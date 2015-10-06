Arsenal ready to hand Alexis Sanchez a new contract

Arsenal are on the verge of handing Alexis Sanchez a huge new deal as reward for the sparkling form he has shown since joining the Gunners in 2014.

The Chilean forward is set to be rewarded with a new five-year contract with the north London outfit, worth £130,000 per week, before Christmas. A senior source at the club reportedly told the Daily Mirror that “it would be no surprise if there was a new contract offer”.

Alexis has proved to be a key asset for Arsenal

This represents a pay increase for Sanchez and would keep him at the club till 2018, a huge deal for Arsenal as the forward has had a huge impact for Arsene Wenger’s side since joining from Barcelona. Sanchez has scored 29 goals in 62 games while also racking up 15 assists, with his most recent goals coming in the 3-0 win against Manchester United.

Keeping Alexis Sanchez would represent good business by the club, with the Copa America winner proving to be a huge asset to the Gunners. Playing on the left, able to cut inside on his right foot as showcased on Sunday, Alexis has become a star player for both Arsenal and the Premier League as a whole. His presence in the squad is inspiring for the team and a platform for Arsenal to build on, despite his inability to speak English at a fluent level yet. His work rate is exceptional as he tirelessly works to chase down everything, including lost causes, while he has the skill and guile to break down defenses at will.

A new contract signals security for both the player and the club, who have encountered difficulties in regards to players' long-term futures. Despite sustaining a groin injury during the win against United, which the Arsenal medical team stress is not a serious one as the 26-year-old joins up with his national team, Alexis Sanchez could remain one of Arsenal's star men for years to come.