Score Everton - Liverpool in Merseyside derby 2015 (1-1)

15:35. Well, that's all for now. Today's Merseyside Derby promised much but delivered fairly little. After a bright start, it wasn't until the 41st minute until Ings headed Liverpool into the lead from close-range after poor marking from a corner. But as they looked to protect their lead going into half-time, Lukaku hit back after Deulofeu's cross was poorly dealt with by Can - who put it into the Belgian's path to smash home inside the area. After the interval, the hosts had the better of the game at Goodison Park - but for all their build-up, they were unable to trouble the Reds - who sat back and defended well. A hard-earned point for the visitors, with the future of Brendan Rodgers as manager of the club likely to take the headlines during the international break, whilst the home side couldn't end a winless streak against their rivals - which now stretches to 11 games without beating Liverpool. They'll be disappointed not to have beaten them today, but overall, a point is probably fair. Thanks for joining VAVEL and myself, Charlie Malam. It's been a pleasure, although the game wasn't quite as eventful as we'd quite have hoped. Make sure you stick with us for Arsenal - Manchester United live, whilst we'll have post-match reaction from the 225th Merseyside Derby from both sides of Stanley Park in the coming minutes, hours and days. Thanks again, and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

15:33. Ings said it was great to get a goal and said it was a "special" game to score in, but admitted his disappointment at not coming away with a win. He said they were "fantastic" going in behind and "magnificent" in defending to come away with a hard-earned point. Reflecting on his own week, he said it has been "great" for himself. He also revealed that he took a knock to his ankle in a tackle with Jagielka, having had it wrapped with ice and bandages after going off, but said he should be okay for England duty next week.

15:30. Everton will point towards Lukaku's goal as the game-changer, after they had been ever so slightly outplayed for the majority of the first-half, but they were dominant after the interval. They had the better chances overall, forcing two world-class saves from Mignolet in the first 45 minutes, whilst Lukaku spearheaded the Blues from the front but was unable to help his side towards victory.

15:28. That result means Rodgers has never lost a Merseyside Derby in charge of Liverpool but his side carried very little threat throughout at Goodison. They had flashes, but besides Ings' goal and a number of first-half chances, Everton were rather comfortable at the back despite missing Stones, Baines and Coleman - all of whom would usually start alongside skipper Jagielka.

15:25. So, the two teams share a point for the sixth time in the last seven meetings - leaving the Reds in tenth position as the pressure cranks up on Rodgers. The hosts, meanwhile, go sixth a point ahead of their neighbours. All in all, a little bit underwhelming. The 225th Merseyside Derby had it's moments, but after two goals off the back of dreadful defending - neither side could steal the advantage, though Everton will count themselves unlucky not to have found a winner. Referee Martin Atkinson's decision not to give Lucas a second yellow may be a contentious talking point.

FT: Everton 1-1 Liverpool.

90+3' The Blues give one final push with all but two red shirts behind the ball, but after Lukaku looks to make something from Lennon's cross - he gets it bundled beneath his own feet and allows Sakho to clear.

90+2' Is there some late drama on the cards? Everton are bombarding their rivals as Lukaku cuts in from the right and tries to shoot, but his effort is blocked before Clyne thumps clear.

90+1' The first of three minutes added on sees Barkley almost break into space after the Reds lose the ball but the away side win it back and carry it forward themselves. Can looks to find Moreno with a hooked ball, but it falls through to Howard.

90' Atkinson brings the two players out and they're pointing the fingers at each other before their two captains calm them down. Both are booked, with replays showing the incident came almost from nothing.

89' Liverpool almost camped in their own half as Everton send bodies forward. Allen does well to press and force a throw for the hosts. Meanwhile, Lukaku and Sakho are furious with each other inside the box a number of players being forced to hold the French defender back and calm him down.

88' Sublime interception by Funes Mori after some controversy. Coutinho wins a foul but takes it 5-10 yards ahead of where the foul took place, he finds Milner - but his through ball to Sturridge is cut out by the Argentine.

87' Everton break with intent but Lennon's cross at the byline is well cleared after Skrtel and Sakho slip.

86' Milner takes it from the right side and Skrtel keeps it alive across the opposite flank after nothing comes of the initial cross. He hits it high into the back post, but Howard rises above to Sturridge to collect. Any goal here you feel would almost certainly win the game.

85' Everton in search of the winner as they throw men forward, but the Reds are soaking up the pressure well as they look to preserve an away point. On the break, Can finds Clyne in space but Galloway does well to force a corner.

