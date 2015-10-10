Liverpool U18s 1-0 Stoke City U18s: Klopp watches on as Ejaria strike proves enough for youngsters

Jürgen Klopp was in attendance as Liverpool's under-18s overcame Stoke City 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run to five games at the Kirkby Academy on Saturday morning.

The Reds' new first-team boss kept a watchful eye over the club's promising youngsters as a first-half strike from Ovie Ejaria gave Neil Critchley's side the three points, following on from an emphatic 4-0 away win against Manchester United recently, despite going down to 10 men late on.

Klopp was seen deep in discussion with Academy director Alex Inglethorpe, as well as under-21s manager Michael Beale and highly-rated young first-team development coach Pepijn Lijnders in the stands - whilst others such as goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and Klopp's long-time assistant Peter Krawietz were also there.

The German manager, who vowed to watch 17 of Liverpool's last games in a bid to gain more knowledge of the squad at his disposal, watched on as the young Reds battled to a hard-earned win.

Boss Critchley had to cope with the loss of influential captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had been called up to the England U17 squad just days after penning his first professional contract with the Merseyside club, as he set up his side in a 4-2-3-1 that consisted of a host of rising stars - including Paolo Alves and Ben Woodburn amongst others.

Pressing leads to opener as Critchley's side work hard

In fitting fashion, the Reds hit the front after superb pressing forced a Stoke error and Ejaria, who turns 18 next month, ran free before coolly placing a side-footed effort to the left of the goalkeeper.

Shortly after taking the lead in the first 45 minutes, Ejaria almost registered an assist but his inviting low cross couldn't be poked home by any of his team-mates inside the area.

The home side continued to carve opportunities as they went in search of a second goal, Yan Dhanda sending a shot narrowly wide having nearly profitted from Adam Phillips' excellent through ball earlier on - though he was flagged marginally offside.

Corey Whelan had a fine chance to add to the lead before the break, though the centre-back couldn't keep his first shot on target after wasting Woodburn's cut-back.

But he made amends with an excellent last-ditch tackle up the other end, denying Stoke's Tom Shepherd as he helped to preserve Liverpool's lead going into the interval.

Liverpool cling onto lead despite Stoke chances

The Reds had more half-chances after the break, but failed to convert - as Ejaria saw another dangerous cross zip across the face of goal before Dhanda came close, turning visiting skipper Josh Williams with fine footwork before pulling his shot just wide of the far post.

Klopp, who had hinted at a willingness to give young players opportunities for first-team football in his unveiling on Friday morning, almost saw Stoke draw level as Kane Lewis' goalline clearance after the post had denied Shepherd an equaliser minutes earlier.

With minutes remaining, 15-year-old Rhian Brewster, who had played 50 minutes for the under-16s on another pitch at the club's Academy complex, made his debut - before Liam Coyle harshly saw red for the hosts.

Coyle, who had been booked for preventing a counter-attack earlier in the game, received a second yellow card for supposedly kicking the ball away in the final stages of stoppage-time - but it was not enough time for Stoke to get back into the game as a gritty performance saw Liverpool hold onto another win.

Liverpool U18s: Shamal George, Kane Lewis, George Johnston, Corey Whelan (c), Josh Dobie, Adam Phillips, Yan Dhanda, Liam Coyle, Ben Woodburn, Paolo Alves (Rhian Brewster, 80), Ovie Ejaria (Kris Owens, 89)

Unused subs: Owen Wheeler, Michel Parker, Adam Lewis