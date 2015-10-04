Jamie Carragher backs Jurgen Klopp to be next Liverpool manager

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revealed who he'd pick to be the next manager on L4, following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers on Sunday evening.

The Merseyside club confirmed the sacking of Rodgers hours after the Reds played out a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

Carragher, who was still live on television at the point when it was revealed, stewing over Arsenal's 3-0 win over Manchester United with fellow panelists Thierry Henry and Graeme Souness, wasn't reluctant in giving his view over who he thinks should take over at Anfield.

Carragher backs Klopp for Kop

Backing former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp to be the next Liverpool manager, Carragher commented that Klopp had the "energy and drive" to take control of a team which is lacking desperately in form and confidence.

The other popular choice to replace Rodgers is Carlo Ancelotti, with some media outlets making the Italian favourite for the job. Carragher distinguished his choosing of Klopp over Ancelotti being because the German has got "more to prove" than his rival for the post.

This makes sense to some degree, with Klopp only having had huge success at one club, whilst Ancelotti has had a career of winning.

Ex-Red questions why the decision wasn't taken earlier

On the sacking of Rodgers itself, Carragher criticised the timing of it, asking why it wasn't done in the summer, as oppose to seven games in.

He explained that the Ulsterman was "fortunate" to have kept his job at the end of last season, especially after the haunting final game against Stoke City. However, this was one of the reasons as to why Carragher was puzzled by the timing of it all, commenting that the owners should have done it "in the summer".

Liverpool now have a two week international break to appoint a new manager, before their next game, which is against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 17th October.