84' Not long left for either to find a winner, if there is going to be one, but Everton have been the more creative in the final third in this second 45. Lukaku, in particular, has been a force up front.

82' Clyne is invited to cross but he's closed down quickly enough to prevent it getting into the box. Liverpool just edging it slightly the last few minutes, as Barkley dives to win a free-kick out of Lallana - prompting a stern response.

81' This could yet go either way as the game opens up at either end. Can makes headway into the area before falling to ground, but it's not deemed a foul by the match officials.

80' Corner for the Reds, which Lallana takes quickly as they try to take their rivals offguard, but Coutinho's shot is blocked. This could be an entertaining final 10 minutes.

79' Smart reaction by Rodgers to bring off Lucas in place of Allen, after the holding midfielder could consider himself fortunate to stay on the pitch. That's something that will be talked about post-match, for sure. Maybe not by Rodgers, though.

78' Barkley lines up a shot from the free-kick, despite it being nearly 40-yards from goal, and he drills it straight into the wall. Another substitution for the hosts, meanwhile, as Kone replaces Naismith.

77' Huge shouts for a red card as Lucas, already in the book, cynically trips McCarthy - intentionally clipping his heels, but he's fortunate not to be sent off. Very fortunate.

76' Lucas picks out Moreno in space on the left side of the box and he sends a cross in towards Milner, but he can't get enough of a connection on his header to trouble Howard.

75' Liverpool substitution: Ings off, Lallana on. Attacking move from Rodgers, who is taking off the Reds' goalscorer with the attacking midfielder as they look to try and create some more chances in the final quarter of an hour.

73' Browning looks to take on Moreno, but the left-back holds him off to prevent the cross. From a throw, Everton try to fashion a chance as Barkley looks to slip in Lukaku, but the striker isn't quite on the same wavelength.

71' And as I write that, Coutinho finds space and cuts onto his right foot, but his shot is central enough for Howard to palm it away. The Brazilian has been disappointingly quiet so far, and now the busy McCarthy is currently receiving treatment - allowing both sides to regroup and rehydrate.

70' Great chance for Lukaku after Lennon's dummy, but though he turns goalwards into space - his powerful effort is straight at Mignolet. Moments later, Sakho clatters into the striker but gets enough of the ball to convince Atkinson not to award a penalty despite plenty of shouts. On the counter, Galloway does very well to prevent Ings breaking into the area - with the Reds having not yet posed a threat on goal this second half.

69' Sturridge brings down Galloway down the left, presenting Barkley with another fine chance to whip the ball across the box. He does exactly that, but Skrtel heads it out of danger.

68' Five of the last six of these fixtures have finished level and with just over 20 minutes remaining, it seems another stalemate may potentially be on the cards. Lucas goes into the book for a rash tackle on Barkley, coming through the side of the midfielder despite seeming to get a slight touch on the ball.

67' Entering the final stages, with Everton still looking the more dangerous side going forward. The Reds just haven't got enough end product, as Milner's ball to the overlapping Clyne is overhit and rolls over the byline for a Howard goal kick.

66' CLOSE! Everton with an excellent opportunity after the ball breaks kindly to set up a counter attack. Barkley finds it at his feet and tries to bend one into the bottom corner from long-range but it's a yard or so wide of Mignolet's right post.

65' Booking for McCarthy, who scythes down Milner with a poor challenge - the home supporters aren't happy, but the Reds' midfielder did well to position himself between his opponent and the ball.

64' Clyne tries to find Sturridge in the box with a cross and the ball falls to the opposite flank, where Moreno wins a corner - their ninth of the game, right in front of the away fans. Milner swings it in but it's headed clear all too easily by Jagielka.

63' Subdued penalty shouts as Jagielka goes down in a tangle after Skrtel holds him off. The Slovakian smiles down at him, but he took somewhat of a risk in bringing down the Everton skipper off of the ball.

62' Lukaku a real outlet for the home side and he's making things happen as he holds off the Reds' defence before finding Lennon out wide. He tries to get to his return cross, but Skrtel clears. The Blues keep the ball in the final third, but Browning's hanging cross - which almost went out of orbit - drops in a dangerous area. They deal with it, but Everton keep the pressure on to win the corner.

61' Poor first touch from Moreno after he allows a long ball to get away from him and he concedes a foul as he hangs out a leg to try and prevent Galloway racing away from him down the left.

60' One hour in and we're still all even. The hosts have looked the more likely to get in front so far this second-half, with Liverpool struggling to get a hold of the ball and create any opportunities.

59' Substitution for Everton: Deulofeu off, Lennon on.

