Score Arsenal - Manchester United in EPL 2015 (3-0)

Thank you for being with us today at VAVEL UK for Arsenal's 3-0 win over fierce rivals Manchester United. Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil shut the game out early on. Both sides were in the game in the second half but, the first was all Arsenal.

Arsenal have now overtaken manchester United in the table on goal difference after their 3-0 win. Sanchez and Ozil dominated the midfield before they were taken off. My Man of the match would go to Santi Cazorla but the official man of the match went to Sanchez due to his brace.

According to Gary Neville, he said the midfield won the game. "The first 20 minutes was fantastic football. Cazorla, Ozil and Sanchez in particular were fantastic. United didn't have any answer for it. Arsenal were by far the better team all the way through and deserved winners."

FT: ARSENAL 3-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (SANCHEZ (2), OZIL)

92: Chamberlain had the last chance of the game as he triedto chip the ball over a stranded David De Gea but the woodwork got in his way and the ball was cleared.

86: Arsenal set themselves up with another chance as substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain ran down the wing. He dunnied Young away from the ball and played the ball along the 18-yard line towards fellow sub Giroud. the shot was stright at the keeper and never looked like it would beat De Gea.

82: Manchester United substitution: Juan Mata OFF James Wilson ON.

81: Arsenal substitution: Alexis Sanchez OFF Keiran Gibbs ON.

79: Martial gets himself one-on-one with the keeper after he had a foot race with Mertesacker. Gabriel works himself well and got in the way before anything could happen.

75: Arsenal Substitutions: Mesut Ozil and Theo Walcott OFF Olivier Giroud and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ON.

73: Monreal found himself free way up the pitch and on the edge of the United area. He worked his way past valencia and passed the ball into the middle towards Ozil. Te german side-footed the shot and it went straight towards the United keeper.

68: Cech forced into a save as Schweinsteiger almost gets one back for the Red Devils. Carrick passed the ball in from the edge of the box and Rooney seemed to dummy the ball towards Schweinsteiger whose touch wasnt compact enough and Cech closed him down.

65: Arsenal seem to be changing the formation up as Wenger hints a change on the touchline. The club seem to be moving to three in the midfield.

62: The ball was cleared out the Arsenal box well after a poor attacking following the corner. Fellaini should have stopped the play as he should have been penalised for a handball. Rooney ended up with the ball at his feet and took a shot. Cech dropped to his left and saved the ball well.

62: Manchester United enjoyed a rare attack as Valencia ran down the right wing in his fashion and won a corner. The corner didn't lead to anything.

55: Another yellow for Manchester United as Mertesacker headed the ball to Ozil who tried to take on Rooney but the Englishman dragged him to the floor.

52: Arsenal fans are shouting for a card for Carrick as he drags down Ramsey but nothing was given. The following free-kick was hit straight into the wall by Ozil. the ball rebounded for him and he had another go. The shot got nicked and went out for a corner.

51: Arsenal's first yellow card of the game goes to Francis Coquelin as he takes out Wayne Rooney.

49: Arsenal are sitting deep this healf as United have another man in the middle of the park. Fellaini has added height and strength to the midfield.

HT: Manchester United Substitutions: Memphis Depay and Matteo Darmian OFF Maroaune Fellaini and Antonio Valencia ON.

HT: Arsenal dominated United in the early minutes of the half and United didn't have an answer. Sanchez has been on form today and so has Santi Cazorla. Cazorla has been running the midfielder, running back to help the defence and forward to reinforce the attack. Sanchez looked like the final tackle of the half took him suurprise and he limpped off the pitch.

HT: ARSENAL 3-0 MANCHESTER UNITED

45: Two minutes added on

45: Manchester United's best chance of the half as Martial spins his man after a cross from Darmian. The Franchman touches the ball down weel but Cech spread himself just enough to keep the ball out.

37: Walcott comes back with another chance but Arsenal over committed and United started a counter attack. Rooney ran forward and tried a chip but, it showed he is out of form and it landed into Cech's hands.

34: Arsenal should have been 4-0 up! Short passing around the United box. Sanchez picked out Ramsey in the box and he opted for a right-footed volley and missed from eight yards out.

33: Wayne Rooney ran through the Arsenal defence and wasn't called offside but he clearly was. he hit the ball into the box where Mertesacker met it. Martial tried to dispossess him but was unsuccessful.

29: Matteo Darmian is the second United defender to get booked in the game as he dragged Alexis down after he passed the right-back.

27: After a brilliant piece of passing play, Martial tried to break the defence but Mertesacker wsa there to clear the ball.

25: Santi Cazorla tried his luck from long range but was just wide. He made the chance after a brilliant piece of skill, lobbing the ball over his marker.

22: Ashley Young is the first player to get booked in the game.

19: Alexis Sanchez has powered Arsenal into a further lead. He fran the ball in from the left, worked his way past two tackles and smasked the ball into the top right corner. Nothing De Gea could do.

