Brighton hotshot Hemed happy with Seagulls move

Brighton and Hove Albion forward Tomer Hemed says he believes he made the right decision in moving to the Championship side over the summer after an excellent start to the season.

The Israel international, 29, has played a large part in the Seagulls' surprising start to the new campaign, finding the net five times in his first 10 league games so far as the South Coast club have stormed to the top of the table.

And, speaking back in his native country, he claims that Brighton is the right club for him despite leaving some fans in his homeland disappointed to see him leave Spanish side Almeria over the summer.

Hemed made the right decision

"I know I made the right decision," he was quoted as saying in The Argus.

Clearly confident in his game after a promising start to life in England, Hemed went on to say that he moved with the intention of being a "top striker" in the second flight and help "lead the team to the Premier League".

Already establishing himself as a popular figure at Amex Stadium, he continued that he wanted to realise the "dream" of playing at the top level for everybody associated with the club, before becoming "an important player in the Premier League".

Hemed happy with high standard of play

However, fans in Israel - still in contention for a spot at Euro 2016 - may have been disappointed by one of his other statements.

The former long-term Maccabi Haifa player, when asked if he had thought about returning to his homeland after leaving Almeria in the summer, replied that as long as there was a chance for him to ply his trade in Europe, he would not be tempted to return home.

Though his compatriots may have been unlikely to have heard of Brighton before his arrival, Hemed insists that the standard of football in England's second tier is "very high".

In part, he puts this down to the tradition and culture of the game on these shores, saying that in England, "soccer is a part of the people".