Bristol City sign Simon Cox and Elliott Bennett on loan

Championship side Bristol City have confirmed the signings of Simon Cox and Elliott Bennett.

The Robins currently reside at the foot of the table in the second tier, having achieved promotion as champions of League One back in May.

Cox joins a further five loanees to make the move to Ashton Gate this season, with Nathan Baker, Ben Hamer, Liam Moore, and Callum Robinson all penning short-term contracts with the club.

The 28-year-old Reading-native moved to his hometown side last summer, and has struggled to gain a starting place in the Royals squad, subsequently joining Bristol on a short-term deal, having made just three appearances for Reading so far in the 2015/16 season.

City have been short of goals upon their return to a league they last graced in 2013 - therefore the addition of the former Nottingham Forest forward is set to bolster the ranks at the struggling West Country team.

Cotterill adds another loan signing at Bristol City

Meanwhile, Bristol City Manager Steve Cotterill has also signed Norwich City winger, Elliott Bennett on loan, joning like Cox until the beginning of January.

Bennett was a part of the Canaries side who gained promotion via the play-offs last season, and following the return of Alex Neil's men to the Premier League, he has struggled for regular first-team football in Norfolk.

He has made just two appearances for Norwich City this season, both in the Capital One Cup, and has been allowed to drop down to the Championship until the New Year.

The 26-year-old has previous experience within the Championship before, having represented Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in his playing career.

Outgoings at Ashton Gate

With two players coming into Bristol City, one has been allowed to leave, with Adam El-Abd moving to Swindon Town on an ermegancy loan until January.

The 31-year-old Egyptian last featured for City in November 2014 - and spent the majority of last season at Bury - making 24 appearances for the Shakers.