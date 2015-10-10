Aston Villa on international duty: Wins for Amavi and Sanchez but despair for Hutton as Scotland drop out of Euro 2016 race

Three senior Aston Villa players were left with mixed feelings after they took part in international matches over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with two wins and a draw the result for Jordan Amavi, Alan Hutton and Carlos Sanchez.

Despair for Hutton

Having started at right-back for Scotland in their crunch 2016 European Championship Qualifying clash against Poland on Thursday evening, Hutton was left disheartened when Robert Lewandowski continued his good form by firing the Poles ahead after three minutes. The finger could have been pointed at him slightly, with some accusations of ball watching being fired at Hutton.

Scotland knew they had to win in order to remain with a chance of qualifying for next summer's tournament, and did manage to turn things around.

Matt Ritchie hit a wonderful drive to level things up just on half-time, whilst Steven Fletcher put the home side ahead with a wonderful curling effort just past the hour mark.

Things looked good, with Scotland set to keep their hopes alive as they held a 2-1 lead into the dying minutes, only for Lewandowski to strike again. Scoring in the 94th minute, he gave Scotland no time to react, and it ended 2-2.

This means that Hutton will now fly to Portugal for a dead-rubber against minnows Gibraltar on Sunday, before returning to B6.

Amavi and Sanchez enjoy wins

One Villan who enjoyed a victory over Scotland was Jordan Amavi, as he played 90 minutes for France in an Under-21 international, earning his fifth cap at that particular youth level in the process.

Playing alongside the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Adrien Rabiot and Kingsley Coman, Amavi put in a solid performance as it finished France U21s 2-1 Scotland U21's.

Over in South America, Villa midfielder Carlos Sanchez played a full game for his native Colombia, as they saw off Peru 2-0 in their opening World Cup 2018 qualifier.

Although he played no part in either of the goals, which were scored by Teo Gutierrez and Edwin Cardona, Sanchez put in an impressive performance at the heart of midfield, one which should give him confidence after a difficult start to the season for Villa.

Whilst Amavi's international action is over for the time being, Sanchez has one more game in the break, which is against Uruguay on Tuesday.