59' Liverpool look to play out from the back until Can looks to go long into Ings, but Funes Mori wins the duel. The Reds have yet to pose much of a threat going forward, though Milner wins a throw in an advanced position down the right.

58' Inviting low cross from Barkley after racing onto Galloway's pass, but Lukaku can't get a touch and Mignolet collects. Everton in the ascendancy.

57' Good skill from Naismith to win a foul out of Lucas, who arrives a second or so late into the challenge, but Atkinson refuses to book him - much to the dismay of the home crowd.

56' Another good through ball from Milner to find Moreno down the left, but he can't quite direct his pass into Sturridge in the centre and Everton win a goal kick. Meanwhile, on the sidelines, Aaron Lennon is readying to come on.

55' Barkley takes it and he gets a great whip on his delivery, but it's too far forward for any of his team-mates and Mignolet catches easily.

54' Excellent from Lukaku to win the physical battle against Skrtel. He holds him off before going down after a tug on the arm, giving the hosts a great chance to put the ball into the box from a free-kick around 35-yards from range.

53' Skrtel draws a foul out of Barkley after he brings down a long ball 30 yards from his own goal. He's fortunate, as the midfielder would have been away if Atkinson didn't blow his whistle.

52' Lukaku wreaking havoc up against the Reds' defence at the minute. He's shown some terrific hold-up play to allow his team-mates to get forward and provide support and overall he is posing a real threat to their back-line.

51' Everton applying plenty of pressure as they press high up the pitch with Liverpool looking to play out from the back. Up the other end, the Reds momentarily build some momentum - but Coutinho can't get on the end of a one-two in the area.

49' Sakho spreads the play to Clyne down the right and he cuts inside to Lucas, but he can't wriggle free of two blue shirts and ends up losing the ball. Everton have started the better of the two so far in this second-half.

48' Everton looking purposeful as Mignolet palms Lukaku's low cross out, allowing Skrtel to clear with Deulofeu looking to be racing onto the ball at the back post. They win a free-kick moments later but the linesman flags for offside, giving the away side a free-kick inside their own box.

47' Can sees out a ball, thinking it's a goal kick, but Atkinson gives a corner after it last came off a Liverpool player. At the set-piece, Everton are afforded plenty of space as Browning meets the cross. Fortunately for them, it takes a deflection which takes it over the bar and the second corner is less threatening.

46' Everton get us back into the game with first-half goals from Ings and Lukaku leaving us at 1-1. Will we see more goalmouth action after the interval? Let's hope so.

14:35. All even going into this second 45 minutes, positives and negatives for both sides to draw from the first-half. We'll have the rest of the action with you shortly.

14:32. Liverpool took the lead for the sixth consecutive game at Goodison, but they've taken just one win from their previous five - which was last weekend. Big effort needed if they are to take the three points from this one. Everton, meanwhile, need to get Lukaku isolated against the defenders more - whilst Deulofeu will be looking to get the better of Moreno, who has otherwise been very impressive, as they shoot towards the Gwladys this second-half.

14:30. Plenty to dissect from that first-half performance, on both sides. Poor defending for both goals, with Moreno turning his back on a cross and Can clearing poorly for Lukaku's goal - whilst Everton were all over the place for Ings' header, as Barkley was all too easily pushed aside for the striker to score.

14:25. So, we're level at the break and it would be difficult to argue against that being fair. Everton have had the better chances, with Lukaku and McCarthy bringing sensational saves out of Mignolet around the half-hour mark. Ings headed the Reds in front after poor marking from a corner allowed him to head in from point-blank range, but equally as poor defending up the other end from Can allowed Lukaku to drive a low strike past Mignolet from 10 yards in the final few minutes of the first-half.

HT: Everton 1-1 Liverpool.

45+1' Three minutes added on before the break and after an excellent challenge from Galloway. The Blues switch the play to find Deulofeu on the right side. His cross is poorly dealt with as Can gets it right, putting it straight into the path of Lukaku - who drives an effort past Mignolet and into the bottom left corner for the equaliser.

45' GOAL! Lukaku finds the bottom corner in stoppage-time of the first-half to draw Everton level. 1-1.

44' Everton look to hit back quickly, as the away contingent laud Ings with a rendition of the 'Daddy Cool' song to his name, but they can't take advantage of the Reds' susceptibility at the back.

42' Having wasted all their previous set-pieces so far this afternoon, the corner-kick falls straight to Ings - with Everton having failed to pick him up - and he gratefully heads into the bottom corner to hand the visitors a welcome advantage. What a week it has been for the striker, who was called up to the England national squad earlier this week.

