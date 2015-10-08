Opinion: Manchester City - How far away are they from the finished product?

With Manchester City strengthening every year, the club has nearly reached its goal of revamping the first-team from being a mediocre mid-table side to a team of superstars that are all vying for the European crown, the UEFA Champions League.

Goalkeepers

There is no questions about the goalkeepers at this point as Joe Hart is the outstanding choice when picking any team, the England International signing on in 2006 for just £600,000 is an absolute bargain by any standard. Invaluable to the club, he pulls off superb one-on-one saves, commands his area and occaisionally pulls off a match-winning penalty save.

However, it is the second-choice goalkeeper in which City must improve upon. At this point Willy Caballero, does not offer the pressure and competition he should - a recent example was during their 4-1 defeat away against Tottenham at White Hart Lane, where the Argentine looked very shaky and unconvincing between the posts.

Unlike his predecessor, Costel Pantillimon, who took over from Hart during the autumn of the 2013/14 season whilst Hart was rested and performed admirably in his absence. Whilst Hart will remain at the club for many more years to come, a solid second choice goalkeeper is needed.

Defenders

The defence of Manchester City is one that has seen many changes during the Mansoor era, the likes of Stefan Savic, Matija Nastasic and Maicon to name but a few that have arrived and departed in a short space of time. Central defenders is something City have plenty of and talented players too - Eliaquim Mangala, Jason Denayer and even the young Cameron Humphreys, who'll hopefully captain the side in the not-too-distant future.

However, full-backs is something that needs to be addressed rather soon. This is because all four of the current first-team options for Manuel Pellegrini, are either turning, or are already 30-years-old (and above). That being taken into account, there is some hope with promising youth players coming through. Angelino, currently out on-loan in America with New York City FC, is understandably hoping to break into the first-team proper in the next eighteen months, as the promising Spaniard has caught the eye across the pond.

VfL Wolfsburg's Ricardo Rodriguez has been touted as a possible option to sign next summer, and although manager Dieter Hecking will be eager to keep hold of the Swiss international, City will be happy to part with a reasonable fee - given his justifiable quality as well as his potential to continue developing at the highest level.

Midfielders

Onto the midfield, which is arguably one of the strongest in England, if not in Europe. City's midfield has fantastic depth and quality throughout; boasting a refreshing mix of both youth and experience.

On their day, the likes of Yaya Touré, David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling can test any top European side to their respective limits, but with that in mind, players like the Ivorian powerhouse Yaya will need replacing soon - with players of a very high calibre at that.

If City are unable to achieve success in Europe, they'll be branded as underachievers - considering the quality and potential within their ranks.

Forwards

Striking options for City are a bit thin on the ground at the moment with Wilfried Bony struggling to get going and Kelechi Iheanacho only fresh from the EDS - despite his quick-fire strike against Crystal Palace to seal a narrow away win at Selhurst Park. Sergio Agüero on the other hand, is arguably one of, if not, the greatest striker to ever wear the sky Blue for City. His ability to get goals from any moment and in any game makes the £38million City paid for him seem like a steal in comparison to some of the inflated transfer fees we regularly see today.

Agüero cannot do it alone though, and the team collectively will need to improve their attacking options very soon. It'll help to ease the pressure off the Argentine, not least with his injury scares over the past two seasons - and Bony's yet to get his career at Eastlands really going yet. The likes of Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) have been talked about previously, with possible moves to the Premier League. Something for City to ponder..?

The verdict:

European success is now a must for this City side, who have collected every domestic trophy available and now the final addition to the trophy cabinet is needed. This is without a doubt the strongest squad City have had since the formation of Premier League itself. For it to be considered one of the greatest English sides assembled, Europe is the final hurdle in their pathway to success.