Martial: Van Gaal called my mum to talk about a move to Manchester United

Anthony Martial has revealed in an interview that Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal called his mum to talk about her son coming to play for United, and through that his mum helped secure his move to Old Trafford.

Martial completed his move to United from AS Monaco in a deal that could rise up to £50million, which is a big deal for a youngster off Martial's age, but he hasn't taken too long to settle in at United as he has netted four goals already for his new club.

Martial reveals the part his mum played in his United transfer

Martial revealed that his mother spoke to Van Gaal about a move to United saying "I really wanted to continue to play in the Champions League, Van Gaal called and spoke to my mother who did the translation" which is nice to see that Martial took time over his decision and wanted to see what his family thought of the move.

Martial continued saying "the coach wanted me and that's what made the difference" which just shows how much Martial was wanted by Van Gaal and Martial revealed that Monaco said he was "untransferrable" and thought he was staying at Monaco.

Martial revealed his excitement when he heard United wanted to sign him

Martial revealed that whenever he heard of the offer from United about him joining them he "didn't hesitate for a second and it was done quickly" and these are the kind of players that fans love to see at United.

Moving to Manchester was a big step for Martial and his family to take, but Martial revealed that when he arrived at United, Van Gaal talked with him and told him what he had planned for him and that he would always have his faith, which is big a for a youngster to hear from his manager.

Van Gaal talked at length with Martial when he moved to Manchester

Martial said "when I arrived in Manchester, Van Gaal talked at length with me and told me it would be difficult to earn my place" which is normal as the Dutchman likes to have a competitive squad but Van Gaal told Martial that "he is always behind him and that is really important for a player of my age".