41' GOAL! Liverpool open the scoring from the corner and it's Ings on his first Merseyside Derby. 1-0 to the Reds.

40' Mistake at the back almost allows the visitors the perfect opportunity to send Ings through on goal, but the pass into him from Sturridge is poor. Just a minute or so later, after the Reds win the ball in their own half, they launch a two-on-two break but Ings doesn't raise his head to see his strike partner in acres of space and he wins a corner.

39' They try to be clever, playing it short before Milner slips and seems to have given the ball away - but he's quickly back up to his feet to swing a cross into the area. Skrtel, however, can't get enough power on his header to trouble Howard.

38' Liverpool struggling to break through the numbers at the back for the home side. Sturridge drops deep and drives forward before finding Moreno in space. He makes a darting run into the area but his cut-back is blocked by Jagielka for the Reds' sixth corner.

36' Sensational 30-yard through ball from Milner to Ings at the near post, but the striker can't beat Howard to the ball. The skipper takes their fifth corner of the afternoon, as Skrtel heads it down. Can gets it under control and flicks it up before trying an overhead kick, which sees him catch Barry with his boot. The home crowd bay for a second yellow, but Atkinson gives nothing as Barry receives some treatment. Rightly so.

35' Milner did very well to come across and pull Can away just at the right time, though. Midfielder was visibly angry and he'll now be booed by the home side at every available opportunity.

34' Liverpool playing themselves into dangerous positions, before Milner does a brilliant job to prevent Can making something out of nothing in a brief scuffle. The German slide tackles Barkley to put the ball out for a throw before carrying away the ball to delay it. There's some handbags between the two as Can raises his arms to push the Everton midfielder away, but it's nothing particularly serious. Both are given yellow cards. What was that we were saying about no bookings?

33' Can gives a foul after coming through the back of Barkley and pushing him to the ground. Still no cards out of Atkinson's pocket, but that said we've not had any nasty ones so far.

32' Everton growing in momentum as Milner gives away the ball very poorly. The home side just being afforded a little more time to get into their passing groove, but Jagielka's clipped ball over the top allows Clyne to head back to Mignolet and give them some much-needed respite.

30' ANOTHER GREAT SAVE! Great football from the home side in the final third, before Deulofeu's cross deflects out to McCarthy on the edge of the box - but Mignolet palms his low drive wide of the post with another superb stop.

29' Both sides giving away possession cheaply as they look to probe and create opportunities. Naismith's header probably the best we've had so far, but the Reds have come close - with Milner's effort their best shot. They've been the more dominant side but so far they have nothing to show for it, which is a dangerous, dangerous thing in games like this.

27' WHAT A SAVE! Terrific delivery from Barkley from 30-yards out, sending a central free-kick straight into Naismith and his free header flies towards goal before Mignolet reacts superbly to put out his left hand and push the shot over his crossbar.

26' Excellent play by Ings to control the ball and find Clyne on the run into the box, but he's muscled off the ball on his way into the six-yard box. The Reds manage to keep it in the danger area and link-up between Milner and Coutinho sees the former try to slide an effort underneath Howard from close-range, but the 'keeper blocks it and the corner, you guessed it, came to nothing.

25' Game just starting to settle a little as the away side look to get on the ball and play their possession-based game. Everton not giving them much time to dictate, however, as Naismith wins the ball back at a throw.

23' Milner wins a foul out of Galloway right on the touchline down the right, though it seemed that the midfielder went down fairly easily. He takes the free-kick himself, sending an inswinger in towards the back post - but the lurking Skrtel can't make much of it as Funes Mori's header deflects off him and out of play.

21' Medics strapping Skrtel's hand up with tape and bandages. Could be a dislocation or a break of some sort, but the Slovakian looks raring to get back into the action. An attitude that Liverpool supporters will definitely warm to on today of all days.

20' Very intriguing game with Skrtel currently down. The medics come on to give him some attention and it's not looking too good early on. At least it gives us a few minutes to sit back and take a breath.

19' Coutinho looks to be cute inside the box, trying an intricate one-two with Milner but he can't reach the return ball. Everton, meanwhile, have yet to get enough service into Lukaku - who has enjoyed his displays against the Reds in the past.

18' No real clear-cut chances to speak about just yet, but both sides are carrying some real threat going forward. Goals currently more a question of when, rather than if.

16' Some fire and passion in the game now as both sides throw themselves into challenges. Atkinson doing well so far to allow the game to flow, before he's forced to blow his whistle for Ings' foul.

