as it could open up a six point gap between the sides or close it altogether. So where will the key battles be and how does the early form indicate this game will pan out.

Goals, goals, goals

Barring the freak Chelsea game, Arsenal’s form in the league has picked up. Three wins in their last four games has helped push them into the top four and given them a good grounding for building a title challenge. The problem the team is facing is still a lack of conversion in front of goal. The North London club has had the most shots (21.1) and shots on target (7.6) per game in the Premier League this season. Yet they have only scored 10 goals, less than seven other teams in the league, and half of those goals came in the 5-2 thumping of Leicester City. Although many saw that as a turning point for Arsenal, the host of missed chances against Olympiakos signalled that it is still an area to be worked on.

The above is not a problem for Man Utd. Despite only averaging four shots on target a game they’ve scored 12 goals this season, implying an on-target-conversion rate of 43% to Arsenal’s 19%. Even more threatening is the fact that they have scored three goals in each of their last three Premier League games. There are those who doubt the Red Devil’s defence, but when your attack is on such good form you can afford a few slip ups.

What is interesting to see is that 49% of Man Utd’s shots have come from outside the 18 yard area. However, they are yet to score from here. If Arsenal can keep it tight at the back and restrict them to long distance shots, in all probability they would take the opportunity but are unlikely to score. The reverse statistic provides hope for the Gunners. Man Utd have allowed 69% of the shots against them from within the box, more than any other side in the Premier League. Given the Gunners have no problem creating chances, it could ultimately come down to getting our inform players at the end of them.

Key Men

With Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez scoring against both Leicester and Olympiakos, you have to suspect that this will be the main goal threat from Arsenal. Walcott is on a steady run of 12 goals in 13 starts, whilst Sanchez seems to have kick started his season with four in the last two games, after an early dry spell. When the Chilean’s on form and firing he can be unstoppable and can almost certainly be a threat to a United defence which has conceded less than a goal a game so far.

For the Red Devils, Rooney is always a threat against Arsenal. Despite only scoring one goal this season his past record of 11 in his last 25 games v Arsenal indicates he is not a player to be ignored. Then there’s the new kid, touted as the ‘new Thierry Henry’ Anthony Martial hasn’t let the huge fee faze him and his arrival has brought with it Man Utd’s good goal scoring form. With Koscielny set to miss the game, his pace could prove very difficult for Mertesacker and Gabriel to deal with. Coquelin, as always, will have a pivotal role to play in keeping Rooney distracted so the centre backs can focus on Martial. But the underrated threat this season has come from Juan Mata, with three goals and three assists, the Spaniard is finally hitting top form for the Manchester club and you would expect that Monreal is going to have his hands full dealing with the right winger.

Arsenal’s equivalent of Juan Mata, comes in the form of two players – Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla. Between the two midfielders, they have assisted half of Arsenal’s league goals this season and created a further 57 chances for the team. The lack of conversion is shocking, and shows the emphasis on Alexis and Walcott to continue their goal scoring form.

Sunday’s game could play a key role in the season. A win for Arsenal brings them right up to speed at the top, while a loss not only puts them six points off, but shows two defeats against top four sides already this season. To keep the doubters away it is imperative that Arsenal win on the weekend and show they are genuine title contenders. The club need a lift, this could be it.