19: GOAL! ARSENAL 3-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (SANCHEZ)

17: Memphis tried to start somthing down the left wing but he could only hit the ball into the empty box. Per Mertesacker bllocked the ball and cleared it.

14: The game has finally calmed down and has started to be played at a normal pace.

11: The game is all Arsenal at the moment. United can't get hold of the ball.

10: Mesut Ozil was the scorer of the second as Theo Walcott ran at Daley Blind, he cut inside of the Dutchman and passed the ball to Ozil. The German was calm with his finish an slotted it into the bottom left corner.

8: Two goals straight away in this game and we are struggling to keep up. The first goal by Sanchez had been coming as Mesut Ozil crossed the ball into the box and Sanchez, with a lot to do, flicked the ball near-post to give the Gunners the lead.

7: GOAL! ARSENAL 2-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (MESUT OZIL)

5: GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED (ALEXIS SANCHEZ)

4: Bastian Schweinsteiger and Gabriel Paulista pulling and pushing each other on that corner but nothing was given.

3: Arsenal with another corner now. Both Aaron Ramsey and Daley Blind were tussling in the box but no cards were given.

2: The ball was whipped into the box and wasn't dealt with very well by the United defence and David De Gea. Arsenal have bnow won a corner but nothing has come from it.

2: The first foul of the game and it is Matteo Darmian taking down Theo Walcott just to the left of the United area.

1: The game is underway. If United win this game, they will go back to the top of the table. Arsenal will be after the win today so they can close the gap on the teams from Manchester at the top.

0: The players are in the tuunel and look ready for the game. Wayne Rooney and Per Mertesacker are the captains today.

Louis Van Gaal in his pre-match interview: ""Our transition has to be very quick when we win the ball. Arsenal is an attacking team and you can take advantage of that." he said. "We are always confident because we look to the future."

MERSEYSIDE DERBY FT SCORELINE: EVERTON 1-1 LIVERPOOL (LUKAKU, 47) (INGS, 40)

Today's man in charge is Anthony Taylor.Arsenal fans have been causing a stir since this information came out and it is due to the referee's home town. The man in the middle is from the Greater Manchester arrea and the London side's supporters are not to pleased that he is in the middle

MY PREDICTION - The game today will be a close one. Both sidea have put out strong line-ups bu there are weeknesses in both sides. For Arsenal, Monreal is the weak point in their defence so that will be the side United will attack. United have Shaw and Rojo out so Ashley Young is stepping in for them at right-back. This is the week side for United as Young is predominantly a left sided player. My prediction for the score is Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United. Theo Walcott will get onto the scoresheet and I think if anyone was going to get the other, it would be Alexis Sanchez. The gooalscorer for United would have to either be Juan Mata or Anthony Martial. My opinion would be a Mata assist and a Martial goal.

Did you know - Arsenal have the lowest win precentage against Manchester United (24%) than versus any other opponent in the league.

ARSENAL BENCH: OSPINA; DEBUCHY; GIBBS; CHAMBERS; OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN; CAMPBELL; GIROUD.

ARSENAL XI: CECH; BELLERIN; MERTESACKER; GABRIEL; MONREAL; CONQUELIN; CAZORLA, RAMSEY; OZIL; ALEXIS; WALCOTT.

MANCHESTER UNITED BENCH: ROMERO; JONES; MCNAIR; SCHNEIDERLIN; VALENCIA; FELLAINI; WILSON.

MANCHESTER UNITED XI: DE GEA; YOUNG; SMALLING; BLIND; DARMIAN; CARRCIK; SCHWEINSTEIGER; MATA; ROONEY; MEMPHIS; MARTIAL.

Did you know - Machester United are unbeaten in four away games gainst Arsenal. If they win again today, they will have done something that the club hasn't managed before. They have never gone five games without a loss against the Gunners.

Here are some stats for todays game. Arsenal have only managed to win one of their last 13 games against Manchester United, drawing four and losing eight.

MERSEYSIDE DERBY HT SCORELINE: EVERTON 1-1 LIVERPOOL (LUKAKU, 47) (INGS, 40)

Manchester City lead the table once again after their impressive victory yesterday against struggling side Newcastle United. The game finished 6-1 after Sergio Aguero showed his talent by scoring five goals in 20 minutes. Kevin De Bruyne was the other scorer for the Premier League leaders. In the late kick-off yesterday, Southampton overhauled Chelsea 3-1 away from home, despite having fallen behind.

After yesterday's results, Here is a look at the updated table:

BREAKING NEWS: Dick Advocaat has left his potistion as head-coach at Sunderland.