15' Quarter of an hour gone and it has to be said that the away side are looking the better team so far, though it only takes one well-worked attack from Everton for that all to change. Still goalless, but there's an exciting tempo to the game as the hope support scream for a free-kick on Lukaku, but nothing is given - prompting a chorus of boos.

14' Brilliant interception by Can with Galloway waiting to receive Lukaku's pass from the left side. The Reds break and Barkley fouls Coutinho, before kicking the ball away, but Atkinson allows the local-born midfielder to get away with that one.

12' Ings still looking in a bit of pain since that challenge with Jagielka, which may worry Rodgers somewhat. His side looking comfortable in possession at the moment though as they try to build an attack, but Ings' volley flies just over Howard's crossbar after it fell beautifully for him on the edge of the area.

10' No bone-crunching tackles just yet, but that's not to say it hasn't been a frantic start. The Reds, despite looking shaky early on, just starting to get on the ball and exert some control as Sturridge wins a corner. Moreno takes it but though the first cross is wasteful, they manage to keep in and around the area as Ings looks to latch onto a knock down from Skrtel into the box - but Jagielka manages to divert the ball off of the striker's toe and out for a goal kick.

8' Huge intervention from Jagielka! Liverpool keep the ball alive from the free-kick and Skrtel finds himself in space down the right after Lucas' superb through ball. He sees Sturridge centrally, and looks to square it to him - but the centre-back comes across to prevent him getting a shot away. The two resulting corner kicks, however, lead to nothing as Skrtel and Sakho get in each others way at the back post and the ball bounces high and over the crossbar.

7' Moreno and Browning come together. An emphatic reaction from the Spaniard, but Atkinson awards the foul. Milner and Coutinho step over the free-kick, which is around 35-yards out, with the skipper swinging the ball into the box - but Jagielka rises high to head away,

6' Good work from Sturridge to cut inside from wide, as Browning steps off him and gives him a yard or two of space - but he drags his left-footed shot well wide at the near post. Promising signs, at least.

5' First shot of the game from Barry up the other end but its harmless, flying well wide of Mignolet's goal from range. Meanwhile, news that Dick Advocaat has officially left Sunderland. Not that shocking, in all honesty.

4' Excellent play from Howard, who rushes off his line to reach a loose ball as Milner looks to be advancing into the area from Coutinho's pass. Superb timing from the American goalkeeper to stick out a foot and win the challenge.

3' Funes Mori comes across to thwart Coutinho down the left side, but Moreno's throw-in sees them lose possession. Slightly nervy start from the visitors.

2' A fast-paced start, as to be expected. No time to settle for either side as of yet as both teams fly into tackles and look to gain a foothold in the game.

1' We are underway at Goodison as Liverpool get us started, shooting towards the Gwladys Street as Everton shoot towards the Park End. For those of you less familiar with Goodison, that's the away side shooting from right to left and vice versa for the hosts. An amazing noise inside the stadium at the minute. Can the Blues end a wretched run against their rivals?

13:28. Both sets of supporters in full voice as the two squads line up for the pre-match handshake. The importance of this game just cannot be understated. Here we go...

13:25. Five minutes until kick-off. The players will be on their way out of the tunnel any minute, to what promises to be a raucous reception. The 225th Merseyside Derby, but who will be taking the spoils until they meet again in February? Stay right here to find out.

13:22. Rodgers' away record now being highlighted, having only taken one win in their last 17 away games at top-four clubs and Everton. Home advantage certainly has a factor in games such as these, with interviews here, there and everywhere prior to today from ex-Liverpool players talking about how horrible a place Goodison can be to play at. You do wonder sometimes how this derby ever came to be called the "Friendly Derby."

13:19. Carragher, a pundit for Sky this afternoon, says the Reds have a "great chance" given the link-up between Ings and Sturridge last weekend and Everton's back four. Seems the teamsheets have swung things around a little bit, with a lot of pundits and ex-pros having backed the home side to win today - but now favouring the away side. The form book goes out the window, as they say, for today's game - meaning just about anything could happen.

13:16. Rodgers dismisses the lack of a local player in the starting team as the circumstances and says it is part of rebuilding the club, to get the next young players through with Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard no longer at the club. He says his team will play with pride and be relentless in their "quest for the three points." Very medieval of you, Brendan.

13:14. Rodgers, speaking to Sky Sports pre-match, says this game is about pride for the supporters - as well as their performance. He adds that their objective is to go into the game with confidence and says he draws confidence from their creativity and dynamism in the final third, despite admitting that they are susceptible to mistakes defensively. He replies that he isn't sure what to expect today, but says Liverpool have been unfortunate not to win all three games at Goodison under his leadership.

13:10. All the highlights reels of classic encounters between Everton and Liverpool. There has been plenty of entertaining clashes, stunning goals and big performances - how many more will we see today?

13:07. Rodgers will most certainly be banking on his starting XI performing in front of goal. After all, he has few attacking options in reserve with Benteke still out injured. Divock Origi is their only recognised striker on the bench, whilst they also have Jordon Ibe and Adam Lallana to boost their attacking options. Liverpool have won just one of their last eight Premier League away games, drawing three and losing four, netting just five goals in the process. Improvement needed.

13:04. Bit of a stats overload so far, but here's yet another interesting one. There are three players in Everton's starting XI who have scored in a derby prior to today, with Jagielka, Lukaku & Naismith all having hit the back of the net against the Reds. For the visitors, however, only Coutinho and Sturridge have scored in this derby. Time for someone to step up and make themselves a hero today? There's certainly a history with Liverpool players scoring in their first derby..

13:01. Less than 30 minutes until kick-off. This could be one of the most even derbies in recent memory, with Rodgers' Liverpool desperately struggling in front of goal (last week's win over Villa aside) and committing defensive mistakes. Martinez's Everton have their frailties too, but it's the Northern Irishman who is under more pressure to produce this afternoon. Can he help his side to a monumental victory?

12:58. Superb stat courtesy of @M_Sweeting. Rossiter's inclusion in the Liverpool means they have avoided this being the first Derby with no scouser in the Liverpool squad since the 1930s. It's still their first Derby without a local in the starting team for 29 years.

12:56. Plenty of frustrations being vented on social media by the Liverpool supporters, with Rodgers persisting with a back-three formation despite his selected side suiting a midfield diamond almost perfectly. The same system which nearly drove his side to the title two seasons ago, Rodgers hasn't adopted the set-up since a 3-0 away win at Spurs last season. Strange.

12:53. Hope for Everton.. All of their nine Premier League victories over Liverpool have come in the first meeting between the teams of that season. The last time they won the second league meeting of a campaign was March 1988 at Goodison. They actually come into today's game as slight favourites according to several bookies.

12:51. Did you know? This clash will be the 193rd league game between the two sides, with the Reds having won 73 to the Blues' 57 victories. That makes it the most played derby in English league football.

12:48. That said, the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and the ever-lively Danny Ings will be looking at that back-four and hoping to get at them, after scoring three goals last weekend - for the first time since February this year. Talking tactically, it seems Liverpool will be set up in a familiar 3-4-1-2/3-5-2 formation with Emre Can alongside Martin Skrtel and Mamadou Sakho in defence. The hosts, meanwhile, likely to be set up in a 4-2-3-1 with Romelu Lukaku the sole forward, supported by an attacking midfield trio of Steven Naismith, Ross Barkley and Gerard Deulofeu.

12:45. No real surprises with the teams, then, though the absences of Coleman and Stones will not help them in their fight for a first win over Liverpool in five years. Not that Galloway and Browning should be taken lightly, with the former having impressed this season and the latter having looked capable in the derby at Anfield last year.

12:42. Completely unchanged for Liverpool from the side who beat Aston Villa 3-2 eight days ago, whilst local lad Jordan Rossiter takes up a place on the bench.

12:38. The big news there being that Seamus Coleman and John Stones have NOT made it back from injury in order to feature, meaning 19-year-old Brendan Galloway and 21-year-old Tyias Browning take their positions at full-back. Summer signing Ramiro Funes Mori stays as Everton keep an unchanged defence from the backline which conceded twice at West Brom. Elsewhere, there are no other changes in the starting eleven.

12:35. Liverpool Bench: Bogdan, Gomez, Rossiter, Allen, Ibe, Lallana, Origi.

12:34. Everton Bench: Robles, Gibson, Holgate, Ovideo, Kone, Lennon, Osman.

12:32. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Can, Skrtel, Sakho; Moreno, Milner (c), Lucas, Clyne; Coutinho; Ings, Sturridge.

12:31. Everton XI: Howard, Galloway, Funes Mori, Jagielka (c), Browning, Barry, McCarthy, Naismith, Barkley, Deulofeu, Lukaku.

12:29. The team news is in...

More on today's referee, Atkinson, who has been the subject of scathing criticism from Everton supporters since a controversial red card four years ago, has dished out 32 yellow cards in seven games this season, but is yet to award a penalty or give out a red card. That could all change today, mind.