Wenger continued by mentioning what he thought about the midweek loss to Olympiakos. “It’s worrying because when you accept to take the initiative of the game you also have to accept you can lose the game, I don’t explain the fact that we lost the two games in the Champions League by being inferior. We’ve played two teams who accepted our superiority at the start [and played defensively]. If you play offensive football and you lose, everybody kills you. But if you sit for 10 games with a team which refuses to play then you will fall asleep and everybody says: ‘why don’t you attack?’"

Arsene Wenger in his pre match press conference mentioned the form Arsenal have been in this season, mentioning both Premier League and Champions League results. He said: "We are on the back of three or four good results in the Premier League. Yes, we had a disappointment in the Champions League, and we have to analyse it well. It was disappointing to lose, but overall every competition is different, you have to go in a different competition in a different state of mind and we have to be inspired by what we did at Leicester.”

Van Gaal also mentioned about the extra rest Arsenal have had since the midweek fixtures: "Arsenal have one day more recovery but it’s also about the shape on the day because we are human beings and are not always at the highest level so that’s also important. Which players are in shape [form] is also important because you have players who can decide the match and you also have players in your squad that don’t decide the match so that’s also important. The referee is important. You also need a little bit of luck.”

In a pre-match press conference, Louis Van Gaal commented on what he thought about Arsenal’s inconsistent start to the season. He said: “I think Arsenal are one of the best teams in the league, in a technical and tactical sense - maybe the best. I like the way they play, Nevertheless, they haven’t won so much so you have to look for that improvement with their team. But I’m not their manager so I don’t have to do that! We played a very lucky game at the Emirates last season. I believe Arsenal were better, but we were better in the game in the FA Cup and we lost. That’s football. You can lose even when you are the better team. We also drew at home so that shows that we are equal more or less. Arsenal is a very good team with individual players from a high level, I think.”

Arsenal will be without their main centre-back Laurent Koscielny due to a hamstring injury, which he picked up midweek. He will be joined off the field by Mathieu Flamini (hamstring), Mikel Arteta (dead leg), Jack Wilshere (ankle), Tomas Rosicky (knee) and Danny Welbeck (knee).

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been deemed fit for tomorrow’s game, after taking a late medical test. The 34-year-old has recovered from a “minor knock” which kept the United veteran out of the Wolfsburg game in midweek. Ander Herrera does not look like he will be part of the squad to face Arsenal tomorrow, as he has not been passed as fit thus far. Both Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw are out with a hamstring injury and a broken leg respectively.

Here are the highlights from the Manchester United - Wolfsburg game:

Manchester United won their Champions League game midweek and showed both Chelsea and Arsenal that United are a threat this season. Wolfsburg started the game out strong and managed to take advantage of United’s slow start to the game. Daniel Calgiuri managed to fins some space in the United area and slotted the ball into the net to give the visiting side the lead. The tides turned after the half hour mark as Manchester united won a penalty after the Wolfsburg goal scorer was penalised after he left his arm in the path of the ball and the decision was immediate. Juan Mata steeped up to take the penalty and he made no mistakes. United carried this momentum into the second half Mata provided a brilliant scorpion kick assist to Chris Smalling who slid the ball into the far corner, across the keeper and won the game.

Here are the highlights from the Arsenal - Olympiakos game:

Arsenal did not perform well enough midweek in their Champions League game against Olympiakos as they lost 3-2 on the night. To tell the truth, it was a night of poor goalkeeping and the biggest example of this would be the own goal by Arsenal keeper David Ospina. Olympiakos managed to take the lead every time they scored but Arsenal kept coming back. Felipe Pardo was the players who opening the scoring just after the half hour mark. The goal was an unlucky one to concede due to the major deflection off of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s leg and left Ospina stranded. Arsenal scored an equaliser through Theo Walcott just over two minutes later. Walcott got on the end of Alexis Sanchez’s pass but the lead didn’t last long. Before the half, David Ospina made the mistake of the game and allowed Olympiakos the lead once again. He dropped the ball on his line and it was deemed that the ball actually went into the net and the goal counted. Arsenal pulled the game level again after the jour mark but that only lasted a minute as Alfreo Finnbogason finished the and won the three points for the Greek side.

Seven Premier League games have been played today ahead of Super Sunday and here are the results. Crystal Palace 2-0 West Brom, Aston Villa 0-1 Stoke, Bournemouth 1-1 Watford, Manchester City 6-1 Newcastle, Norwich 1-2 Leicester, Sunderland 2-2 West Ham and Chelsea 1-3 Southampton.

This Arsenal - Manchester United live is joined by Swansea - Tottenham as they are both 16:00 kick-offs this Sunday. After the midweek Champions League games, Arsene Wenger will want to bounce back after losing to Olympiakos. Louis Van Gaal, on the other hand, will look to continue his good run of form after a tough week of fixtures.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary and coverage of the end of day fixture on Sunday afternoon between Arsenal vs Manchester United live score. Today’s game kicks off at 16:00 in the UK but there’s plenty to discuss before then. Keep following for football live from VAVEL UK.