Danny Ings, a player waiting to get his first taste of the rivalry today, also believes that the white-hot reception the Reds are sure to receive at Goodison will put the fire in their bellies for a passionate encounter, despite the lack of local influence in their squad. The former Burnley man was also recently called up to the England senior squad for the first time for their the coming international break, as they take on Estonia and Lithuania in back-to-back 2016 UEFA European Championship qualifiers, having already sealed their passage to the tournament proper in France next summer with eight wins from eight in Group E.

Plenty of players have also been having their say prior to today's game with left-back Alberto Moreno, expected to start for the away side, declaring that he knows all about what's required to succeed in games of such importance. The Spaniard has been a revelation recently in a wing-back role, which he could reprise today if Rodgers persists with a 3-4-1-2/3-5-2 formation.

Across the rather short pond, or park - should that be, Roberto Martinez believes that confidence is through the roof in the Everton camp at the moment. He insisted that the visitors should be regarded as the favourites, but believes previous form and encounters from recent seasons, does not matter going into today's game.

Brendan Rodgers believes Liverpool have to be more clinical in front of goal if they are to take the three points from today's encounter. They've only scored more than one goal just the once so far this season, from 10 games in all competitions, and Rodgers says they must take their chances in a game as hotly-contested as the Merseyside derby as they go in search of just their fourth league win.

Did you know? Liverpool's only defeat in their last 17 league meetings came at today's venue, Goodison Park, in October 2010. The other 16 turned out as eight wins and eight draws, with five of the last six games all ending even. Only two goals were scored in total across the two fixtures last term.

In fact, Gerrard's absence means that Liverpool play today's game without a Scouser in the starting line-up for the first time since the 1986 FA Cup final, which they won 3-1. 18-year-old Jordan Rossiter, born in Maghull, could feature - but he's likely to start from the bench. Everton, meanwhile, have Wavertree-born Ross Barkley and youngster Tyias Browning, who made his debut in last season's Anfield edition of the derby, available, though fellow locals Tony Hibbert and Leighton Baines are out.

One thing we've not yet mentioned is the fact that this derby is the first without Liverpool having Steven Gerrard. Often the scourge of their Merseyside rivals, the former skipper hit 10 goals, including a hat-trick in 2012 and a free-kick in last season's 1-1 draw between the two. The 34-year-old is currently sunning it up in Los Angeles, playing for LA Galaxy - where he has made 10 competitive appearances, scoring two goals - the latest of which came in a 3-2 defeat to FC Dallas last Monday.

Today's meeting is the 225th Merseyside Derby. Of that, Liverpool enjoy the better record - with a total of 88 victories, whilst Everton have beaten Liverpool 66 times in all competitions. There have also been 70 draws. In terms of goals, the Reds have scored 310, with their rivals hitting a lesser 254.

That said, there are plenty of others who will be sure to play a large part for both sides - from Ross Barkley to James Milner, Gerard Deulofeu to Philippe Coutinho and James McCarthy to Lucas Leiva. How do you see today's game panning out, and who do you see as making the match-winning difference today - if anyone? Tell us at @VAVEL.

The hosts, however, will be looking towards the in-form Romelu Lukaku to spearhead their hopes of a second win over Liverpool in just 18 games. Though he only scored once at Goodison Park last season, the 22-year-old Belgian has hit four goals in his last six games, including a brace in an enthralling 3-3 draw between the two teams in 2013-14. Factor in the fact that Liverpool's defence have shown themselves to often be fragile against a powerful frontman, and Lukaku will be hoping to make his mark on Sunday - having already scored four goals this season, including two last time out.

If Liverpool are to come out with a victory this afternoon, one of several players who will be key is the returning Daniel Sturridge. His two goals against Aston Villa meant that he has the best goals per game ratio of any Liverpool player in the Premier League, averaging 0.65 - better than Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres and Michael Owen amongst others. He has also hit six goals in his last eight games against Everton in all competitions, including three in his last three.

Did you know? The Merseyside derby has produced more red cards than any other Premier League fixture, with 20 in total. However, there hasn't been a dismissal since Jack Rodwell's sending off in 2011 - which was rescinded afterwards. The manager responsible for that red card, Martin Atkinson, is in charge today - believe it or not.

Those results leave the Premier League table looking like this, with Everton a point above Liverpool. They could move into the top-four with a win, whilst today's away side could move up to fifth temporarily - with Arsenal to play Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to take on Swansea City later today.

Yesterday's games saw Manchester City return to the top of the table with a resounding 6-1 victory over Newcastle United as Sergio Aguero struck five as they scored five goals in the space of 20 minutes to come from behind. Later in the day, Southampton shocked Chelsea by winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge despite falling behind. 10-man Sunderland should have celebrated their first victory of the season but threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to West Ham United. Crystal Palace overcame West Bromwich Albion at home in the day's early kick-off, whilst Stoke City won 1-0 away at Aston Villa. Newly-promoted teams Bournemouth and Watford shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, whilst Leicester City continued their excellent start to the season with a 2-1 win at Norwich City.

TEAM NEWS: Similarly, Liverpool are dealing with a number of high-profile absentees - with captain Jordan Henderson unavailable after breaking a bone in his foot, whilst Christian Benteke will face a late fitness test - having missed the win over his former side, Villa, with a hamstring injury. There's been no recent update on Roberto Firmino, who went off during their penalty shoot-out victory over Carlisle United two weeks ago. Dejan Lovren, meanwhile, is facing two months out with an ankle ligament injury suffered in the same game. Jon Flanagan is likely to be out until Christmas time as he continues his rehabilitation from fresh knee surgery earlier in the year, with an issue that had been troubling him since pre-season of 2014-15.

Merseyside derby TEAM NEWS: Certainly, however, the Spaniard will be without Leighton Baines - who remains out on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery earlier in August. He's pencilled in their clash with Manchester United after the international break as a potential return date. Elsewhere, Muhamed Besic (hamstring), Tom Cleverley (ankle), Tony Hibbert (knee) and Steven Pienaar (hamstring) are all definitely out. Kevin Mirallas continues to serve his suspension after being sent off for a lunge at Swansea.

Merseyside derby TEAM NEWS: Roberto Martinez could have defenders John Stones and Seamus Coleman available for selection, with the pair recovering from respective knee and hamstring injuries. Coleman has missed their last three fixtures, with Stones forced to sit out of the win over West Brom. Asked about the duo in his pre-match press conference, Martinez said that it was "too early" to tell but said they are "progressing well" and will leave it as late as possible to make the decision, which was more than likely earlier this morning. We'll have team news around 12:30pm to see whether they're involved.

Did you know? Everton have not beaten Liverpool in the last nine attempts in the Premier League, drawing six and losing three. They haven't gone through a longer streak without a win in the league against their bitter rivals since an 11-match winless run between the years 1979 and 1984.

The visitors' struggles makes the backdrop to this game all the more interesting, with several suggesting that Fenway Sports Group - Liverpool's American owners - have decided that enough is enough and they are actively looking for replacements as they line up Rodgers' departure. Is the Northern Irishman well and truly done at Anfield, or can he still turn things around? Have your say, by tweeting us at @VAVELLiverpool.

Despite the win over Villa, Liverpool took a step backwards somewhat on Thursday night - when Rodgers fielded a weakened XI in the Europa League against FC Sion and drew 1-1 despite taking another early lead. It was a similar story of woe, as the home side struggled to convert any of their opportunities and succumbed to avoidable defensive mistakes, again halting their momentum and piling yet more pressure on Rodgers - with his side having produced an abundance of lifeless, insipid displays this season, the likes of which he was looking to put into the past with another summer of spending.

After back-to-back victories to start the season, Liverpool's campaign has fallen away with a series of dour performances - though they overcame Aston Villa 3-2 in their last game. James Milner gave them an early lead after 68 seconds, but they had to wait until the second half before they doubled their lead through Daniel Sturridge's sublime volley. Rudy Gestede halved the deficit almost immediately, before Sturridge went up the other end and restored a two goal advantage. In a frantic frenzy, Gestede powered a header home to make it 3-2 with 20 minutes to go - but that was how it stayed as the Reds stopped the rot for their first win in five league games.

Today's home side, Everton, come into the game off the back of a 3-2 away win over West Bromwich Albion last Monday night, as they came from two goals down to take the three points at the Hawthorns thanks to a second-half double from Romelu Lukaku, with Arouna Kone's effort sandwiched inbetween. They somehow came away with just a point from a trip to Swansea City the week before, after a Steven Naismith hat-trick had helped them to a 3-1 win over reigning champions Chelsea. Overall, they've had a decent start to the season - with just the single loss so far, a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City. They'll be fully confident up against their Merseyside neighbours, who come into the game at an all time low under underfire manager Brendan Rodgers.

What a game we have in prospect today. Everton, unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, welcome neighbours Liverpool - who have struggled thus far with rumours that today could be Brendan Rodgers' last game in charge. The Toffees haven't beaten their bitter rivals since 2010, with 10 meetings since having been drawn or gone the way of Liverpool. Will that change today?

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game. Today, 4th October 2015, sees Everton vs Liverpool live game in the first Merseyside derby of the 2015-16 season. This afternoon's game kicks off at 1:30pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.